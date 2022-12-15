New Zealand vineyard behind 'world's first winery airline' ready for take-off

The Sex and the City star has put her personal touch on a Kiwi wine (video first published in October 2019).

The New Zealand vineyard behind ‘the world’s first winery airline’ is getting ready to launch tickets for its debut “viticulture vacation”.

Invivo Wines, the brand which has been collaborating with Graham Norton and Sarah Jessica Parker, is chartering an Air Saab 340 for the luxury all-inclusive concept.

With seating for 34, the aircraft will take off on January 31 from Auckland to Queenstown, with “business class in every glass”, according to Invivo co-founder Rob Cameron.

“We’re thrilled to open Invivo Air to the public and deliver a truly unique experience for those that come on board. We’ll be tasting some stunning drops in some truly epic locations,” said Cameron.

So what can wine lovers expect for tickets that cost $1149 per person?

Well, there is a guided eight-step wine-tasting at 18,000ft, followed by a visit to Invivo’s oldest vineyard in Central Otago, dinner at Botswana Butchery in central Queenstown, and a night’s stay at the Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa. Invivo also says it will offset the carbon emissions of every passenger on the trip.

Supplied Sarah Jessica Parker collaborates with Invivo Wines founders co-founders Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne.

While not an airline in the traditional sense, organisers say if the concept is a success, it is planning more domestic and international trips.

Tickets for the first flight go on sale on Friday morning.

Other unusual concepts for airlines

Hooters Air

The infamous restaurant chain tried its hand at aviation, but it proved to be a multi-million dollar mistake.

Bringing the same scantily-clad waitress concept to the skies cost the company US$40 million. It went bust after three years.

Naked-Air

Going one step further was a US travel company in 2003 which flew from Miami to Cancun for "Nude Week". It lasted one flight. A German travel agency also followed in its birthday suit in 2008.

Smokers Express

Peeved at the banning of smoking on planes in the early 90s, a couple of US businessmen decided to launch their own airline dedicated to those who enjoyed a 30,000ft puff. Memberships to the concept were sold but it never got off the ground.

Guido Allieri/wikimedia commons The Lord's Airline, on a wing and a prayer.

The Lord's Airline

“The Russians have their airline. The British have one. So does Playboy. So why shouldn't the Lord have an airline all his own?”

That’s what businessman Ari Marshall proclaimed in 1985. Despite purchasing an old DC-8, the airline never rose to the heavens.