Enchanted Princess: I got lost on my ship and discovered a secret adults-only part

I'm meant to be a professional travel reporter – so I’m a bit embarrassed to admit I didn’t even know this place existed.

Let me tell you about it. I’m aboard the Enchanted Princess cruising the Mediterranean. At the front of the ship, down a little innocuous passage, is an adults-only haven. It's the best part of the ship, and I only stumbled across it on day three.

You might just forgive me. This ship is enormous; it has 1830 staterooms – almost three times the size of New Zealand's largest hotel. It's also long: 330 metres in total. That's two metres longer than Auckland's Sky Tower is tall.

And there's something for everyone. With 25 bars and restaurants, four pools and eight hot tubs, it's easy to get lost. I did, and ended up finding my favourite spots.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The spa in The Sanctuary.

Our ship had an impressive series of main pools, complete with bars, an ice-cream parlour, a pizzeria, and a huge movie screen. This was a destination for families.

But on the same deck, at the front of the ship, I found the Retreat Pool, which is adults-only and heavenly. It was much quieter and spread out over two floors. On the lower deck was a pool and the Sanctuary Bar, and on the upper level were more loungers and whirlpools. You can also have food delivered here through Princess' impressive app. And best of all, this adults-only section is free to enter.

On the top floor of the ship – just a few steps from the Retreat Pool – we found one of its best-kept secrets: The Sanctuary. This paid retreat offers private cabanas on a secluded deck with stunning views. Upon arrival, you'll find a fresh bowl of fruit and a mini bar waiting – and be introduced to your Serenity Steward, who acts as your butler for the day.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Sanctuary is spacious and never felt crowded.

You can settle into your cabana or find a lounger next to the glass panels and watch the scenery go by.

There is an extensive food and beverage menu you can order from, and afternoon tea also comes around on trolleys with a huge variety of treats, combined with an impressive selection of teas and coffee.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Sanctuary has some of the best views on the ship.

If you want to laze the day away in your cabana, you can even order a massage, and one of the masseurs from the Lotus Spa will come up and pamper you.

There are a number of different passes you can buy to access The Sanctuary – including half-day or full-day options. During special scenic sailing days, for places like the Panama Canal or Glacier Bay in Alaska, you can buy packages to access this deck. And if it's cold, you'll be wrapped in blankets and served warm drinks.

I know I'll be back for my next Princess cruise soon – and this time, I know exactly where to head first.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Your private cabana has all you need for a day of relaxing.

Fact file:

A round trip seven-day Mediterranean with France and Italy twin share from A$1457 (NZ$1582). Access to The Sanctuary can be purchased onboard. See: princess.com

Sustainability: Ocean and river cruising have an impact on the Earth's waterways. To reduce your impact, consider offsetting carbon emissions and booking with cruise lines that use cleaner fuels and adopt recycling practices.

The writer was hosted by Princess Cruises.