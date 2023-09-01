Setting sail into the future: a new era of luxury ocean travel

Queen Anne is due to grace the seas in May 2024 and will set off for New Zealand from San Francisco in February of 2025.

Luxury British cruise line Cunard is setting sail into a new golden age of ocean travel with Queen Anne, the most anticipated ship of the era. With her striking new livery, iconic Cunard red funnel and spacious decks, Queen Anne will complete a royal quartet alongside Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth in May 2024.

Since 1840, Cunard has been the cruise line of choice for style icons like Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor. Luxuriant interiors and art deco features have become the trademark style of Cunard ships, while the brand has continually modernised its designs to reimagine the luxury cruise experience.

Supplied Step into the Grand Lobby and experience the luxuriant art deco features that have become the trademark of Cunard ships.

Queen Anne’s creative director, the globally renowned Adam D Tihany, is collaborating with a handful of the world’s best interior designers to bring the famous Cunard style to every inch of the new ship. The team is sourcing inspiration from a rich heritage of pioneering and style, to create a ship that will pave the way into the future of luxury travel.

With a capacity of 3,000 and a higher space-to-passenger ratio than most mid-sized cruise ships, Queen Anne is equipped with everything her guests need to enjoy their voyage in style. Guests can enjoy fine dining, daily complimentary afternoon tea in the Queens Room and are invited to dress in their finest black tie to enjoy themed Gala Evenings. The nights of music and celebration will see the ship transform with a flurry of decorations, signature menus and specialty cocktails.

Supplied A range of activities are available, such as heading to The Pavilion for a morning dip.

An abundance of options is available for those wanting to enjoy the great outdoors, from a morning dip in The Pavilion, enjoying a holiday read on the Grills Terrace or unwinding to the sounds of a live band at the Panorama Pool Club. Active relaxers can push their limits at a state-of-the-art fitness centre or enjoy a yoga class in The Pavilion Wellness Studio.

An eclectic range of entertainment is on show each evening at the Bright Lights Society, a concept that is brand-new to Cunard and is only available on Queen Anne. The name and design of the show bar is inspired by Cunard’s heritage as the first to bring electric light to an ocean liner. No two nights will be the same at the intimate venue where a host will guide the audience through a musical and theatrical performance.

Supplied The Princess Grill Suite is fitted with a spacious lounge area and offers access to the exclusive Grills Lounge and Terrace.

Accommodation options on Queen Anne include four varieties of Britannia staterooms as well as the luxurious Grill Suites. The Inside, Oceanview, Balcony and Club Balcony Britannia staterooms all provide havens of comfort and style with varying amounts of private space, with the latter two offering private outdoor balconies. Britannia stateroom guests are invited to dine daily in the grandeur of the Britannia Restaurant, while the Britannia Club experience has the added benefit of a dedicated and more intimate restaurant.

Travellers seeking the finest expression of Cunard luxury might opt for either the Princess or Queens Grill Suites. Each suite has spacious and luxurious interiors, with exclusive access to the private Grills Lounge and Terrace. When staying in a Queens Grill Suite, you can look forward to days being entirely looked after by a dedicated butler.

Supplied An eclectic range of entertainment is on show each evening at the Bright Lights Society.

Queen Anne is due to grace the seas in May 2024 and will set off for New Zealand from San Francisco in February of 2025, as part of her maiden World Voyage. The voyage will take Queen Anne’s guests to the shores of Honolulu, Hawaii before literally transcending time as the ship crosses the International Date Line. The ship will arrive in Apia, Samoa, and Nuku’alofa, Tonga, before docking in the local waters of New Zealand.

As of publishing this article, Queen Anne’s 18-night San Francisco to Auckland voyage is still available for booking.

