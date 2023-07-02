Celebrity Edge: Stepping onboard 'the perfect cruise ship'

It’s been called “the perfect cruise ship” and stepping aboard Celebrity Edge in Barcelona it’s easy to see why.

You’re surprised by the various artworks and quirky sculptures and innovative spaces; the glass filled – multi-level Eden venue a case in point – a large, versatile space that changes depending on the time of day (and a great place for breakfast on the one sea day we had.)

Edge was the first of a new class of ships for Celebrity and cost a cool billion dollars. She launched to much fanfare in 2018 and even made it to Time magazine’s list of the World’s Best 100 Places.

Indeed, she feels more like a hip five-star hotel than any other cruise ship I’ve been on.

While Edge class ships combine the best of Celebrity’s Millennium and Solstice classes – they’re designed to appeal to a new generation of cruisers, they’re bigger (Edge caters to just over 2900 guests; there were just over 2000 guests on this cruise, mostly from the US and the UK), and its design makes room for a sense of fun and, yes, “edginess”; on the way to Eden guests walk through a spooky, darkened sculptural forest, complete with sound effects.

Supplied The rooftop garden on Celebrity Edge.

I was still discovering cool new places onboard (a reading spot in Eden) on the last day of our seven-night cruise.

Look up while in the Grand Plaza at the heart of the ship and you’ll see a stunning three-storey, 7000kg LED chandelier, while on the pool deck two iconic martini glass whirlpools are cheeky aesthetic marvels.

That attention to detail also extends to the nifty device recharging box in each cabin.

“Sophisticated elegance,” is the phrase that springs to mind. The designers have emphasised guests' connection to the sea – some suites have beds facing the ocean rather than being parallel to the view and a tennis court-sized moveable deck – dubbed the Magic Carpet – in another design-first – gets guests closer to the elements and also doubles as a dining venue and tender station.

Supplied A Sunset Veranda stateroom.

And if you’re looking for an ultra-luxury experience try The Retreat package – an initiative this class of ships introduced – which gives guests exclusive access to parts of the ship, their own restaurant and other perks.

The good news is – for those who don’t want to long-haul it to experience Edge – it’s coming Down Under later this year and will offer an array of 6 to 13-night itineraries from early December 2023 through to April 2024.

Aboard in app speed

Thanks to the improved Celebrity app, boarding in Barcelona took just ten minutes – all admin was done beforehand; I didn’t even need to show my passport. It’s also made the dreaded onboard safety briefing easy – you watch the safety video on the app and then report to your muster point.

Supplied Journey to Eden is a unique art installation onboard.

Edge class ships also have new cabin configurations – the ship ushered in the infinite balcony concept increasing cabin space by 23% – my cabin on deck 6 had one of the largest bathrooms I’ve experienced on a cruise ship.

The infinite balcony – essentially “gave back” balcony space that rarely gets utilised, a mechanised sliding window still giving ample access to the sea air.

This cruise had a port intensive itinerary with only one “at sea” day and covered some of the Mediterranean's prime destinations including Portofino, Ibiza and Corsica.

So, if you’re used to more at sea days – be ready for the more taxing schedule – and be aware that some cities, like Florence and our end point Rome – are more than an hour from the port, so the actual time on the ground may be limited; that said it’s a great way to get a taste of the city’s culture and plan a more leisurely return.

Dining in

Supplied There are 29 dining and beverage options.

Exploring breeds hunger and there are plenty of options – 29 in all – on Celebrity Edge.

As well as the various specialty dining options – the theatrics of Eden and high-tech animation of Le Petit Chef – there’s also four main dining rooms and the buffet-style Oceanview Cafe – which are free for all guests.

I also found the juice bar was great for smoothies (free with a premium drinks package) and a range of healthy breakfast snacks and I couldn’t pass up a night dining at the excellent Fine Cut Steakhouse where I was served the biggest tomahawk steak I’d ever seen.

My most memorable meal was an evening dining al fresco on the Magic Carpet as the ship sailed to Corsica. After a beautiful sunset and a wonderful surf-and-turf meal, waiters offered us blankets as the night had cooled considerably – no one wanted to leave! A perfect night.

It’s a great example of how cutting edge design directly enhances the guests’ experience. I also loved the walking track that curves snakelike above the pool deck, offering wonderful views for much of its circuit.

Those who say all cruise ships are alike are wrong.

Supplied The Magic Carpet sits on the side of the ship.

Yes, Edge has all the cruise ship staples – nightly shows, a stunning spa, plenty of onboard activities – but everything is executed with an extra dash of style – the crew seem genuinely proud of working on it and even its tender boats are luxurious.

On dry land

Our first port was Valencia, Spain’s third-largest city, the home of paella and one of the most beautiful cities in Europe – even on a rainy Sunday.

I stumbled into an early morning church service in the beautiful 17th century Basílica de la Virgen de los Desamparados. It was one of the highlights of the trip, both moving and humbling, and I spent the rest of the day exploring the old city centre and surrounding districts buoyed by the experience.

The old and new rub shoulders in unexpected ways here – ancient buildings, historic cathedrals, a bitcoin exchange and a McDonalds sit within the same square – a truly fascinating city.

The next morning we docked at Ibiza – but there wasn’t a DJ or dance party in sight as I strolled the island’s charming “old town” – Dalt Vila.

Greg Fleming Ibiza's charming old town, Dalt Vila.

This Unesco World Heritage site dates back over 2000 years and is a fascinating collection of narrow cobbled lanes all set within a fortified castle – and crammed full of restaurants and boutique shops. The steep climb was rewarded with stunning views of Ibiza.

Napoleon Bonaparte’s legacy was everywhere at our next stop, the small city of Ajaccio on the French island of Corsica. The legendary French general was born here one year after the mountainous island became part of France and he’s celebrated via statues, streets and buildings throughout the city.

I took a bus tour out to the Parata coastal district – 20 minutes from the city centre. Our guide pointed out a 16th century watchtower high on the peninsula where men would light fires to alert their fellow Corsicans of an impending invasion so they could leave their homes and flee to the mountains, and the area’s rugged landscape retains much of that wild, untamed spirit. Our next stop couldn’t have been more of a contrast.

Our captain described Portofino as the prettiest port in the Mediterranean. I tendered in on a picture-perfect summer’s morning to the small Italian seaside town – one that has become famous for its exclusive addresses, high-end shopping and celebrity visitors.

I was quite happy with a leisurely stroll, a gelato and a small climb up to San Martino church whose modest exterior gives little indication of the stunning fresco inside.

Greg Fleming Florence is more than an hour’s drive from the port.

But the most anticipated stops were its final two, Florence and Rome – cities with an unrivalled cultural and political history. My brief time there taught me two things – book museum tickets online ahead of time, and be prepared to queue for everything – from bathrooms to sandwiches.

If you’re wanting to visit Florence from the cruise ship – book a shore excursion. Florence is more than an hour’s drive from the port. You’ll have limited time on the ground but even a few hours in the birthplace of the Renaissance is worth the trip.

Rome especially can be daunting due to the sheer mass of tourists around sites like the Spanish Steps and the Colosseum. My advice is to find a restaurant off the tourist trail – avoid menus with an English translation – order some pasta, sit down and settle into the Roman way of life.

Then, restored, go out and see the sights (they are breathtaking) and when the crowds get too much hit the shops – if you’re planning one luxury fashion purchase Rome is the place.

Fact file:

Seven nights Italy, France and Spain onboard Celebrity Edge from $6726 per person in an Edge Stateroom with Infinite Veranda on all-inclusive package. Celebrity Edge offers an array of 6- to 13-night itineraries in Australia and New Zealand from early December 2023 through April 2024. From $1751 per person. See: celebritycruises.com

Sustainability: Ocean and river cruising have an impact on the Earth's waterways. To reduce your impact, consider offsetting carbon emissions and booking with cruise lines that use cleaner fuels and adopt recycling practices.

The writer was a guest of Celebrity Cruises