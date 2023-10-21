Move over Iceland: It just got easier to visit this hugely underrated island

Greenland has become very keen to attract tourists for the health of its economy.

The world’s biggest island, Greenland (yes, Australia is nearly three times bigger, but it’s a continent) has said no to various industries that might cause harm to the remarkable wilderness existing across its mainland and many satellite islands.

Greenland has, however, become very keen to attract tourists for the health of its economy. Currently, it sees relatively few tourists, while visitor numbers to Iceland, another Arctic destination with similar appeal, have increased rapidly.

Infrastructure has been a major sticking point. Greenland, which is an autonomous region of Denmark, has a population of just under 57,000 sprinkled across its 2.16 million square kilometres, with many settlements only connected by water transport.

And even water transport can come a cropper – you only need to look to the experience of the Australians onboard the Ocean Explorer which ran aground in remote Greenland waters in September to realise what a wild and untamed place it is.

That is, of course, the attraction but now that Greenland is investing big in connections, many more will have an easier passage to follow their wanderlust to its shores. New airports are going up in the capital, Nuuk on the south-west coast (in addition to an existing airport), Ilulissat, in western Greenland, and Qaqortoq, in southern Greenland, with openings scheduled in 2024 and 2025.

Supplied One of Arctic Umiaq’s coastal ferries among icebergs in Greenland’s Ilulissat Icefjord.

The purpose is primarily to connect the Greenlanders to each other and the world, but also the rest of the world to Greenland.

Another exciting development is a new collaboration between Arctic Umiaq Line and Hurtigruten Norway.

Arctic Umiaq Line dates back to 1774, and sails Greenland’s western coast, ferrying passengers and goods from Narsaq in the south to Ilulissat in the north, stopping off in otherwise isolated places. It’s a much-loved essential service provider.

Hurtigruten Norway is perhaps better known outside Scandinavia than Arctic Umiaq, as it provides cruises of the Norwegian Coast and other parts of the Arctic and North Atlantic oceans for travellers from far and wide.

The two venerable companies have joined forces to offer three locally driven cruise itineraries exploring the unique wonders and heritage of Greenland. The cruises are aboard the passenger ferry, the upgraded MS Sarfaq Ittuk, combining the authenticity of life aboard a working vessel with Hurtigruten hospitality.

Itineraries on offer are: a 14-night Full Greenland Voyage; eight-night North Greenland Voyage; and six-night South Greenland Voyage.

There are currently earlybird specials available for 2024 sailings. See hurtigruten.com.au

Sustainability: Ocean and river cruising have an impact on the Earth's waterways. To reduce your impact, consider offsetting carbon emissions and booking with cruise lines that use cleaner fuels and adopt recycling practices.

- traveller.com.au