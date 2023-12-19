Sun Princess: A sneak peek at the world's newest cruise ship

In just a few months, one of the most spectacular cruise ships to ever sail will receive its first passengers. But today, with just over 50 days to go, the ship is full of a different type of guest. More than 3500 shipbuilders, working around the clock to get everything ready.

I travelled to Fincantieri in Italy, home to the world’s most illustrious shipyard, where the Sun Princess is being built. With room for 4300 passengers, this ship is the largest ever for Princess Cruises. And, it’s also the largest ship Fincantieri has put together too.

But, despite its size, this ship will become famous for its design features, which I got to preview. It feels like a ship made for Instagram, with photo opportunities around every corner. Here’s what really impressed me.

The Sphere

Brook Sabin/Stuff A nine-storey “sphere” is on each side of the ship.

Before we even boarded the ship, one of its new design features had already captured our attention. The centre of the ship is a nine-storey glass sphere, which houses the famous Piazza, a grand atrium and meeting place.

The idea of the sphere was to make this ship instantly recognisable – and it works. Even in the shipyard, it immediately stands out from everything else.

The Dome

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Dome is in the final phase of construction.

After boarding an external shipyard lift, we’re taken to Deck 19, where one of the ship’s most spectacular features is getting its final touches. It’s called The Dome, and it’s inspired by the terraces of Santorini.

This enormous air-conditioned glass sphere – which sits on the top of the ship at the front – has lots of places to relax on multiple levels, a pool and a nine-metre waterfall. At night, the pool is covered by a stage, and it becomes a huge entertainment venue.

The Dome was designed by a company new to cruise ships which normally design places like Apple stores. And it shows. It’s one of the most spectacular spaces you’ll ever set foot in.

Princess Cruises A render of what The Dome will look like when finished.

Impressive dining

Sun Princess will have 30 dining and beverage options, and an exciting new option is Umai Teppanyaki.

The Japanese restaurant will be home to chefs who bring a theatrical experience to dining. The finer details of this space, right down to its colourful stonework, will surely make it one of the most in-demand restaurants on the ship.

Brook Sabin/Stuff One of the new entertainment venues.

The World Fresh Marketplace, which is Princess’ buffet restaurant, is bigger and better than ever and comes with a huge variety of new buffet “stations” each representing a different cuisine from around the world.

Environmental credentials

Princess Cruises Sun Princess will set sail in February 2024.

Sun Princess is the fleet’s first LNG ship, which is a more environmentally-friendly fuel with less harmful emissions. But that’s not all. Sun has dozens of environmental innovations, such as the cooling used for LNG storage also helping the air conditioning system. The ship floats on a layer of bubbles when sailing, which creates less friction and saves fuel. And even uneaten food is liquefied and sustainably recycled.

Cabana cabins

The staterooms on Sun Princess are an impressive evolution from the existing fleet, including sofas in almost every room category. One of the most exciting innovations is the Cabana Suites, which are found in their own zone on the ship. Each of these rooms opens out onto a shared private deck, with lots of places to unwind, loungers, a Jacuzzi and access to an exclusive restaurant.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Most of the new staterooms include sofas.

Fact file:

Sun Princess sets sail in February 2024 at competitive prices. For example, the 7-night Mediterranean with Greece & Italy cruise, departing August 2024, starts from $1799 for an inside room per person. Deluxe balcony from $3019 per person and mini-suites from $3249 per person. See: princess.com

The writer’s trip to the shipyard was supported by Princess.