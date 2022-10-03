The tourist attractions that are better experienced with kids

In the rolling hills near Akaroa is a furry wonderland of 170 friendly alpacas – you can even cuddle them.

Forget all preconceived ideas about holidaying with kids. It's a hoot.

Some tourist attractions are even enhanced when accompanied by your offspring. Where adults tend to contain their excitement because of underlying insecurities, little humans have no problem holding back their pure heart-melting joy.

That unadulterated excitement is contagious, bringing out your inner ten-year-old and otherwise mediocre sights to life.

Fountains

Unless it's the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas, Rome's tourist magnet Fontana di Trevi, the Magic Fountain of Montjuic, or Dubai's 275-metre-long choreographed spectacle, there's little entertainment to be had for adults at public water spouts.

SUPPLIED/AUCKLAND COUNCIL Michio Ihara’s Wind Tree is popular with kids year-round.

Kids, on the other hand, are absolutely entranced by water, no matter the pressure or accompanying show of sound and light. Sit back and watch as they find their happy place and saturate their only pair of clothing for the day.

The childless would probably walk straight past the Wind Tree in Tāmaki Makaurau’s (Auckland) Silo Park precinct. The stainless steel water feature by artist Michio Ihara is a big attraction for children as they jump right in for a splash with the seagulls. Ōtautahi’s (Christchurch) Bowker Fountain is an underwhelming octagonal spray which kids will fizz over. Te Whanganui-a-Tara’s (Wellington) bucket fountain? You can’t beat it.

Theme parks

Stuff The Power Surge ride at Rainbows End is not for the faint of heart.

As you’re being dragged around all day to squeeze in as many rides as possible, just know that you will really be getting your money’s worth visiting a theme park with children.

The colours, lights and sounds are heightened, every amusement ride prompts hilarious over-the-top reactions, and the novelty carnival food will be far more popular than your own home-brought snacks.

There are more than 20 rides and attractions at Manukau’s Rainbows End. Set aside an entire day to see the 9-hectare theme park. As well as the largest permanent Lego display in New Zealand, Taupō’s Mind Junction has a giant outdoor maze, radio control boats and a flight simulator, while just down the road in Wairakei Valley kids can catch their own lunch or take the wheel of a giant pedal-powered swan at the Huka Prawn Park.

Animal parks

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brooklands Zoo is a free-entry animal sanctuary in New Plymouth.

Farm parks are just more subdued and smellier versions of the zoo, but kids absolutely love them.

There’s the contagious laughter as goats nibble feed from your young one’s hand, the pure delight holding a giant bunny rabbit, the hilarity of watching a kunekune pig snore, and the satisfying increase in confidence from plodding on the back of a horse.

Tāmaki Makaurau's Kiwi Valley Farm Park is one particular attraction where you can hold and cuddle small baby animals and hop on the back of a tractor.

Take the excitement to another level by visiting Ngāmotu’s (New Plymouth) free entry Brooklands Zoo where you can wander between all your barnyard classics, plus reptiles and amphibians, squirrel monkeys and cotton-top tamarins. In the walk-through free-flight aviary you can get up close to a colourful selection of exotic birds. Plus, there’s plenty of parking.

Museums

DunedinNZ The Tūhura Science Centre includes a tropical forest.

From live animals to those stuffed with fluff. Museums are where taxidermised animals come to life, old bones become the stuff of imagination, and every button connected to an exhibition becomes too tempting not to mash repeatedly.

Try and determine all the weird things in glass jars, follow a scavenger hunt through the corridors, and learn something new while playing with interactive displays. At the Museum of Transport and Technology you might even be invited to wear the conductor’s hat and pull the horn on a vintage passenger tram.

Kids will love the Earthquake House at Te Whanganui-a-Tara’s Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. The simulation shows the power of geological forces in a house complete with shaking floor.

Ōtepoti’s (Dunedin) Tūhura Science Centre at the Otago Museum is no ordinary museum. The interactive space features a three-storey indoor slide, bike-riding skeleton, and tropical forest with a waterfall, exotic butterflies, giant stick insects and tarantulas.

Elsewhere, Raetihi’s Dinosaur House is home to the country's largest collections of privately owned dinosaur skeletons.

Swimming pools

Brook Sabin/Stuff Would you dare ride New Zealand's largest and steepest slide?

Once you’ve taken the perfect poolside selfie, enjoyed your cocktail and swam a few laps, what else is there to do as an adult in a swimming pool? Don’t just lurk as a grown up in the shallow end.

You simply cannot beat water with young children in tow. You’ll never be short of things to do. It's your first duty to serve as lifeguard and then watch as they splash, dive and jump.

If there’s a hydro-slide, strap in for a full day of fun. Hanmer Springs combines the best of both worlds: 22 thermal pools for the adults and the choice of several hydro-slides for the kids, including the Conical Thrill – New Zealand's largest and steepest slide.

Lake Taupō Holiday Resort has two hydro-slides, a giant hot pool cave and a lagoon-style pool with swim-up hot pool bar.