Rare Mosquito to be fired up in fundraiser family day

The family of reclusive historic aviation collector John Smith opened the shed where Second World War aircrafts had been out of the public view for 60 years.

A rare World War II Mosquito will be fired up this weekend at a fundraiser and family day.

The combat aircraft was among the treasure trove of aviation history salvaged from the shed of Mapua-based collector John Smith in 2020, after his death the year before.

While it was no longer airworthy, Mosquito Day at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre on Sunday will be the first opportunity for members of the public to see the engines going since its final flight in 1952.

FRED STADE Car club members view a World War II de Havilland Mosquito bomber at the Mapua property of the late John Smith.

Project manager Alistair Marshall said the Mosquito was an “incredibly rare” aircraft. Of the 7800 built for Allied forces in World War II, only 31 remained, and only five of those could still have their engines run, this craft being the only one in the Southern Hemisphere.

READ MORE:

* WWII 'treasures' could see light of day as councillors back expansion plans

* New Zealand to send Air Force Hercules to Europe to assist Ukraine military aid effort

* New Zealand Hercules aircraft arrives in UK for Ukraine military aid

* 'Family is very precious': Eight siblings can finally plan a reunion



The Mosquito was bought by Smith as a young man. He won a tender to buy it from Base Woodbourne in 1955. It sparked in Smith a lifetime passion for saving pieces of aviation history from being destroyed, Marshall said.

After Smith died, aged 84, his family sorted through the enormous number of items on his rambling rural property and loaned aircraft including the Mosquito to Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, with Marshall organising their disassembly and transport back over the hills.

Smith’s Hudson bomber and a P40 Kittyhawk were now on display, while a Tiger Moth and the Mosquito were among many WWII treasures waiting in the wings for the museum’s $5 million-dollar expansion plans to get underway.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Rob Smith helps to sort through the property of his late uncle John Smith in 2020.

Marshall said there were two ways to preserve the Mosquito’s engines, either by sealing them up for good, or by occasionally firing up the engines to keep them in working order, “as long as it’s done properly”.

“[Smith] had run them up until the 70s, but then it got too expensive ... it takes probably six litres of fuel a minute with the engines idling, so you don't have to do that for too many minutes before it becomes very expensive.

“So the family that loaned them to us were keen to see if we could get them to go ... and we did manage to give them a run in November.”

LUZ ZUNIGA The Mosquito at Woodbourne in the 1950s where John Smith bought it, disassembled its wings and took it back to Nelson.

The Mosquito Day on Sundaywould be a great way to get the engines going while sharing it with the public, and the funds raised from entry tickets would go towards maintenance costs such as fuel and oil, as well as the fixed costs of storing the craft, Marshall said.

The family day out at Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre would also feature joy flights and an array of classic cars and warbirds, as well as food and music.

The Mosquito would be fired up at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm. Ticketholders aged 12 and over would go in the draw to be “copilot” and sit in the cockpit as the engines roared in the 1pm slot, while those who missed out could vie for the 2.30pm slot at auction.

Tickets include museum entry and will cost $20 for adults and $10 for 5 to 15-year-olds, and could be bought at omaka.org.nz.There will be gate sales.