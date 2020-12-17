Turning the Remutaka Cycle Trail into one of New Zealand's greatest rides

The Rimutaka Cycle Trail gets $334,000 for much need coastal upgrade. (First published February 2018)

A dedicated advisor has been appointed to turn Upper Hutt's Remutaka Cycle Trail into a track that rivals the Otago Central Rail Trail and Alps 2 Ocean.

The 115km long track, which snakes along the Hutt River, through the Remutaka ranges to Wairarapa's southern coast, already boasts incredible mountain views.

But it will be Kim Young's job to boost the numbers of people who use it.

Tim Bardsley-Smith/Supplied A dedicated advisor has been appointed for Remutaka Cycle Trail.

Young, who has previously worked at Wellington Museum, is taking on the role as the first Remutaka Cycle Trail advisor.

Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trails general manager Janet Purdy said Young will be responsible for championing the trail and developing it into one of the "greatest" cycling tracks in New Zealand.

Tim Bardsley-Smith/Supplied Kim Young will be responsible for transforming Remutaka Cycle Trail into one of the best biking tracks in New Zealand.

WellingtonNZ general manager David Perks said the organisation hoped to raise awareness and usage of the Remutaka Cycle Trail among locals and visitors alike.

“This will prove invaluable to businesses who depend on the trail such as cycle hire firms, hospitality outlets and accommodation providers in the Wairarapa and Hutt Valley.”

Tim Bardsley-Smith/Supplied The 115km-long Remutaka Cycle Trail snakes along the Hutt River, through the Remutaka ranges to Wairarapa's southern coast.

Remutaka Cycle Trail Steering Group chair James Lamb was pleased to hear of Young's appointment.

“The trail experience has come to life through council and central government investment, and day to day by local businesses offering products and services to trail riders,” he said.

“We look forward to further collaborating with a community of trail partners to create a quality experience together and bringing our region’s stories of people and places to life.”

Remutaka Cycle Trail is suitable for a range of ages and abilities and can be broken in sections of various lengths and grades over one, two or three days.

