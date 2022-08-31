I visit Spain's tastiest region without jumping on a plane

There's a stack of tinned seafood on my kitchen counter that's about half a metre high. It's my lifeline to another place. It's my connection to another time.

Making up that tower of deliciousness are some of the finest treats that the northern Spanish coastline has to offer: anchovies, hand-filleted and salt-cured; plump mussels packed in escabeche; razor clams gently grilled over coals and tinned in olive oil; "ventresca", or tuna belly, harvested from the finest fish; cockles nestling in a salty brine.

I had the presence of mind to stuff these into my suitcase when my family left the Basque Country after a year of Spanish living. These tins made it to Italy, they made it to Singapore, and finally they made it back home to Australia.

They contain food but they also contain memories. They hold within them that incredible lunch we had, with that tomato and tuna salad, at Trinkete Borda in the hills above Irun; that hilarious night eating anchovies – a mix of pickled and cured – on toast at Bar Desy in San Sebastian; the evenings we would spend eating mussels and drinking vermouth at our little apartment in Gros; the road trip we took to eat the most perfect grilled seafood at Asador Etxebarri in Axpe.

We live in Australia now, and will do for some time. But we can bring Spain home to us. This is the beauty when you travel for food: the experiences you enjoyed most overseas can be recreated, the highlights can be relived.

You just need the right ingredients.

So, we have a plan, to be executed in a few days. A Basque feast, a classic lunch the likes of which we haven't enjoyed since we finished our time living in Spain.

The tinned seafood will star. We'll start with anchovies on fingers of buttered toast, and maybe some cockles speared with toothpicks and drizzled with piquant sauce. We'll go on to one of those tomato salads with oily hunks of ventresca. We'll get hold of some salt-cod and make a bacalao omelette. We'll barbecue huge bone-in rib-eye steaks, the "txuletas" that the Basques love; we'll pair them with hearty red wines from La Rioja. And then we'll sit back and toast a great meal with a glass of patxaran, the classic Basque digestif made with anise and sloe berries that also made its way home in our hefty suitcases.

The tower of tins in the kitchen will be depleted, the lifeline slightly diminished. But that's a price we're willing to pay. For that connection with Spain, for that reminder of our experience – it fills your wandering heart to the brim.

