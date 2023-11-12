Explora Journeys: This cruise ship is unlike anything you've seen before

It happened to me in the lobby. Like any boutique hotel, this lobby was grand with soaring ceilings, striking chandeliers, elegant furniture and marble in all directions. And then, without warning, the ground moved.

I had an out-of-body experience. I’d completely forgotten I was on a cruise ship. My brain had put me in a hotel on land.

I’m aboard the world’s newest ultra-luxury ship, Explora I – which is run by Explora Journeys. And it’s a remarkable departure from your traditional cruise ship.

For a start, it’s designed like a luxury yacht. The company doesn’t call it a cruise – you’re on a “journey”. Gone are the buffets, long queues and crowded pools.

Supplied Explora has the feel of a private yacht.

This ship feels like a fusion between a fine hotel and a billionaire’s yacht. Explora has moved so far away from the traditional cruise ship, that, like me, you might just forget where you are.

And where was that? I’d travelled to New York for the naming ceremony of Explora I – then continued on a seven-day “journey” up to Canada to put the ship through its paces.

I was impressed. Explora Journeys has created one of the best experiences at sea, and here’s why.

A marine mansion

This isn’t a ship. It’s a floating hotel that moves. As you board, you’ll be offered Champagne, before getting a bird’s eye view of the dramatic lobby which spans multiple floors and sits among high-end boutiques like Rolex – the brand’s first-ever store aboard a ship.

Supplied The spectacular lobby bar.

The suites feel like luxurious hotel rooms. I was in the Ocean Terrace Suite, which is the largest entry-level suite on any cruise ship. It had a lounge, a king-sized bed with Frette linen, a walk-in wardrobe and a plush bathroom with underfloor heating. I was particularly impressed with the large deck (every room has one) complete with day beds – which brings a resort feel to your room.

Supplied My Ocean Terrace Suite.

Pool perfection

Have you ever visited the Mediterranean, and seen those huge private yachts that billionaires own? If you’ve had a close-up look, you’ll invariably see people congregated around a series of infinity pools enjoying the sun. Well, that could now be you.

The Explora ships are designed by the Aponte family – who own MSC Group, a shipping giant with 300 years of seafaring experience. The family’s love of the sea is apparent in the design, and they used super yacht and hotel designers to come up with the final concept.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The ship gives guests a resort feel – even when in port.

Onboard, you’ll find three heated outdoor pools, with 64 private cabanas scattered around the decks. There are also indoor and outdoor whirlpools.

The main swimming pool is a standout feature. It has a retractable glass roof that slides back on hot days, and keeps the place warm in colder climates.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Everything is designed around the view – even the whirlpools.

It’s also a wellness escape

Unlike traditional cruise ships that generally race between ports, Explora is framed as a destination in itself. That means more sea days, where you can unwind on the ship. I loved this concept.

All guests have access to the spa, where they can enjoy a salt cave and thermal therapy pool, a massage or head up to a state-of-the-art gym.

On sea days, people were lounging, drinking, eating, swimming, reading, and taking naps. Just like a good holiday should be.

Supplied The spa is free to access.

Destination experiences

Gone are lines of buses and dozens of people walking behind a flag-toting guide. Not surprisingly, Explora has reinvented the traditional cruise ship “excursion”.

For a start, it calls them “destination experiences”, and they’re small groups, with more immersive activities.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The impressive indoor pool with retractable roof.

Unlike other ships that run on a rigid schedule that’s repeated each day, Explora will often arrive late into ports in the morning – meaning people can have a relaxing breakfast and then watch the ship glide into the city. Some evenings, it stays late, so people can experience the destination at night.

While destination experiences aren’t included in the fare, Explora does put on a free shuttle at most ports.

A foodies' paradise

Brook Sabin/Stuff The bird's nest dessert in Anthology.

Explora’s food offering is a stand-out. In total, there are six restaurants, 12 bars and lounges, in-suite dining and a chef’s kitchen experience.

Gone is the traditional cruise ship buffet – this has been replaced by Emporium. It’s a sprawling restaurant where all the food is behind glass, and prepared or served by chefs when you order it. Here, I had some of the best fresh pasta I’ve ever eaten, and the pizza chef from Italy was sensational.

Marble and Co. Grill serves succulent meat, Sakura has mastered Asian cooking, and Anthology will welcome guest chefs (often with Michelin stars) to serve a seven-course meal.

The culinary offering is so good, that all the ship’s restaurants would make a name for themselves on land. The fact they’re floating makes them even better.

All but two of the food experiences are included in your fare – the exceptions are Anthology and Chef’s Kitchen, which incur an extra fee.

The number of healthy food options was also impressive; by far the best range I’ve seen on a cruise.

Entertainment with a difference

Brook Sabin/Stuff An Evening by Candlelight was a popular performance.

Gone are flashy production-style shows. Instead, you can expect more intimate performances like the Evening by Candlelight sessions. Explora also has a partnership with legendary piano maker Steinway & Sons, which will see some of their acclaimed and up-and-coming artists perform on some cruises.

Who is Explora for?

Explora will be popular with two types of travellers. The first is those who want to experience a floating hotel, and may not be attracted to traditional cruising. The second is the more frequent cruiser, who wants to experience luxury redefined. Because, remarkably, that’s what Explora has achieved.

Supplied The ship has room for around 900 guests.

Fact file:

During her first year, Explora I will visit more than 130 ports in 40 different countries. The itineraries include Northern Europe, the UK, Iceland, Greenland, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. In 2024 and 2025, Explora II and III will begin sailing, expanding itineraries further.

Prices from $4850 for six nights, including meals, alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages, cocktails, high speed wi-fi and much more. See: explorajourneys.com

Sustainability: Ocean and river cruising have an impact on the Earth's waterways. To reduce your impact, consider offsetting carbon emissions and booking with cruise lines that use cleaner fuels and adopt recycling practices.

The writer’s trip was supported by Explora Journeys.