Popular Bluff Oyster and Food Festival canned in 2023

The Bluff Oyster and Food Festival has been canned in 2023 due to the adjacent Club Hotel being declared a dangerous building and requiring demolition.

The Bluff Oyster and Food Festival has been canned in 2023 and an organising committee member is annoyed, angry and gutted.

The festival, which attracts 4000 people, was to be held on May 20, but committee member Kylie Fowler said it has been postponed due to a former hotel adjacent to the site having a dangerous building notice on it.

It’s the second year running it’s been cancelled, with Covid-19 the reason in 2022.

She was annoyed, angry and gutted the people of Southland would not get to enjoy the festival and local businesses, including accommodation providers, would miss out on trade.

The committee was now looking to making the 2024 event bigger and better, she said.

The decision revolved around the health and safety concerns of its volunteers and patrons.

Since hosting the last event in 2021, the Club Hotel which is owned by the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival Charitable Trust and adjoins the festival site, has been declared a dangerous building.

In light of an engineer’s report which the festival committee provided to the Invercargill City Council, a dangerous building notice was issued requiring demolition by March 16, 2023, Fowler said.

The committee had been confident it could achieve this and still hold the 2023 event.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Bluff Oyster and Food Festival site, in foreground, with the back of the former Club Hotel in the background. The festival was to be held on 20 May 2023, but has been canned for safety reasons because the former hotel has been declared a dangerous building and requires demolition.

“Our demolition contractor submitted a resource consent application. Unfortunately, Invercargill City Council amended their previous notice and the process now required will mean the dangerous Club Hotel will still be looming over the site in May 2023.”

Given the dangerous building notice would still be in place next May, the committee decided it would be inappropriate and impractical to invite 4000 visitors to celebrate in the shadow of the former hotel.

“Until that building’s gone there will be no festival on that site,” Fowler said.

Invercargill City Council group manager of customer and environment Trudie Hurst said the oyster festival's charitable trust submitted an application for land use consent to enable the demolition of the building, which was received by the council in November 2018.

This was publicly notified in December 2018 and following a hearing in 2019, an independent commissioner declined the application.

The council subsequently received a structural engineer’s assessment of the entire building and issued the trust with a dangerous and insanitary building notice in August 2022, requesting the building be demolished by March 2023.

In October 2022, the trust submitted a new application for a further resource consent to demolish the entire building.

“The application has not met all criteria council requires in order to meet the standard the Resource Management Act requires, so it has been unable to be processed at this stage and was returned to the applicants on October 28,” Hirst said.

“Council staff have been engaged with the owners for some time and sympathise with the challenges they face. We know how important the Bluff Oyster Festival is to the community and we will continue to support the trust in finding a resolution.”