Whopping $16,000 tip left on $38 meal at US bar

The huge tip was shared among the staff at the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill.

A customer described by one of the staff as a “bit of a mystery man” has stunned the workers at a US bar after leaving a USS16,000 (NZ$22,732) tip on a meal costing just $37.93 (NZ$54).

The patron had only bought a couple of hot dogs, some fries and a soft drink, as well as beer and a cheeky tequila shot, at the Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry in New Hampshire.

When handing back the receipt at the end of the meal, the customer, who has asked to remain anonymous, joked to a disbelieving staff member: “Don't spend it all in one place.”

Bartender Michelle McCudden was shocked by the amount.

She told NBC Boston: “I’ve been doing this a very long time and I never thought anything like this would happen to me.

”It’s just been a really rough year for all of us. For someone to do something like that really restored my faith in humanity. He just said that we work really hard and he wanted to do something nice and he just really wanted us to have it.”

The kind gesture happened earlier this month, but was only revealed later on social media by bar owner Mike Zarella, who had waited to see if the funds would go through. The tip is being shared by all of the eight front bar staff who worked that night, as well as the kitchen crew.

The bar's new favourite customer has become a regular, Zarella told CNN, and he got to thank him personally during another visit.

“I went over and sat with him, and I thanked him and told him, 'Are you sure? Because we're uncomfortable with this amount of money. If he had made a mistake and asked for it back, we would have given it back, but he said, 'No, I want them to have that money.'"