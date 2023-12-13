The weird items banned from cruise ships

There are a lot of rules about what you can and can’t bring on a cruise.

On a cruise this year my luggage arrived in my stateroom with a note explaining that a multi-plug had been seized for posing a security and safety risk. I could pick it back up on dry land.

The power strips, particularly those with surge protection, are banned by most cruise lines. A Safety Alert issued by the United States Coast Guard in 2013 states that the surge protective devices (SPDs) may be a fire risk onboard vessels.

Some ships allow electrical items like multi-plugs if they have been inspected prior to boarding, while others ban regular household items like baby monitors and rice cookers altogether – the rules can create a lot of confusion around what is and isn’t allowed.

Flammable, hazardous items and illegal substances are obviously banned, but in the white space you’ll encounter all sorts of strange finds – you can’t help but wonder how canoes became banned by some companies. Here are some of our favourites.

Fish

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Don’t even think about bringing fish.

Carnival, the world’s biggest cruise company, has an intriguing list of prohibited items. Party poppers are a big N-O, as are inflatable pools. Fish of any kind must be left on dry land, or thrown back, even if you land the big one during an affiliated excursion, from which it must be shipped home and await your return. Budding musicians can bring their own instruments, as long as they keep the racket within the noise limits.

Fairy lights

Children are the main thing you need to leave behind on Virgin Voyages’ fleet of luxury ships, but some other innocent items also make the prohibited list. ‘Tis never the season for celebratory string lightbulbs, unless the electrical team approves their carriage. Chilly bins, except for those permitted for storing medication and items related to dietary restrictions, are banned too.

Kids’ toys

Disney Cruise Line has one of the most extensive prohibited items lists. While adults can bring two bottles of wine or six beers each, the likes of toy vehicles and plastic pirate swords get a big red cross – the kids will have plenty to keep them entertained onboard anyway. Streaming devices (like your Apple TV or Google Chromecast) are also banned, as are over-the-door hanging organisers and removable gel adhesives like Blu-Tack.

Fresh flowers

Earl Wilcox/Unsplash Fresh bouquets have to stay at home.

Norwegian Cruise Line features a couple of interesting things on its prohibited items list. Fresh flowers are banned in case your favourite stems are hiding pollen, seeds or insects that pose a risk to biosecurity. Passengers planning on bringing their own kayak, canoe or raft, presumably for use during an island excursion, will have to think again.

Hoverboards

Marty McFly has no chance on Royal Caribbean, which bans self-balancing scooters and any other kind of footwear with wheels. Scooters used for mobility are the exception. Tins of paint will also have to stay at home, so you can forget about any stateroom remodelling during your voyage.

Catapults

You have to admire the courage of the passenger who decided to bring this piece of medieval weaponry onboard Princess Cruises. Even if there has never been an incident involving a catapult, you can rest assured on embarkation day that you won’t find anyone forcefully propelling stones or spears onboard.

Archery equipment is also banned for obvious reasons.