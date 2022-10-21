We told you our favourite fish 'n' chip spots. Here are some of yours

The southernmost village on the West Coast is home to an exceptional fish and chip shop (video published October 2021).

Recently we revealed some of our top spots in the country to seek out a good feed of fish ‘n’ chips, and we asked you for your recommendations.

We had a great response through emails and comments, so here are just a few of your top spots for a fishy fry up.

Botany Road Seafood, Auckland

116 Botany Road, Botany Downs

Shirley Wu knows how to handle those fryers. They only do deep-fried and grills. All the locals know of this place, there are lots of FC shops in the area - but none compare. This lady is the hardest working person I know! – Jonolith

Maketu Beachside Cafe & Restaurant, Bay of Plenty

1A Town Point Road, Papamoa Beach, Maketu

These folks cook up a variety of delicious Kai five days a week. A casual venue with loads of outdoor seating options. Sitting right on the beach front where the Kaituna river meets the sea. It boasts magnificent views of the ever-changing tides and seas. These local folks have wowed many a true fish and chips connoisseur with this dish. You should also sample their seafood chowder. – Kathrin

Flatwhite Waihi Beach

21 Shaw Road

Nestled on the sand dunes, overlooking the sprawling Waihi Beach. This upscale cafe’s kitchen kicks out dynamic meals from 8am till late, seven days a week. Their fish and chips are outstanding. Crispy battered fish and those hot chips are to die for! Try their tacos too. – Kathrin

Unsplash/Stuff Kiwis love fish ‘n’ chips.

The Fish Box, Taupō

2/3 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow Point

They make the best fish ‘n’ chip takeaways in Taupō. Summer time take your package onto lakefront beach and enjoy end of a sunny day watching the sunset and munching on the best dinner ever. – Susan

Devon Sea Foods, Rotorua

43 Devon Street, Glenholme

Best fish and chips I've had in years, snapper was cooked to perfection generous amount of fries and very reasonably priced. - Deb

Charles St Takeaway, Napier

112 Charles Street, Westshore

It used to be called the Westshore Fish Cafe and won numerous national awards. It has the best crumbed fish I've ever had in NZ, and I've done a fair bit of travelling. My first visit there was in 2001 and last summer the quality was still the same – SteelPanther

180 Degrees Cafe & Bistro, Paraparaumu

12a Marine Parade, Paraparaumu Beach

Has fresh Chatham Island blue cod. Battered is pretty good, but the pan-fried is to die for. – Sue G

Fedup Restaurant and Takeaway, Paraparaumu

40 Marine Parade, Paraparaumu Beach

Reasonably priced for a fish dinner which consists of a fillet of fish that nearly covers the plate, chips and salad. I moved to Spain and I really miss this great restaurant/takeaway. – Marie

Five Star Takeaway, Levin

70 Oxford Street

Serving good Kiwi fish ’n’ chips for 23 years, same owner. Not only locals’ best place but the best place to stop on the way to Wellington or going north. Easy parking and get good servings and the burgers are to die for. – Robert

Kingston Takeaways, Wellington

42 Quebec Street, Kingston

Consistently excellent for crisp batter and tender tasty fish, chips crisp outside and soft inside. Highly recommended. – Tim

Salisbury Takeaways, Richmond, Tasman

27 Salisbury Road

They are great! They also have an amazing 'safe' GF menu, cooked separately, for coeliac sufferers! -Etienne

Cashmere Fish and Chips, Christchurch

8 Cashmere Road, Cashmere

Shop is spotless. It’s always fresh, doesn't have that cooked before look or smell. Not our closest or the cheapest but is really good quality. - Jennye

Unsplash/Stuff Where's your favourite spot for a feed?

Red Snapper, Christchurch

25 Wakefield Avenue, Sumner

Always consistent and excellent quality. – loosy

Chur Fish and Chips, Queenstown

155b Fernhill Road, Fernhill

Epic for fresh fish, Chur-chips (twice cooked agria chips), and a Chur-burger, yum! – ManySmallMindsss

The Craypot, Jackson Bay, West Coast

Haast-Jackson Bay Road, Jackson Bay

Is so good, it's worth driving there from the North Island! Head south and make it your destination. You will not be disappointed! – wainuiomata

South Sea Hotel, Oban, Stewart Island/Rakiura

26 Elgin Terrace

We wanted to eat at the Kai Kart, but it was closed. The hostel owner suggested we try the South Sea Hotel. It was excellent, best fish n chips ever! – Ruth.