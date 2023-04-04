'Put the baby where?' Dad's modern-day MacGyver hack for a peaceful hotel stay

There is one serious dilemma that young families face when sharing a hotel room. Where on earth do you put the baby? And how do you get a good night’s sleep with your little one around?

‘Put them in the closet’ is one popular recommendation you’ll find on parenting blogs. ‘Put them in the bathroom’ is another. That’s great if you fancy an evening in the presence of an unflushed toilet. You don’t need to put them anywhere.

The challenge of getting children to sleep can be difficult enough in the familiar environment of your house, let alone in the strange and compact setting of a hotel room.

The new sounds, smells and sights - particularly that little flashing smoke alarm light - all provide stimulation that can draw out the process for even the most sleep trained babies. For those who require the perfect conditions to fall asleep, it can be even harder.

There is, of course, the easy but often expensive solution of booking a suite with separate living and sleeping areas. You could also cuddle up in front of the television and hope that they eventually slip away into a slumber, or hire a babysitter and let it be their problem while you enjoy the fruits of your destination.

While a dark and quiet environment can help encourage your baby to sleep, there is no need to spend your evening in a light-less room or count down the minutes hiding in the bathroom.

Stephen Heard/Stuff DIY hotel room privacy cocoon.

I found the easiest option is to create your own little private room within a room. During an overnight hotel stay with my two kids in tow I discovered that you only need two household items and less than a couple of minutes to create a little DIY privacy cocoon. It’s modern-day MacGyver parenting using scientific knowledge and ordinary items.

A corner in between an immovable table and the window served as the perfect location to place the hotel’s portable cot. Then it was as easy as securing a king-single bedsheet to the room’s curtain with standard clothing pegs.

It took under two minutes to attach the sheet so it covered the cot and blocked out at least some of the distractions in the room. For better light protection I could’ve used darker material.

Children thrive off routine so we also brought a familiar blanket from home and replicated the usual bedtime routine. Playing white noise – either with your own purpose-built machine or through an online app – is an easy solution to block out the noise of conversation and the television. We spent the rest of the evening enjoying the luxuries of our hotel room while the baby slept.

There are other ways you can create a room within a room for your baby or toddler. US company SlumberPod specialises in portable, private sleeping tents that have room for a portable cot or kid-sized mattress.

The writer was hosted by Cordis Auckland.