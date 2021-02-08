Alps 2 Ocean: Seven spectacular days through the heart of the South Island

Celebrating reaching the end of the road, with the Pacific Ocean behind us.

You can discover the Mackenzie Basin and Waitaki Valley in the Canterbury and Otago regions in depth on the Alps 2 Ocean, or A2O, Cycle Trail.

Taking riders from the Southern Alps to the Pacific Ocean, it’s a scenic, predominantly off-road trail of between 301 and 325 kilometres. Along the way, you’ll find quaint townships, great swimming spots, walking tracks and learn local history.

The trail begins at Aoraki/Mount Cook, with a short helicopter ride on the first leg. For those who would rather keep firmly on the ground, or find the helicopter an expensive option, an alternative start can be made from Tekapo.

Mount Cook is a three to three-and-a-half hour drive from Queenstown or Christchurch. Tekapo is a four-hour drive from Queenstown, or three from Christchurch ,with buses available to both destinations (See cookconnect.co.nz, intercity.co.nz).

READ MORE:

* Goldfields Cavalcade riders head to Omakau for a hoedown

* Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail rated one of the top places to visit in 2016

* Alps 2 Ocean trail's new Kurow to Duntroon off-road section



I began my cycling adventure in Tekapo, hiring a bike from Cycle Journeys. After delivering it to me at Tekapo Tavern carpark, they took my luggage and shuttled it daily to where I was staying each night. I booked my own accommodation, but Cycle Journeys can do it for you. I found riding the A2O over seven days was an enjoyable pace.

Eleanor Hughes The Lake Tekapo start of the trail.

Day One: Tekapo to Twizel (54km)

After visiting the iconic, stone Church of the Good Shepherd on Lake Tekapo’s shores, we then rode alongside icy blue canals and salmon farms where fishermen on the banks try to catch a meal. Lunch was overlooking the sapphire-coloured Lake Pukaki, before we rode the tussock flats which offered glimpses of the snow-covered Southern Alps as we headed into Twizel.

Eleanor Hughes Mountain and lake scenery predominate on the section between Twizel and Lake Ohau as you ride along beside the canals.

Day Two: Twizel to Lake Ohau (38km)

While passing salmon farms along the Ohau Canal, you may get the chance to see salmon being harvested, vacuum-sucked up large pipes from pens in the canal. Mountain and lake scenery predominate on this section, where a gravel path leads around the expansive Lake Ohau. Lake Ohau Lodge is handy to stay at, as the next trail section starts from their driveway. Overlooking the lake and mountains, their spa pools are great for soaking weary bodies, or you can take a short walk down to the lakeshore for a much cooler swim.

Eleanor Hughes The view of the trail down to the picturesque Lake Ohau.

Day Three: Lake Ohau to Omarama (45 km, or 59km, if riding via the Clay Cliffs)

From Lake Ohau Lodge, the day begins with a 10km climb to reach the trail’s highpoint. Just when you think you’ve reached the top, turn another corner and keep on climbing! It’s a tough one. Splashes of colour from wild rosebushes breaks the green-and-brown scenery which also offers spectacular views of Lake Ohau. It’s downhill from the summit on a rocky trail, which judders bone, muscle and flesh. Visit the Quailburn Historic Woolshed, where photos and stories tell of late 1800s/early 1900s high country farming. Summer scenery is dotted with wild purple and lilac flowers and straw-coloured fields, with a backdrop of scarred mountains on the gravel Quailburn Road.

The 14-kilometre return trip to Clay Cliffs, off this road, is well worthwhile. Reaching the Clay Cliffs, you enter a narrow opening to stand amongst soaring, spectacular, yellow-and-orange jagged stalagmite-like pillars.

For an end-of-the-day treat, make sure you book ahead to soak in a tub of fresh mountain water heated by a woodfire under the night sky at Omarama Hot Tubs.

Eleanor Hughes This Lake Aviemore pontoon is likely to prove irresistible on a hot day.

Day Four: Omarama to Otematata (24 km)

This shorter day takes riders alongside Lake Benmore, busy in the summer with local boaties, where picturesque spots to swim and relax tempt. Otematata can resemble a deserted town out of holiday season. There’s a convenience store, pub and lodging, and camping ground, which has units to stay in. Riders should bring food, as there’s not a lot of choice, if self-catering. The Otematata Wetlands Walkway, an easy hour-long walk, takes in the tranquil willow-fringed Lake Aviemore.

Eleanor Hughes The colourful main street of Kurow.

Day Five: Otematata to Kurow (40km)

This leg includes three dams – Benmore, Waitaki and Aviemore – with a steep climb up to Benmore that you’ll probably walk unless riding an e-bike. The road alongside Lake Aviemore features lots of good swimming spots and is dotted with campers in the summer. You can even enjoy the ripe plums growing wild along the roadside and the sight of the hills covered in cerise wild roses. For a break from cycling, there’s a 20-minute track to a viewpoint at Deep Stream, a flooded canyon, accessed from the road. Riding through Waitaki, an almost non-existent town, takes you past quaint stone cottages built in 1929 for Waitaki Dam workers.

Civilisation then beckons in the form of Kurow, the hometown of one Richie McCaw. There’s a supermarket, antique shops, café and a museum where an hour can easily be spent learning the area’s history amongst artefacts like old tins, crockery and typewriters… it’s packed with relics and information. Did you know New Zealand’s social security system originated in Kurow?

Eleanor Hughes The trail passes right by Pasquale Kurow Winery's cellar door.

Day Six: Kurow to Duntroon (28km)

You can ride through Pasquale Kurow Winery five kilometres out of Kurow. A white shingle path leads cyclists to cross dry (usually) river beds of boulders. Māori art drawn on cliff faces is well signposted. The trail traverses boardwalks through wetlands leading into Duntroon, where the Vanished World Centre has fossils of dolphins, giant penguins, whales, sharks and shells, with geological information and interactive displays. There’s a number of other historical sites in town – Duntroon Gaol, Nicol’s Blacksmith and St Martin’s Church.

Duntroon Hotel, built in 1881, has recently reopened as a bar, café and restaurant and provides accommodation. There are no shops, so buy food in Kurow for meals, if self-catering. I stayed at Goldfields Cottage, around nine kilometres away, up an evil hill on Livingstone-Duntroon Road. If you're prepared to make another slight detour on the way, as well as another hill climb, you’ll get the see the famous Elephant Rocks. These massive limestone boulders rest on farmland – you’ll be dwarfed by them.

Eleanor Hughes Taking riders from the Southern Alps to the Pacific Ocean, Alps 2 Ocean is a scenic, predominantly off-road cycle trail of around 300km.

Day Seven: Duntroon to Oamaru (54km)

Elephant Rock is 7 kilometres on from Duntroon. These massive limestone boulders rest on farmland – you’ll be dwarfed by them.

The trail pass limestone cliffs resembling giant retaining walls, flat grassy fields atop, before climbing up, up, up to Peak Road and then downhill through a tunnel you’ll need a torch for. A gorgeous old Victorian estate is skirted and, further on, oak trees and white crosses remembering soldiers killed in war poignantly line the road. The trail traverses the beautifully designed Oamaru Gardens and ends at Friendly Bay on the Pacific Ocean.

Oamaru is well worth a stay. Visit the Steampunk Museum and wander amongst whitestone Victorian-era buildings. There are guided walking tours of the historic precinct. The Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony is a must at dusk to watch the penguins return from the sea.

I’d also recommend visiting the Whitestone Cheese Store for some very good cheese, or you could just laze on the beach, you’ll deserve it after riding so far!

The writer paid for her own travel.

STUFF TRAVEL EXCLUSIVE DEAL: Save 20 per cent on a 6-day Alps 2 Ocean biking adventure. Deal includes all meals, guides, bike hire, activities, accommodation and all transportation. From $2639. See travel.stuff.co.nz for details or call 0800 767 021.