‘There’s got to be more to life than growing old’: Cruise ship career change just the ticket for NZ mum

When Cheryl Stone returns to New Zealand this weekend, she can’t wait to hop in her car and drive to the supermarket.

The South African-born Aucklander spends months at sea working on cruise ships, and it’s simple things like driving or going on a hike that she looks forward to the most on her return.

“I love to drive my car. I miss silly little things like that because you don’t drive for four months. And even though we go into supermarkets when we are visiting different ports, we don’t shop for things we can cook. So I just love to drive to Pak n Save, I walk down the aisles and buy food that I can cook that night, I love to cook when I’m at home.”

The 62-year-old works for cruise line Holland America (HAL) as entertainment director, helping coordinate shows, presentations, hosts and performers onboard.

Celebrating five years with the company in June this year, it was a later stage career change that saw her trade her job on land managing corporate events, for a life at sea.

“For me, it was a case of empty nest syndrome,” she told Stuff Travel in an interview aboard Holland America’s MS Zuiderdam.

Supplied Holland America entertainment director Cheryl Stone made a late career change to the cruise industry.

“My son had gone to university. I was in this three-bedroom house in Devonport on my own every day, just going to work, coming home, watching TV and I thought, ‘no, there’s got to be more to this, got to be more to life than just growing old’.”

Stone has a background in music and entertainment, and after applying for several roles, she secured her ideal position in 2018 and has never looked back.

“It’s a fantastic career, but it’s a hard career. I think a lot of people who see seafarers in general, they see our photos on social media and they think we’re having the time of our lives. But we grab an hour, we grab a few hours and get some photos and it looks like we’re just on holiday all the time, but we work long hours.”

Supplied Stone joined the cruise industry after experiencing ‘empty nest syndrome’ when her son went off to university.

Stone’s colleague, cruise and travel director Tjalling Riedstra agrees. His role means often being recognised in port and approached by guests any time.

“At breakfast, they come up and say ‘I know that you’re getting breakfast and I hate to interrupt you during breakfast, but just a quick question…’ and in your head, you’re like ‘please let me just eat this egg’.

“There are no quick questions, but I know that. I don’t know how the other cruise directors do this, but I think you accept it and you calculate it into your breakfast time. So then you sleep a little bit less and go to breakfast a little bit earlier to get it in anyway.”

Riedstra, who is from the Netherlands, says in his position, he could never ignore a guest’s approach.

Supplied Holland America cruise and travel director Tjalling Riedstra snorkelling Iceland’s famous Silfra fissure.

“Even if you’re in port, and someone sees you and asks you, you’re still part of the company. It’s not like you’ve just walked off the ship and you don’t work there anymore. Always work, until you’re home.”

It’s little surprise then that like Stone, when Riedstra returns home, he wants time to himself – “I’m a big video game nerd” – with no deadline for having to be anywhere.

“I have a motorcycle that I’m very passionate about, about riding around, especially my state, which is the countryside,” he says. “I just grab the motorcycle and clip the visor on to take it for a ride. No destination, just ride around until the tank’s run dry.

“And especially on the first night when I get home, I try to get the drinks in. I don’t drink alcohol when onboard, I don’t have the time for it, but also there’s no tolerance for it anymore and you have very important safety duties. Especially in our function, the higher you go, the more important it becomes – and it’s not a good look if you show up to the captain on the bridge with red eyes.”

Riedstra, who plans to travel New Zealand between contracts, was drawn to cruising after seeing Holland America ship the Noordam docked in Bonaire while visiting family in the Caribbean in 2012.

Supplied Riedstra is one of the youngest cruise and travel directors in the HAL fleet.

“I took a picture of it. I thought, ‘it must be nice to work on one of those things some day’. And one day in 2018, I just applied, because I didn’t really know what to do with myself. You have that moment in life where you’re doing something, and you think, ‘is this it? Is this all? It can’t be, right?’ You have to find something different.”

Riedstra also celebrated five years with the cruise line in 2023, a stint which included being aboard the ill-fated MS Zaandam during the pandemic, one of the most widely documented cruise ships of 2020, where nearly 2000 passengers and crew – including 15 New Zealanders – were stranded at sea for weeks.

But many crew like Stone and Riedstra have since returned to their cruise ship careers and with them, millions of travellers worldwide, seeking new adventures, exotic destinations and the chance to be taken care of while at sea.

Figures from Cruise Lines International Association show more than 20 million passengers took a cruise in 2022, a number expected to surpass 31m by the end of 2023.

“I think the difference between going on a standard holiday and going on a cruise holiday, especially with Holland America, is you absolutely get pampered, you don’t have to worry about getting to and from anywhere, we do everything for you,” says Stone.

“You basically get on and take a seat and you’re looked after the minute you get on board.”

Supplied Riedstra, who is from the Netherlands, has been with Holland America for five years.

And for the crew, every voyage brings something special. Riedstra says seeing repeat passengers is a bit like seeing old friends. One particular guest experience that left a lasting impression on him was helping organise a teary-eyed “last sail out” for a Dutch gentleman who did not have long to live.

“I’m not a very emotional guy but that one was a bit tough,” he says.

A highlight for Stone was helping coordinate a wedding for a couple who had tried to get married three times on land, but unforeseen circumstances kept delaying their wedding. She promised to help them, finding a priest and wedding company to organise a last minute ceremony on a British territory for the couple to be legally married.

“They said it was the best day of their lives, even though it wasn’t what they had planned. It was very special. I think we create special experiences for our guests,” she says.

“We feel blessed when we meet these people onboard. Every single voyage we meet someone who has a story, so unique and amazing, and we love to celebrate those.”