Silver Nova: This new luxury cruise ship is unlike anything you've seen

Brook Sabin was among the first in the world – and the only New Zealand media – to experience the world's newest ultra-luxury cruise ship. And it seriously impressed him.

I've never seen a cruise ship pool quite like this. It feels like I'm on the top floor of a luxurious hotel, overlooking the historic maritime city of Trieste in northern Italy. Against the backdrop of the Karst Plateau, the city's elegant architecture glimmers in the sunlight as its deep-sea port teems with activity.

I've come all the way from New Zealand to see this ship, and the moment we step aboard, it's worth the journey. Silver Nova is the 12th ship in the ultra-luxury Silversea fleet, but this cruise liner is unlike anything currently sailing – it's full of groundbreaking innovation that rewrites the playbook of luxury at sea.

On a three-day "architectural preview" of the ship – just days before the first official guests arrived – I sailed around the Mediterranean to experience what Silver Nova has to offer. And here’s what I was blown away by.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Silver Nova’s pool deck.

Asymmetrical design

What does that even mean? Before I even stepped on the ship, I kept reading about Nova's asymmetrical design – it claims to be the first cruise ship in the world like it. Let me be frank: I thought this was just an overhyped marketing ploy. But I was very wrong. The reality is a masterpiece of art and engineering.

Take the pool deck, for example. On most ships, they’re in the middle of the upper deck with an identical layout on either side: stock standard and nothing particularly special to look at. The Silver Nova designers have thrown that notion out the window (or, more precisely, the porthole).

Nova’s pool sits proudly on the starboard side, near a panel of glass windows. The entire upper decks have been designed around this, with chairs across multiple levels facing the view. It's almost like an amphitheatre, where the vista – in our case, Trieste – is centre stage. It makes you feel like you're immersed in the destination before you even get off the ship.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Silver Nova in Trieste.

This asymmetry has been repeated throughout the vessel – from top-floor dining venues centred around the view to the back of the vessel, which is designed like a layered wave that crests out on the right side. This has allowed the designers to put an outdoor bar on one of the crests, with an artificial "fire pit" where you can have a drink and watch the ship's wake with a 270-degree view.

Internally, it just gets better: almost all the ship’s main indoor areas are designed with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. That means everything from saunas to bars and even the main two-storey theatre – known as the Venetian Lounge – are flooded with lots of natural light.

The ship's design has redefined luxury cruising, but Silver Nova also offers so much more.

The suites

Brook Sabin/Stuff My room was the entry-level Verandah Suite.

Nova has 13 different suites, the most on a Silversea ship. They range from the Classic Veranda Suite, which is 33m2, right up to the Otium Suite which is 123m2 – including a huge balcony with 270-degree views and a private whirlpool. Every room has a deck and views – but that's not all.

Butlers for everyone

My welcome onboard was outstanding. After being escorted to my room, there was a quick knock at the door. A white-gloved butler named Hannah introduced herself and gave me a quick tour of my suite.

After that, she sat me down for Champagne and chocolates while she insisted on unpacking my bags. From there, Hannah was at my beck and call – from shining shoes, planning excursions, suggesting and delivering meals and snacks, steaming shirts and everything in between.

Sustainability

Brook Sabin/Stuff Silver Note includes live jazz when dining.

Nova builds momentum towards Silversea's push to become carbon-neutral by 2050. The ship runs on lower-emission LNG fuel, with technology installed to eventually become a hybrid ship that also runs on batteries and hydrogen. Ultimately, the goal is for a 40% reduction in emissions per suite compared to Silversea’s last model of ship.

It also has the ability to be emission-free during some port stops by effectively plugging in and eliminating fuel burn when it's not sailing. There are too many sustainability measures to list, but they include everything from waste reduction to elevators that generate electricity when they head to lower floors.

Is Nova carbon-free? No – cruising has an environmental impact – but Nova is a leap forward in the sustainability journey.

The food

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Marquee is a new food and drinks venue for Silversea, found on one of the top decks of Nova.

Like everything else on the ship, Nova lifts the standard with food. With eight signature restaurants and ten bars and lounges, there is lots to explore without even stepping on terra firma.

But where Nova is in a league of its own is with the S.A.L.T. programme, which stands for Sea and Land Taste. This programme already runs on two of Silversea's newer ships, Silver Moon and Silver Dawn, but it's bigger and better on Nova. There's the S.A.L.T. Bar and S.A.L.T. Kitchen, which serve regionally inspired drinks and meals that change daily depending on the destination.

There's also a new concept to Silversea – the S.A.L.T. Chef's Table which is an elaborate 11-course dinner full of theatrics and regionally inspired food prepared in front of you. On top of this, you'll find the S.A.L.T. Lab, which runs regionally-inspired cooking classes – matched with a signature for Nova: stunning views through huge glass windows.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The aft of Silver Nova, with a bar above and dining below.

But it doesn't stop there. You can even embark on a S.A.L.T. excursion when you arrive at port with more than 85 bespoke trips, from cooking with a Michelin star chef in Sorrento to exploring a Croatian vineyard that's been making wine the same way for hundreds of years. And more S.A.L.T. tours – alongside the extensive list of traditional excursions – are being added all the time.

With more than 1600 regional dishes onboard to try, alongside 160 local wines, the S.A.L.T. programme makes Nova a culinary destination in itself. And the most remarkable thing of all – we haven't even started talking about the destinations.

Silversea sails to more than 900 places. If you combine its extensive itineraries with a ship like Nova, this cruise line is charting a whole new course of luxury travel.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The food on our short cruise was exceptional – right down to the breakfast fruits on offer.

Fact file:

Silver Nova will spend the northern summer in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean and South America in November. On January 4, 2024, she will embark on the 71-day Grand Voyage South America, visiting 38 destinations in 18 countries.

She will then sail to Australia, New Zealand and throughout Asia. To experience Silver Nova, head to silversea.com/ships/silver-nova to find its upcoming itineraries, call 0800 701 427, or talk to your travel agent.

Sustainability: Ocean and river cruising have an impact on the Earth's waterways. To reduce your impact, consider offsetting carbon emissions and booking with cruise lines that use cleaner fuels and adopt recycling practices.

The writer was hosted by Silversea.