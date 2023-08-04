How to have an affordable family holiday in NZ

This off-the-radar village in Coromandel is full of golden beaches — but it is ice cream that steals the show.

The next school holidays might be another two months away, but it’s never too early to plan your next family holiday. Here are some simple ways to save dollars and cents on your next trip.

Plan well ahead

The further ahead you plan and book, the more likely you are to save money.

When airlines host celebratory sales, my family banks flights so we can save in the long term visiting relatives. The technique of booking several trips at once has seen me secure fares as low as $39 per adult during the Christmas holiday period rather than inflated last-minute rates, which often ring up three or four times more expensive.

Booking direct with hotels over aggregator sites can score you better rates and looking ahead can also secure you cheaper early bird accommodation and vehicle rental. Purchasing bulk DOC hut passes in advance will see you sorted for accommodation for up to 12 months – from only $160 per adult.

Keep an eye on Tourism New Zealand’s deals page for seasonal offerings, too.

Look up cheap and free activities

BROOK SABIN Hot Water Beach is perhaps the best free attraction in NZ.

You don’t need to visit expensive theme parks and tourist attractions for entertainment. Sometimes all you need is a water feature.

Coromandel’s Hot Water Beach is perhaps the best free attraction in NZ. Visit the beach two hours either side of low tide to dig your own bath – water bubbles up through the sand as high as 64C. For another treat on the peninsula, you can grab ten scoops of ice cream for just $9 in the tiny town of Kūaotunu.

In Taupō, the thundering Huka Falls are both free and easy to get to. Watch the spectacle as 220,000 litres of water drop 11 metres per second. If you have a boat, or kayak, it also doesn’t cost a cent to visit Lake Taupō’s giant Mine Bay Māori rock carving that soars around 14m above the water. In New Plymouth, there is the free-entry Brooklands Zoo where you’ll find everything from meerkats to otters and squirrel monkeys.

Museums are another brilliant way of keeping the whole family entertained for free. In Christchurch, even the Tūranga library is an attraction, with an audio video studio, virtual reality simulators, Lego pits, 3D printing and a children's play area with dress-up costumes and its own slide.

Stay at holiday parks

Shelly Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park Shelly Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park offers pod cabins as well as motel rooms and tent/van sites.

Kiwi holiday parks no longer mean unpowered camping sites.

Cabins, cottages and safari tents are all part of the furniture at locations across the country, offering a cheaper alternative to hotels. Most come equipped with playgrounds and some have massive inflatable cushions that will keep your kids entertained for hours.

The Kauri Coast’s Top 10 Holiday Park even features a nature trail which can be explored on a two-hour guided kiwi walk, while Tāhuna Beach Holiday Park has its own retro mini-golf course.

Auckland Council offers affordable accommodation across regional parks and reserves, including baches and lodges for larger groups and cheap and free-entry campsites for those who prefer to rough it.

Brook Sabin/Stuff There is room for 12 in the Piwakawaka tree house.

If you travel in a larger group accommodation is cheaper – assemble 12 people and Taranaki’s Piwakawaka Family Hut will only cost you $12.50 per person for a night in the bush. There are always cheap and cheerful DOC huts, too.

Divide your hotel room

If you’d like the luxury of a hotel room but don’t want to splash out on two connecting rooms or a suite, divide the space in two with a separator.

Securing a bedsheet, or any large piece of fabric with clothing pegs (or duct tape), is an easy way to create your own little private room within a room and block out at least some of the distractions when toddlers and babies are sleeping.

Shop at local markets

Eating at restaurants and cafés every day quickly bumps up your travel budget. Plan ahead to find the cheapest eats in your destination - like Christchurch’s $2 rice, or Ohakune’s giant $3 chocolate eclairs.

Initiatives like First Table are brilliant for families who like to dine out early. By booking the first table of the night - typically around 5-6pm - at participating restaurants you can save 50% on the food bill. There are over 50 cities around the globe where you can take part in the scheme.

You can also cut down on costs by stocking up on provisions at local markets and supermarkets. Look for apartment-style accommodation with kitchen facilities.

Use community facilities

AUCKLAND COUNCIL/Supplied The tricky lily pads at Albany Stadium Pool.

Fancy visiting the hot pools during your holiday? Expect to pay through the roof at some privately owned establishments. Council-run facilities offer cheaper alternatives to tranquil day spas while still offering the pleasure of marinating in tepid waters.

At Auckland’s Albany Stadium Pool kids get in free and adults only have to pay $1 for a dip. The facilities include a floating lily pad run, a rock climbing wall that lets climbers plunge back into water, plus water cannons and a slide. Adults will find a hot pool and sauna.

At Alpine Aqualand in Frankton it’s only $4 per child and $8 per adult to use the lagoon pool, lazy river and hot pool.

There are also free hot pools worth visiting across the country. Kaitoke Hot Springs are an easy 45-minute pram-friendly walk through the forest on Great Barrier Island. Rotorua’s free-entry Kerosene Creek comes complete with a steaming waterfall.

What family-friendly cheap or free deals have you discovered in New Zealand? Share them in the comments below.