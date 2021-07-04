Kids vs adults: The best things to do these school holidays

Whether you want to embrace or escape the kids these school holidays, we've found the best things to do.

School holidays are a time to embrace or occasionally escape the kids. Either way, we've put together the best winter adventures to enjoy with your loved ones, or in complete solitude.

Embrace the kids

Hot pool heaven

Brook Sabin/Stuff Watch movies with a drink at Lake Taupō Holiday Resort’s pool.

Taupō is home to New Zealand's only hot pool bar and café. It's called Lusty's Lagoon, and its water is warmer than what you’ll find in Rarotonga.

The enormous lagoon has a swim-up bar serving cocktails – alongside lots of options for the younger ones. The lagoon also has a cave the kids will love, alongside a colossal cinema that shows nightly movies while you soak.

It's found at the Lake Taupō Holiday Resort, which has everything from campsites to motel rooms – and you get free access to the hot pools when you stay.

Hamilton Gardens

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Walking around Hamilton Gardens is like a beautiful maze.

One of the country's best free attractions is about to start charging for entry – so get there while it still doesn't cost a cent.

Hamilton Gardens is a little like New Zealand's version of Alice in Wonderland, with more than 20 meticulously curated gardens, hugging the edge of the Waikato River near the centre of town.

But this is much more than an elaborate version of Maggie's Garden Show. The Surrealist Garden is a fantasyland of enormous mechanically moving trees, while the Italian Garden transports you to 16th Century Florence – and all are connected by a labyrinth of laneways.

The plan is to start charging a $10 entry fee from 2023. It will be worth the money, especially if it's used to enhance the garden – but in the meantime, the best things in life remain free.

Redwoods Nightlights

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Nightlights at Redwoods is open until 8.30pm.

If you have kids who still believe in fairies, a nighttime trip to Rotorua's much-loved Whakarewarewa Forest is a must.

The Redwoods Treewalk is a stunning series of 28 suspension bridges, which are entirely family-friendly; there are safety rails on each side, and you can even take prams.

But the best experience is by night – when the forest turns into a lantern-lit fairytale thanks to an elaborate network of lights. The entire forest is silent, except for creaking bridges as people make their way around the walkway. Best of all, it's entirely different from visiting during the day.

The tree walk has a special offer where nighttime access is free if you pay for a daytime entry, which saves $35.

Kids go free specials

Brook Sabin/Stuff Real Journeys is offering kids go free cruises in Doubtful Sound.

Some of New Zealand's most iconic trips have "kids go free" deals for the school holidays. A two-hour cruise around Milford Sound is ideal for children; it's like an enormous adventure playground. They'll see peaks soar out of the water and into the clouds, spot seals soaking in the sun, and the boat will even go under a huge waterfall.

Real Journeys is offering kids go free deals for both its Milford and Doubtful Sound cruises.

Kids also go free these school holidays whale watching in Kaikōura. The coast is home to a resident population of sperm whales, and they're generally easy to find. After heading out of the harbour, an underwater microphone will be used to locate the whales, with a 95 per cent success rate. A warning, kids can get seasick if they aren't used to the open ocean.

NZ's steepest slide

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Conical Thrill at Hanmer Springs has a near-vertical wall.

Hanmer Springs is one of those places you can't miss in winter; there is nothing quite like warming the soul surrounded by snowy peaks.

While adults soak away, kids can jump on the slides. Almost five million dollars has been spent giving the complex a facelift, with a giant new slide, and a series of cascading pools set among river boulders.

The latest slide is called the Conical Thrill, which you ride down in a two-person tube. The first part of the slide snakes around a few bends, but the end is where it gets interesting. Suddenly, the slides give way to a steep drop that gives you enough speed to launch up a near-vertical wall.

Escape the kids

Pipinui Point

Brook Sabin/Stuff Pipinui Point sits near the side of a dramatic cliff on a private farm.

One of the country's newest adults-only retreats is perched high on a remote Wellington cliff, with incredible views across the Cook Strait all the way to the South Island.

Pipinui Point is an adults-only two-bedroom hideaway, with a spectacular outdoor bath that can be filled by simply pushing a button in the lounge.

Inside the minimalist contemporary cabin is a roaring fire to keep the place cosy, alongside chocolate treats, an exceptional sound system, Netflix and breakfast provisions.

IndoKiwi

Brook Sabin/Stuff IndoKiwi is completely private – you won’t see another soul.

With most international borders closed, Bali is off-limits in the near term. However, a new secluded retreat on the West Coast aims to take you to Bali without needing your passport.

IndoKiwi is an off-grid glamping escape, with sweeping views of the wild coast surrounded by Jurassic forest.

Enter the glamping site via a massive Bali-style door to reveal an extensively landscaped oasis, complete with a heated hut where you can fall asleep to the sound of the pounding sea. This escape leans towards the intrepid end of the spectrum in winter, with an outdoor shower and toilet; but it's all part of the experience. There is also an outdoor bath, best enjoyed under a blanket of stars.

Secret Spot Rotorua

Brook Sabin/Stuff Secret Spot has 12 hot tubs.

Kiwis love hot tubs, and in Rotorua, some budding entrepreneurs have taken soaking to the next level. What makes this series of pools, known as Secret Spot, so special is the big button right beside the tubs. Push it, and drinks are brought to you in the tub.

It's a hot tub bar, and there is nothing better than soaking with a few friends enjoying a drink.

Maruia Hot Springs

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Maruia Hot Springs is more than just natural thermal pools, the entire resort is designed around wellness.

If you need a holiday that involves logging off phones and into nature, head to Maruia Hot Springs, tucked away on the Lewis Pass. At this remote wellness retreat, you won't find cellphone reception, just a series of idyllic mountain hot pools alongside tranquil accommodation.

The resort also has relaxation rooms and yoga classes alongside a restaurant which specialises in hearty, nutritious food.

Bay of Many Coves

Brook Sabin/Stuff Bay of Many Coves has a series of luxury apartments tucked away in native bush.

Bay of Many Coves is the undisputed jewel of the Marlborough Sounds. The five-star retreat is nestled in its own bay and is only reachable by boat, or if your bank balance permits, you can helicopter in.

The spacious apartments all have uninterrupted views of the sea with a "honeymoon-style" vibe. There's a communal pool and hot tub, although when not lounging in their rooms, most people spend their time down at the waterfront restaurant and bar.

More information:

Lake Taupō Holiday Resort ranges from $40 a night for camping to $690 a night for a six-person villa. See: laketauporesort.co.nz

Redwoods Treewalk is $35 an adult, $20 per child – and gives you free access to the night walk (saving $35). See: treewalk.co.nz

Kids go free specials with Real Journey, see: realjourneys.co.nz/en/specials; Whale Watch Kaikōura, see: whalewatch.co.nz

Hanmer Springs from $35 for adults, and $20 for children, includes entry to slides. See: hanmersprings.co.nz

Pipinui Point from $575. See: pipinuipoint.co.nz

IndoKiwi from $290 a night. See: canopycamping.co.nz/indo-kiwi

Secret Spot Hot Tubs from $35 per person. See: secretspot.nz

Maruia Hot Springs from $65; glamping pods from $199; hotel from $269; day retreats start from $69 per adult. See: maruiahotsprings.nz

Bay of Many Coves from $900 a night. See: bayofmanycoves.co.nz