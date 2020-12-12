Three of the best 'pick you own' fruit farms

Stuff has launched a new travel section, one that we hope will inspire Kiwis to see more of our beautiful backyard, and give them an easy way to plan and book their trip.

Get picking for the juiciest and freshest fruit.

SUPPLIED Julian's Berry Farm: When youâre done picking, head to the cafe for berry ice-cream.

Julian’s Berry Farm & Cafe, Whakatāne

There’s nothing like picking plump, sun-warmed fruit (one for the bucket, one for you) and at this iconic Whakatāne attraction, you can do just that. Strawberries, blackberries, boysenberries, raspberries and blueberries are on offer as well as Ranui berries and kotataberries. When you’re done, head to the cafe for berry ice-cream (there’s also an animal farm, playground and mini-golf course).

Sweet Red/Supplied Sweet Red Strawberries features 20 fields dedicated to sweet red strawberries.

Sweet Red, Helensville

They claim to have “the world’s best strawberries”, so put that to the test at this farm run by the Marinovic family since 1974. The 40ha farm in Bradly Road features 20 fields dedicated to sweet red strawberries (hence the name). Also visit the farm shop at Westgate where you can buy real fruit strawberry ice-cream, smoothies, milkshakes and juices.

Cheeki Cherries Cheeki Cherries in Central Otago.

Cheeki Cherries, Cromwell

Does it get any better than fat, juicy just-picked cherries? Not in my book. Head to cherry HQ in Central Otago to pick to your heart’s content. You can also pick your own apricots, peaches, nectarines and plums. There’s a tree hut for the littlies and bonus points for allowing the family pooch (and long as they’re on a lead).