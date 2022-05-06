After only a year, Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail has been awarded Great Ride status

The Lake Dunstan Trail weaves along a steep gorge, with platforms clipped to cliffs and a floating coffee shop (video published June 2021).

After a wildly successful first year, the Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail has now been named one of the country's Great Rides.

The Central Otago trail joins the Whakarewarewa Forest Loop trail near Rotorua as the newest members of the Ngā Haerenga Great Rides network, which now totals 23 tracks.

More than 80,000 have used the Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail since it was opened in May last year.

It’s been a decade since any trails were added to the Great Rides, and Minister of Tourism, Stuart Nash says bike trails are undergoing a massive boom in popularity.

”The creation of new Great Rides is another drawcard for international tourists. This week we welcomed back travellers from key northern hemisphere markets, after visitors from our largest market Australia began arriving last month,” said Nash.

Becoming part of Great Rides network also brings access to extra funding.

”The Great Rides is a recognised brand, and each trail is required to maintain high standards which are regularly assessed. Joining the network opens the door to new funding, branding, research and marketing opportunities for the cycle trails,” said Nash.

“For example, Great Ride trails are eligible for up to $45,000 per year in operational funding, plus potential support from an annual $1 million contestable fund for enhancements and maintenance, and a separate fund to cover damage from extreme events like storms.”

When the Lake Dunstan Trail opened last year, Stuff Travel Reporter Brook Sabin called it “the closest thing to heaven in New Zealand”.

”In the next few years, I'm confident this trail will become the Roy's Peak of bike riding – it will be everywhere on social media. Best get in before all the foreign tourists eventually return and fall in love with it too.”

The number of riders in the first year blew expectations after it attracted as many people in a month as it was expecting in an entire year.

The original business case believed around 7000 to 7500 people would use the trail in the first 12 months. However, the actual figure eclipsed those estimates by a wide margin. By May, more than 80,000 had already used the track.

GRAEME MURRAY/Supplied The 33km Whakarewarewa Forest Loop is the newest mountain biking trail in Rotorua

The 33km Whakarewarewa Forest Loop is the newest mountain biking trail in Rotorua. Just 10 minutes from the city centre, the track winds through the Whakarewarewa Forest (aka The Redwoods). It replaces the nearby Te Ara Ahi Trail in the Great Rides network following a request from the Rotorua council.

Nash described the trail as not only “a high-quality physical ride”, but also “it offers a taste of Māori culture, geothermal features and iconic Redwoods, with spectacular views over several lakes”.

The country’s original Great Ride was the Otago Central Rail Trail in 2000 and Otago Community Trust chair, Diccon Sim said the region is looking to expand its cycle network even more.

“This recognition of the Lake Dunstan Trail foreshadows what an incredible regional asset the network will become upon completion of the next stages into Queenstown and Wānaka,” said Sim.

The first 3km part of the link through to the Queenstown Trails via the Kawarau Gorge and the Nevis Bluff has been completed. Work on the remainder of the section of track, as well as The Roxburgh Gorge trail link, is expected to start before the end of this year.