Norwegian Aqua: New cruise to have world's first 'hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide'

If there’s one way to keep your younger ones in one place, watered and fed, and entertained up to their eyeballs, this might be it.

Norwegian Cruise Line is known for bringing adrenaline-pumping concepts like three-level racetracks and free-fall dry slides to sea – and now they’ve come up with another world-first thrill.

The Miami-based cruise brand has revealed some of the fun features that will debut on its newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, which will set sail in April 2025.

One of these is the Aqua Slidecoaster, which the brand says will be the world’s first “hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide”.

The three-storey-high attraction will swirl around the funnel of the ship, with “dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels adventurous guests through two different courses”.

Another new feature the ship will boast is the “Glow Court”, described as a “digital sports complex complete with an interactive LED floor”.

Supplied The Aqua Slidecoaster will wrap around the ship’s funnel.

The brand says this space will be used for a variety of interactive guest activities by day, before transforming into a night club in the evening.

Norwegian Aqua will also recreate popular attractions from past ships, including the 10-storey free-fall slide known as “The Drop”, as well as “The Stadium”, a game space offering activities like ping pong and pickleball. However, the Slidecoaster will replace the go-kart racing found on the brand’s other ships.

Supplied The Glow Court will offer sports during the day and dancing at night.

Norwegian Aqua will be the first ship in the Prima Plus class, building on the cruise line’s two existing Prima-class ships – Norwegian Viva and Norwegian Prima.

The new ship will be 10% larger than its sisters, accommodating 3571 guests at double occupancy.

Guests will have the option of staying in the brand’s first three-bedroom duplex suites which will be found in The Haven – an exclusive, suite-only complex, separate to the rest of the ship.

There will be four of these extra-spacious, two-storey suites, which will also have their own living and dining areas, three bathrooms, and a sprawling balcony.

Other accomodation options include inside, ocean view and balcony category staterooms, as well as staterooms designed specifically for solo travellers.

Norwegian Aqua will launch with a series of seven-day Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral, Florida.