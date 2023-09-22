50 free and cheap things to do with kids in New Zealand

For just $1, you can go for a ride on Masterton's famous miniature train.

You don’t have to break the bank to have some family fun in Aotearoa. In fact, some of the best things you can do with the kids in New Zealand are free.

Of course, there are countless beaches, walks, parks and natural wonders that don’t cost a cent to visit, and can easily fill in a day. But if you’re after some more specific ideas, we’ve put together a list of family-friendly attractions and activities,

Here are the best free and cheap ($10 or less per person) things to do with kids in New Zealand.

Jet Productions/Supplied The miniature railway at Queen Elizabeth Park in Masterton opened in 1972 and is still running to this day.

Queen Elizabeth Park

Where: Masterton, Wairarapa

Cost: Free (or $1 for train)

With an epic playground complete with a flying fox, skate park and BMX track, minigolf, and pedal boating in the lake, it’s easy to see why it’s considered one of the top family parks in New Zealand. Another highlight is the miniature train that runs on weekends and holidays, even passing through a tunnel.

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park

Supplied Waitangi Mountain Bike Park offers the perfect introduction to mountain biking.

Where: Waitangi

Cost: Free (but $10 donation encouraged for one-day visitors)

This epic mountain bike park boasts 30 trails of varying difficulty, catering to all levels of ability. Many tracks have been constructed to be family-friendly – suitable for all riders who can confidently ride on two wheels.

Claphams National Clock Museum

Where: Whangārei

Cost: $10 adults, $4 children, $20 families

Kids will love finding their favourite among the more than 2000 clocks and timepieces at this quirky museum, from towering grandfather clocks to the teeniest cuckoos.

Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira

Where: Auckland Domain

Cost: Free (for Auckland residents, by donation for those from the rest of New Zealand)

This grand museum is much more than a repository for old bones. Walk through a full-size Māori meeting house, enter a volcano and visit the Weird & Wonderful Discovery Centre to look at oddities in glass jars and listen to the ocean through massive conch shells.

Ambury Regional Park

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ambury Regional Park is one of Auckland’s greatest free family attractions.

Where: Māngere Bridge, Auckland

Cost: Free

Wander among the sheep, cows, pigs, chickens and rabbits. The working farm sits on the foreshore of Manukau Harbour, allowing city slickers to picnic and then walk through paddocks, getting up close to all the barnyard regulars.

Whoa! Studios

Where: Henderson, Auckland

Cost: $7.50 per child on weekends and school holidays, $5 on weekdays (children 3 and under free with a paid sibling)

The crochet play net by Japanese artist Toshiko Horiuchi Macadam is the highlight of this family-friendly restaurant, television studio and playground. Kids will spend hours climbing into the kaleidoscopic network of yarn. A six-metre-tall rocket and pirate ship, in-ground trampolines and hanging crochet balls also provide loads of entertainment.

Tip Top Factory Tour

Where: Mount Wellington, Auckland

Cost: $10 per person (babies under six months free)

Watch how ice cream is made on this hour-long, all-ages tour, which concludes with a frozen treat. There’s an outdoor playground for kids to enjoy after, too.

Hamilton Gardens

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton Gardens is a wonderland for all ages.

Where: Hungerford Cresent, Hamilton East

Cost: Free

The Waikato's number one attraction is a wonderland for all ages. Younger visitors can make the most of the experience by picking up a free Discovery Trail from the information centre to fill in as they make their way around the themed gardens, or head straight to the Destination Playground, which features a giant earthworm tunnel slide.

Waikato Museum

Where: Hamilton Central

Cost: Free (charges apply to some exhibitions and activities)

Check out the 30,000 items in the free part of the museum, including a 200-year-old waka known as Te Winika. The Exscite gallery combines fun with learning, full of interactive activities like musical pipes and racing Mario Karts (admission to this gallery costs $5 adults, $10 children).

Brooklands Zoo

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brooklands Zoo is home to a wide array of animals.

Where: Brooklands, New Plymouth

Cost: Free

This neat little zoo is home to farmyard animals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, as well as some more exotic creatures – including meerkats, capybaras, cotton-top tamarins and squirrel monkeys. Zookeepers hold twice-daily talks on weekends and school holidays. There’s also a playground and picnic tables to make a day of it.

Hāwera Water Tower

Where: Hāwera, Taranaki

Cost: $3 adults, $1.50 children, $6.50 family

Burn off some energy by making the climb up the 215 spiral steps of this spectacular heritage building, which stands at 54 metres high. Bring a paper plane – it’s fun to launch them from the top.

Te Popo Gardens

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Go on an African safari in Taranaki.

Where: Stratford, Taranaki

Cost: $5 per person

This sprawling 13-hectare garden and woodland boasts 40 (many life-size) sculptures of African animals. Kids will love going on a safari to find them all. There's also a fairy forest with three large doll houses, where children can enter and play inside.

Tokaanu Thermal Walk & Pools

Where: Tokaanu, Southern Lake Taupō

Cost: Free for the walk, chlorinated pools cost $8 adults and $6 children under 16 (under-5s free with paying adult)

Admire steaming pools and spluttering mud pots on this short loop walk, before having a swim in the public pool next door.

Huka Honey Hive

Where: Wairakei, Taupō

Cost: Free

This is much more than a shop – it’s an opportunity to learn all about bees and honey, with free tastings, live beehive viewings and interactive displays. Be sure to snap a picture with the cute face-in-the-hole board outside.

Whakarewarewa Forest

Supplied Whakarewarewa Forest has a kid-friendly mountain bike trail.

Where: Rotorua

Cost: Free

A mecca for mountain biking, with more than 150km of trails for all ages and abilities, including a kids’ loop. Or you can purchase an orienteering map from the visitor centre and follow the clues.

Ōhinemutu Māori Village

Where: Ōhinemutu, Rotorua

Cost: Free

Settled by the Ngāti Whakaue iwi, this historic village is still home to a few hundred descendants. Visitors are welcome to wander around and see how the thermal waters are put to practical use by the residents, and admire the exquisite carvings on the outside of the meeting house, Tama-te-kapua.

Kuirau Park

Where: Rotorua

Cost: Free

An easy walk from the city centre is New Zealand’s only free geothermal public park. Follow the walkways to see the crater lake, mud pools and hot springs, and you can even soak your feet in the free thermal foothbaths. There’s a playground, too.

Tauranga Art Gallery

Where: Willow Street, Tauranga

Cost: Free

In Tauranga’s Art Gallery, art isn’t just for looking at – in this space you’ll find works that you can touch, smell, listen to, walk over and play on, with everything from street art to virtual reality.

Te Puna Quarry Park

Where: Te Puna, Bay of Plenty

Cost: Free

This abandoned quarry has been transformed into a spectacular park, full of themed gardens and walking tracks. The big draw for kids is the outdoor art – there are about 50 sculptures to discover, from giant frogs and shiny snails to a friendly dragon.

Tairāwhiti Museum

Tairawhiti Gisborne The museum looks deceptively small from outside.

Where: Gisborne

Cost: Free for locals and children 12 and under, $5 adult visitors

This neat museum is crammed with cool artefacts, from Māori taonga to old photographs and toys and even a large collection of surfboards.

Gisborne i-Site Minigolf

Where: Gisborne

Cost: $6 per person or four people for $20

Challenge the family to a game at this well-priced, well-maintained minigolf course, which is open during the i-Site hours.

MTG Hawke’s Bay

Where: Napier

Cost: Free

There’s always lots going on at this museum, with changing exhibitions of art, culture and social history, as well as events, film, live theatre and music at the Century Theatre, and interactive activities for children, including a weekend drop-in zone.

Arataki Honey Visitor Centre

Where: Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay

Cost: Free entry (charge for some experiences)

Check out the interactive visitor centre of New Zealand’s most popular honey brand, with observation hives to check out, fun photo opportunities, and free honey tastings.

Durie Hill Elevator

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Walk through the spooky tunnel before taking the elevator up the hill.

Where: Whanganui

Cost: Adults $2 each way, children $1

Access the country’s only public transport elevator via a long, atmospheric tunnel, before taking the 66-metre ride to the top of the hill. You can go up even higher by heading up the adjacent War Memorial Tower, with great views at the top of the 176 steps.

Kōwhai Park

Where: Whanganui

Cost: Free ($2.50 for train)

One of the top family attractions in Whanganui, this huge riverside park boasts epic playground equipment – think swings suspended from octopous tentacles – as well as fountains and a flying fox. The Tot Town Railway operates on weekends for $2.50.

Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa

Where: Cable Street, Wellington

Cost: Free (charges for some exhibitions and activities)

The mother of all museums, no trip to the capital is complete without spending some time at Te Papa. Kids can spend hours in the Te Taiao Nature exhibition zone alone, with lots of objects to touch and smell, a giant squid, and the always-popular Quake House – where you can experience what it’s like to be in an earthquake.

Wellington Museum

Stuff Lions and aliens and time-travel machines – oh my!

Where: Jervois Quay, Wellington

Cost: Free

Often overlooked in favour of Te Papa, Wellington’s own museum is a real hidden gem. It’s well worth a visit just to check out the weird and wonderful Attic on the fourth floor – highlights include a time-travel machine, a pair of roaring lions, and even an alien mailbox, where you can post a letter to a friend on another planet.

Capital E

Where: Queens Wharf, Wellington

Cost: Free (charge for some activities and shows)

A favourite among locals, this amazing space has been designed for the city’s youngest creatives, with an indoor playground, plus daily workshops and performances.

Parliament Tour

Where: Pipitea, Wellington

Cost: Free

See where all the important stuff happens on a guided tour of the Parliament buildings. During the school holidays, there’s a 45-minute tour designed for visitors aged 5 to 12. They’ll get a special booklet which they can fill with stickers, and get the official Beehive stamp at the end.

Cable Car

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Going through the tunnel is a real treat.

Where: Lambton Quay, Wellington

Cost: $6 adults one-way, $3 children 5 to 15

The bright red funicular cable cars that make their way to and from Kelburn make for a thrilling ride – kids will love the tunnels, which boast colourful light installations. At the top, it’s a short walk to the lovely Botanic Garden, which has a great playground.

Pic’s Peanut Butter World

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Pic’s Peanut Butter World offers free tours for peanut butter nutters.

Where: Stoke, Nelson

Cost: Free

Marked by an enormous jar of peanut butter at the entrance, this peanut butter factory offers free 40-minute tours, which include the unique opportunity to grind your own peanut butter by riding their special peanut butter-making bike, and tastings of the Pic’s range. Be sure to book in advance, as spots are limited.

Founders Heritage Park

Where: The Wood, Nelson

Cost: $11 adults, $5 children, $27 family

Wander through a village of character buildings, set in beautiful gardens. Kids will enjoy the vintage coaches in the Newman’s Livery Stables, the Bristol Freighter aeroplane, and the collection of ships in bottles. There’s also railcar and train rides on certain days.

Motueka Saltwater Baths

Where: North Street, Motueka

Cost: Free

On the Motueka waterfront is this free public swimming pool that is replenished with the high tide. There’s a playground, picnic area and BBQ pits in the enclosure, too.

Air Force Museum of New Zealand

Where: Wigram, Christchurch

Cost: Free entry (charges for some activities)

An absorbing and child-friendly collection of aircraft and exhibits telling the story of military aviation in New Zealand. A highlight is the flight simulator experience ($8 for a five-minute flight), where you can really let your imagination take flight.

Margaret Mahy Playground

ChristchurchNZ Margaret Mahy Playground is the largest in the southern hemisphere.

Where: Christchurch city centre

Cost: Free

Playgrounds are an obvious free kid-friendly activity, but we’d be remiss to not mention this epic destination – thought to be the largest playground in the southern hemisphere. Highlights include a four-metre-wide slide, double flying fox and water play area.

Tūranga

Where: Cathedral Square, Christchurch

Cost: Free

This spectacular public library boasts New Zealand’s largest digital touchwall – the Discovery Wall –where you can discover images, videos and stories relating to the city’s unique history and identity, and even upload your own.

High Country Salmon

Where: Glenbrook, Twizel

Cost: Free

Visit High Country Salmon’s floating cafe and feed their hungry salmon out on the deck – you’ll be given fish feed pellets which you can throw to them, and then watch them splash about.

Farmyard Holiday Park

Where: Geraldine

Cost: $5 adults, $2 children or $10 family

You can book accommodation here, or just pop in during the day to visit the farm, which is home to wallabies, donkeys, alpacas, llamas, goats, kune kune pigs, guinea pigs, rabbits, peacocks, turkeys, watter buffalo and more. They offer free donkey rides in the morning.

Arrowtown Chinese Settlement

Where: Buckingham Street, Arrowtown

Cost: Free

Step back in time to the gold rush days and wander through the settlement in the part of town where the Chinese were forced to live, with partially restored huts offering a sense of the modest living conditions – kids will find them fascinating.

Wānaka Lavender Farm

Wanaka Lavender Farm The alpacas love having visitors.

Where: Morris Road, Wānaka

Cost: $7 adults, $3.50 children 5 to 15 (April to November pricing)

While visitors flock here to admire the beautiful purple flowers in summer, at other times of year it’s still a great place for families to visit, with garden games to play – like Giant Jenga – and farm animals to meet, including highland cows, miniature horses and donkeys, kune kune pigs, goats and alpacas.

Alexandra Shaky Bridge and Mountain Clock

Where: Alexandra

Cost: Free

Cheap thrills can be had in this Central Otago town by crossing the wobbly wooden walkway over the Manuherikia River. Once you reach the other side, continue up Graveyard Gully Road and you’ll soon reach Alexandra’s iconic Clock On The Hill. As well as getting to see the giant timepiece up close, there are great views over the town.

Vanished World Centre

Where: Duntroon

Cost: $10 adults, children under 16 free

See some fascinating fossils, including a shark-toothed dolphin and the skull of a four-legged whale, before heading to the extraction room and chipping away at a stone to hunt for your own fossils.

Otago Museum

Where: Great King Street, Dunedin

Cost: Free (charges for some exhibitions and activities)

It’s pretty hard to beat Animal Attic, a treasure trove of taxidermy in the free part of the museum which includes two lions who escaped from a circus, and a giant hairball found in the stomach of the cow. But if you’re willing to pay an entry fee ($20 adults, $13 children), Tūhura Science Centre – with its tropical butterfly forest and three-storey slide – is a breathtaking space.

Toitū Otago Settlers Museum

Dunedin NZ The Tiger Tea trolley bus is an icon.

Where: Queens Gardens, Dunedin

Cost: Free

This museum is up there with the best in the country. With part of it housed in a former bus depot, there’s a strong transport focus – highlights include Josephine the steam locomotive, and the Tiger Tea trolley bus.

Wal’s Plant and Fun Land

Where: Bush Road, Mosgiel

Cost: Minigolf $10 adults and $7 children, driving range $7 for small bucket of balls, maze $10 adult and $7 children (or $30 family)

This isn’t just a garden shop – it’s also home to an 18-hole minigolf course, a driving range and living maze, all of which can be enjoyed for a small charge. There’s also a mini train on select Sundays for $2.50 a ride.

Te Anau Bird Sanctuary

Where: Lake Te Anau, near Fiordland National Park Visitor Centre

Cost: Free (donation appreciated)

A 15-minute stroll will get you to this sanctuary, where you can see special birds that are difficult to see in the wild, including takahē, kākā and ruru/morepork. The birds held in aviaries here have either been injured and cannot survive in the wild, or are involved in captive rearing programmes.

The Punt at Tuapeka Mouth

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Punt at Tuapeka Mouth is the most unconventional way to cross a river.

Where: Tuapeka Mouth, Clutha River

Cost: Free

Add a fun surprise to a family road trip by making your way across Clutha River via “The Punt” – two boats joined together with a plank that you drive your car on. Using the flow of the river to get to the other side, it’s the only one of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Queens Park

Where: Invercargill

Cost: Free

In the heart of Invercargill is a wonderland for children – the 80-hectare Queens Park, with its beautiful gardens, an aviary and animal reserve, playground and waterpark, and 18-basket disc golf course (frisbees are available to hire for $2 at the Herbert Street store across the road).

E Hayes and Sons

Laura Hooper/Stuff Check out Burt's original 1920 Indian Scout.

Where: Dee Street, Invercargill

Cost: Free

It's a high street hardware and homeware store, but it’s also a museum of sorts, with displays of vintage machinery and a variety of vehicles – most notably motorbikes that once belonged to Burt Munro. The undoubted star of the collection is the 1967 World Record-breaking Indian itself.

Demolition World

Where: Clifton, Invercargill

Cost: Gold coin entry

It’s creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky – so if your family is anything like the one by the name of Addams, they’ll love wandering through this eerie collection of demolished buildings and abandoned items. It’s an unlikely spot for bird lovers too, with an abundance of chickens, geese and even peacocks roaming around.

What are your favourite things to do with the kids on a budget? Let us know in the comments.

This article was first published in October 2022 and has been updated.