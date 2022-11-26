Travel bites: If you like pizza, you'll love its Turkish cousin

Pides can be found in different shapes in Turkey, but the boat shape is most iconic.

The concept is not unlike a pizza – a flatbread with various toppings. But what sets this Turkish dish apart is its distinctive shape and fresh Middle Eastern flavours.

The dish

Flatbread has been a staple in the Middle East for thousands of years, and the Turkish word pide (pronounced “pea-day”) is related to pita.

Different varieties of pide can be found all over Turkey, but some of the most famous ones can be found in the Aegean, Black Sea and southeastern regions.

They come in different shapes and sizes, depending on where they’re made, but the most common version is an elongated oval – kind of like a kayak. They can be presented with the toppings in full view, or completely encased in dough (this is known as a kapali pide, which means closed).

Popular toppings include spiced minced meat, sujuk (sausage), cheese, spinach and eggs. The dish is baked in a stone oven and served hot and crispy.

Try it overseas

You can find pide all over the place – look out for cafes called “pideci” which specialise in them. You’ll also find them on the menu at traditional Turkish restaurants.

I visited Istanbul a few years ago, staying in the trendy neighbourhood of Karaköy. Not far from our hotel was a restaurant called Ali Ocakbaşi.

iStock I had my first pide in Istanbul.

The entrance was down a dodgy-looking alleyway, with the restaurant located on the fourth floor of an old building. But after a rickety elevator ride, we were rewarded with spectacular views across the Golden Horn and out to the historic Sultanahmet district. The place was a true hidden gem.

While kebabs were their specialty, the menu also featured a selection of pides, helpfully described on the English menu as “traditional Turkish pizza”. Toppings were very simple – you could opt for cheese, spinach, or ground seasoned lamb.

Hot from the oven, with thick, crispy edges, it was the perfect accompaniment to the grilled meats.

Try it here

A neighbourhood bistro in Wellington might seem like an unlikely destination for a traditional Turkish pide. But they’re a signature dish at Salty Pidgin in Brooklyn.

Chef and owner Amy Gillies has had pides on the menu since they opened in early 2015. She was inspired by her time spent working in Melbourne at a Middle Eastern-influenced restaurant, which also featured the boat-shaped flatbreads.

At Salty Pidgin, they work well as a more casual option on the menu – often enjoyed with a drink at the bar, or as a snack before a movie at the Penthouse Cinema across the road, Gillies says.

A variety of toppings are on offer, including plenty of nods to the Middle East, such as dukkha-roasted pumpkin with feta and fresh herbs, and lamb shoulder with sumac, garlic yoghurt and rocket.

“It’s a great variation on a pizza… they’re a bit fresher and lighter.”