Mt White Station: The spectacular new cycle trails in Canterbury's remote back country

Have you ever done a road trip and been tempted by a turn-off into the unknown? An inviting valley, perhaps, or an intriguing gorge that beckons you into the back of beyond. And you think to yourself, someday I’ll go there. Well, this year I did.

Just past Cass, the Arthur’s Pass highway takes a dog-leg left along the Waimakariri River. Turn right instead and you’re on a gravel back road leading to DOC’s Hawdon Shelter campsite. Lee and I have camped there quite a few times over the years, and have often wondered what lies yonder along the road following the Waimak downstream.

The answer is Mt White Station, one of New Zealand’s largest high country stations, farming sheep, cattle and deer. East of the main divide, bordering Arthur’s Pass National Park, it’s 40,000 rugged hectares of uplifted mountains and glacier-carved valleys. It’s big, remote, the stuff of legends. How might we ever go there?

As luck would have it, Darren and Jane – old friends from Ohakune – are working at Mt White, their two kids in tow. Mt White is opening up to visitors. They invite us to come. Bring your mountain bikes, they say.

In advance, they post us The Legend of Mt White Station, a book recounting the farm’s life and times since the 1850s. ‘This diverse and desolate country,’ writes Gerald Sandrey, ‘has held an irresistible allure for men for decades’. Women, too, it turns out.

Home on the range

Sarah Bennett Overlooking the Poulter River east branch.

It’s late afternoon when we turn off the highway, pass Hawdon campsite, and head through the station gates into the unknown.

As we drive up the valley, mountains loom large over the braided, silver river. Light and shadow colour the landscape grey, green and gold. Stopping to open farm gates, we pause to soak up the views, evermore breathtaking the deeper we go.

It’s 45 minutes to the homestead, a mini-village of farm buildings at the foot of Mt White. A workaday scene greets us. Outside the musterers’ quarters, the shearers have their feet up. Dusty utes trundle to and fro. Dogs bark their welcome as we pull up to the lodge.

The new Shearers’ Quarters has been purpose-built for visitors. It’s rustic modern, with double and family rooms, and a big communal lounge where our friends settle us next to the fire with a glass of wine.

Come dinnertime, we head next door to the cookhouse where we share kai and conversation with the shearing gang and other station workers. Mt White’s owners, the Travnicek family, are also in for dinner.

Lee Slater Big sky country.

Lukas Travnicek purchased the station in 2018. An erstwhile Czech businessman, New Zealand resident, and committed conservationist with rural life in his blood, he’s taking a long-range view when it comes to Mt White’s future.

“This is an investment we’ve made for nature, and for our children. We knew it would be a long journey, and that to be environmentally and financially sustainable we’d need to diversify.”

Beekeeping is part of the plan. Mt White is now home to more than a thousand hives, with the honey processed for export in a new on-site plant. It’s a growing business for the station, one that visitors can see and taste for themselves on a half-day ‘pollen to plate’ tour.

Adventure tourism is in the picture, too. With epic scenery and more than 60 kilometres of back roads and trails, it’s an obvious choice for mountain biking and tramping. Two new back country huts have been built for overnight stays in remote locations, while shuttle drops and luggage transfers are also on offer.

Lee Slater Riding through the Lochinvar.

Next to the cookhouse, newly planted orchards and vege gardens produce food from farm gate to plate. A few minutes’ walk away, pretty Lake Letitia is an idyllic spot for swimming, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. The woolshed and other heritage buildings are atmospheric and photogenic.

While beekeeping and tourism will contribute to the station’s sustainability, Lukas says the focus is preserving Mt White as a working high-country farm. ‘We are excited to open this special place to others, to share its magic and the legacy of the people who come before us.’

Biking into the beyond

Lee Slater Esk Hut is designed for group bookings.

It’s bright and warm when we saddle up on our trusty steeds the next day, our little backpacks stuffed with provisions and our PJs.

The gravel ride proves relatively easy. It’s also staggeringly beautiful. The Puketeraki Ranges are a particularly amazing revelation with their eroded hoodoos and huge scree fans. In cool pockets of black beech, bellbirds sing out. On the edge of precipitous terraces, we stop to loll around in the shade of low mānuka, eating our snacks and soaking it all in.

After a couple of hours riding we emerge into the Lochinvar Plain, a stupendous dryland basin around 800 metres above sea level. Eastwards, the Esk River winds up to the Dampier Range. Up an equally inviting valley to the north is the upper Poulter. We’ll bike there tomorrow.

Perched high above the river, the new Esk Hut is our digs for the night. It has two bedrooms with a combo of queen and single bunks made up with good linens, plus a fully equipped kitchen, flush loos and hot showers. It’s been designed for group bookings, but we are blissfully alone.

Sarah Bennett Riding through the Mounds of Misery.

Outside at dusk, the scene is sublime. A stag roars in the gorge below. The stars start twinkling, big time.

We stoke the fire, cook our kai, and down the bottle of wine Lee has stashed in his pack. This is a very attractive way to do the back country, I must say.

Up with the lark next morning, we breakfast leisurely and pack out to explore a far corner of the station. We’ve lucked in with the weather. It’s gorgeous again.

The rough farm track offers intermediate-grade riding on its way towards the Poulter East. This landscape is super-sized in scale, with few signs of civilisation beyond a tiddly airstrip and the old Lochinvar Hut. A herd of cattle calmly scatters as we pedal along.

Further yon, we reach the Mounds of Misery, the moraine field left by the Poulter Glacier that once scraped through here. It’s weird and wonderful, all hummocks and hollows filled with little lakes and wetland plants.

Mt White Station Mt White Station with Lake Letitia in the foreground.

Yet another fork in the road leads to our turnaround point – a lookout high over the Poulter River’s east branch and the bushy ranges of Arthur’s Pass National Park. Down below, we catch a tantalising glimpse of Lake Grace. It’s just one of many places on the map we wish we had time to see – the Candlesticks, Lazyman, Surveyors Knob, Hallelujah Flat. Hey, maybe another day.

But it doesn’t feel like a maybe. It feels like a must, now that we know what lies at the back of beyond.

Fact file:

Mt White Station’s huts accommodate up to 12 guests (exclusive use). Rates start from $450 per night for up to 4 guests. Shearers' Quarters accommodate up to 28 guests (exclusive use). Rates start from $1400 per night for 7 guests with meals additional. See: mtwhitestation.co.nz

Bennett & Slater were hosted by Mt White Station.