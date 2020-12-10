A guide to biking the Queen Charlotte Sounds

The Queen Charlotte Track offers breathtaking views from the tops of ridge lines down into the bays.

Tucked away at the top of the South Island is the Queen Charlotte Track.

The 72-kilometre track is a hiking and mountain-biking paradise nestled in the Marlborough Sounds. The nearest road is afar in some places and the only traffic you may hear is the occasional mail boat tucking into inlets. Crystal clear waters and 360-degree views are prominent along the way.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff The track is well maintained allowing a wide pathway to give way for walkers and bikers

Having hiked the track four years ago we decided to do it on e-bikes.

You can do this trip leisurely over multiple days with lots of accommodation options or you can boat in and do day trips from Picton. We enjoyed riding the trail over three days.

READ MORE:

* Four reasons to take your next holiday at the top of the South Island

* Weekend Walk: Queen Charlotte Track, Marlborough

* Marlborough's royal tracks: Queen Charlotte Track by foot, bike and kayak



People generally bike the track from Ship Cove to Anakiwa. It is a single track which, in New Zealand terms, indicates that the terrain can be rough in places with rocks, tree roots and if it does rain the track is slippery in some places.

Ship Cove to Punga Cove is closed from 1 December to 28 February every year for bikers. The remainder of the year the track is open to both walkers and bikers.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff We rode for four hours and reached Furneaux Lodge where we got a hot drink. This is also a fabulous place for lunch, a cold brew and a recharge.

You can do this bike trail on a shoestring and stay at DOC campsites. Camp fees start from $6 per person, per night or you can ride and stay in luxury resorts. Most lodges begin from $150 per night or $50 for a bunk room.

On our first day, we jumped on the Beachcomber mail boat, and we got dropped to Ship Cove which is a historic site where we started the trail.

From here you ride mostly along the shoreline of the Sounds. You take a short climb up to Punga Cove where you can smell the woodfired pizza as you ride into the cove at The Boat Shed and Bar.

Day two after a comfortable sleep, we started with a buffet breakfast at Punga Cove. This breakfast is well worth $26 because you need all the energy you can get for this section of the trail.

The 23km of riding up and down ridges was the hardest day on the trail. It made us very grateful to be riding e-bikes from Wilderness Guides.

You can save your manual pedal power by using the bike battery to get you up the steep climbs. If you are a confident mountain bike rider and you can navigate steep slopes and rocky terrain this track is for you. A reasonable amount of fitness and experience is needed for this part of the track.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Beachcomber Cruises are one of the Marlborough Sounds transfer specialists.

If you don’t feel confident riding this part of the trail, Beachcomber can transfer you around to your next destination.

We arrived at Portage Hotel after a wet day on the trail, but we were greeted by friendly staff and a toasty fire.

Portage is a great place to stay because as dinner and breakfast are taken care of by their delicious restaurant and bar.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff On day two of the trail, you get to look down onto Bay of Many Coves.

WHY GO?

It's not only beautiful: it's entirely do-able for anyone reasonably fit and wanting an adventurous trip so don’t doubt yourself.

NEED TO KNOW

Queen Charlotte Track is 72km.

Track Grade: Intermediate/Grade 3 -Expert Grade 5.

Some parts of the track cross private land so If you complete the entire track by foot or bike you will need to purchase a track pass online which is $25 for multiple days.

BIKE TIMEFRAMES:

Day one: Ship Cove-Camp Bay, 26km. Allow 5 hours.

Day two: Camp Bay-Torea Saddle, 23km. Allow 6 hours.

Day three: Torea-Anakiwa, 20.5km. Allow 4 hours.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Queen Charlotte Track positioned in the Marlborough Sounds near Picton which you can bike walk or kayak over multiple days.

If you are travelling from afar you can hire bikes from Wilderness Guides in Picton.

We found riding on e-bikes from Wilderness Guides very enjoyable. They were really helpful because you can take regular stops to take in all your surroundings. Each night you can recharge your batteries in the lodges.

A reasonable amount of technical ability and fitness is required because you are navigating some steep places. There are also places on the track which cross private land and landowners kindly ask if you can switch your e-bike power off for these short distances.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff The Boat Shed and Bar is positioned on the shores at Punga Cove.

The lodges supply packed lunches at your own cost of $26 a day.

A repair kit is provided from Wilderness Guides should on the off chance maintenance should be required.

STAYING THERE

Picton is on the doorstep of the Queen Charlotte Track. You want to make the most of your days riding by starting early. Picton Yacht Club is a great place to stay before you start your adventure. It is a stone's throw from where you jump aboard your water taxi to start your trip.

Recommendations: Bike pants are highly recommended when you are spending three days on a bike seat.

If you are riding the track on a mountain bike we recommend full suspension bikes as there are some rocky places on the trail.

Be sure to charge your e-bikes each night so you have a full battery for each day.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff We saw a pod of dolphins on the way to the start of the track.

TRANSPORT:

Beachcomber Water Taxis transfer your luggage to your daily destination. This enables you to travel light on your bikes and if you don’t want to do multiple days you can be picked up after a day out on the trail.

You can complete the track in different sections if you fancy biking the track in a leisurely way. The easiest section is from Ship Cove to Punga Lodge.

Punga Cove to Portage is a lot of climbing. This is where the e-bike is super helpful. It made our ride very enjoyable, and we found we didn't get exhausted during the ride. It gave us more time to enjoy the scenery rather than feeling rushed to get to each destination.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Explore Marlborough is a self-guided tour through Marlborough’s vineyards where you bike along the Wairau River.

ON THE WAY/NEARBY

Don’t leave town without stopping to taste Marlborough’s famous wine country. There are wine tours which operate daily and free wine tasting at No. 1 Family estate.

The author's trip was supported by Destination Marlborough.