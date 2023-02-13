Are you a craft beer fan like Ed Sheeran? Here are 10 breweries to visit

Ed Sheeran has just wrapped up his New Zealand gigs, entertaining thousands of fans in concerts in Wellington and Auckland.

The Bad Habits singer is known to be a big fan of Aotearoa and he’s been enjoying himself on his days off, including meeting the locals at Featherston bar Brac and Bow, and professing his love of Garage Project beer.

So for the next time he is down this way, here are 10 ‘Perfect’ craft breweries for him to ‘Dive’ into.

Note: some of these breweries and destinations may be affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, but can be visited at a later time.

Duncan’s Brewing, Paraparaumu, Kāpiti Coast

Transformed by the beers they drank on their OE in North America, George Duncan and Waimatao Familton returned to George’s hometown of Paraparaumu determined to give brewing a crack themselves.

The brewery hosts a pop-up bar once a month when you can grab a table in the brewery at 4B Sheffield Street and choose from 10 beers on tap, or you can visit them when the cellar door is open Wednesday-Saturday 11am-6pm, and Sundays 11am-4pm

Try: ‘Choc Top’ ice cream pastry stout

duncansbrewing.co.nz

McLeod’s Brewery, Waipū

Quitting their corporate careers to take over a pizza joint in the small Northland town they’d grown up in, brothers Clayton and Geoff Gwynne quickly realised they were under delivering in one key area: The beer. The duo love the bold brews they had enjoyed on their overseas travels.

Grab a seat at the McLeod’s Pizza Barn & Brewery and order one of the huge meals. It is open Wednesday-Sunday 11.30am–9pm.

Try: McLeod's 'Heritage' apple cider on tap.

mcleodsbrewery.co.nz

Sunshine Brewing, Gisborne

Its tagline “the first beer to see the sun” mightn’t reel you in if you’re not in the habit of starting your day with an alcoholic beverage, but you’ll want to give it a try at a more appropriate hour if you consider yourself a beer connoisseur. This is Gisborne’s liquid gold.

The brewery on 49 Awapuni Road has 20 beers on tap and there are plenty of different types on pizzas to soak up some of that booze. It is open Monday-Saturday 12pm-8pm, and on Sunday 12pm-7pm.

Try: ‘Máhia’ pale ale

sunshinebrewing.co.nz

Bootleg Brewery, Matangi, Hamilton

Tired of so-called craft breweries churning out beers they felt were tailored to Lion Red drinkers, old schoolmates Jaden Hatwell and set out to prove they could do better.

Hidden away at the back of an old dairy factory, the brewery and taproom at 452b Tauwhare Road is very industrial chic. It is also proudly family and dog friendly. Open Thursday 3pm-7pm, Friday 3pm-8pm, Saturday 12pm-8pm and Sunday 12pm-7pm

Try: ‘Appalachian’ bourbon stout

bootlegbrewery.co.nz

Supplied The self-described “craft beer village” at Brewtown.

Brewtown, Upper Hutt

Described as New Zealand’s first craft beer theme park, there are five breweries, a distillery, ice rink, go-kart track, trampoline park, tenpin bowling and indoor paintball field.

Local craft beer legends Panhead Custom Ales, Te Aro, Good George, Boneface Brewing and Kererū Brewing have all set up shop in the self-described “craft beer village”. Open Tuesday-Sunday 11am-9pm.

Try: Te Aro ‘Dark Intent’ American stout

brewtown.co.nz

Hop Federation, Riuwaka, Nelson

This small brewery is situated in one of the most picturesque parts of the country. Just down the road from the Abel Tasman National Park, Hop Federation opened in 2013 to produce ‘good, clean beer’.

Pop in on the way to Golden Bay and get a fill of some summer cheer and beer. The owners are only too happy to chat about the whole process. Open Monday-Wednesday 11am-5pm and Thursday-Saturday 11am-6pm.

Try: ‘Sun’s Out’ berry sour

hopfederation.co.nz

Supplied Michael O'Brien and Lea-Ann Scotti at Craftwork.

Craftwork, Oamaru

Teleport yourself to early 1900s Belgium at this top little spot in Oamaru. Michael O’Brien and Lee-Ann Scotti began brewing Belgian-style beer back in 2014 and do such a good job at it we’re sure even a Trappist monk would be impressed.

The pair still brew beer some of their beer in the stone basement they started out in, but thankfully visitors have been seated in a far more comfortable Tasting Room in the Victorian Precinct. Pair one of their Belgian-style beers with some cheese for a little taste of heaven. Open Sunday-Thursday 1pm-7pm and on Friday and Saturday 1pm-8pm.

Try: ‘Riverstone 10’ farmhouse saison

craftworkbrewery.co.nz

Burkes Brewing/Supplied Burkes Brewing, Lake Tekapo

Burkes Brewing Co, Lake Tekapo

When Seb Burke first upped his homebrewing game in June 2015, he supplied one restaurant in Twizel. It went down such a treat he soon found himself swamped with orders from the Mackenzie Region and beyond, and a local icon was born.

There’s nothing quite like cracking a Burkes brew at its Lake Tekapo base, the Blue Lake Bar & Eatery. The food is pretty damn good too. Open Wednesday-Sunday 4pm until late.

Try: ‘Burkes #Fakenews’ hazy IPA

facebook.com/burkesbrewingco

Shortjaw Brewing, Westport

Taking its name from a species of whitebait endemic to New Zealand; the Shortjaw kōkopu, this new brewery has taken over the old West Coast Brewery (Miner's Brewery) at 10 Lyndhurst St.

Shortjaw was founded by beer writer and author Luke Robertson, and his partner Emma Bemrose. There’s a range of taproom beers, so grab a cold one and settle down with a cheese toastie. Open Tuesday to Saturday 12pm-7pm.

Try: ‘Clear Sky’ pilsner

shortjaw.co.nz

CANYON BREWING/Supplied Canyon Brewing is at Arthur's Point near Queenstown.

Canyon Brewing, Queenstown

With so many stunning landscapes around Queenstown, to call yourself the town’s ‘most scenic micro-brewery’ is a big call, but it’s one that Canyon can justify.

Overlooking the Shotover River and a short drive from the town centre at 1 Arthurs Point Road, Canyon prides itself on not being ‘boring’. Expect big, bold, flavours coupled with pizza and lamb rump. It is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 10am to 8pm, and on Friday and Saturday between 10am and 9pm.

Try: ‘Sprocket Rocket’ low carb pale ale.

canyonfoodandbrew.co.nz