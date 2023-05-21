Travel bites: Bali's no-frills eateries where you can have a $5 feast

There's more to Bali than just beach clubs - here's how you can immerse yourself in the island's rich culture

Nestled deep in the rainforest, with no walls to speak of, it’s like I’m dining in a treehouse. They’re the sort of million-dollar views you would expect from a fancy restaurant at a five-star resort.

I look down at my menu. Most dishes cost no more than 50,000 Indonesian rupiah (NZ$5).

This humble eatery is known as a “warung” – an Indonesian word for a small, family-owned business. It’s a word you’ll want to be familiar with if you’re visiting the holiday hotspot of Bali, as warungs are where you’ll find some of the tastiest, most affordable local food.

They can be found all over the island, from the bustling streets of Kuta, to tiny villages in the middle of nowhere.

The warung I was so enchanted by was located near the Tukad Cepung waterfall, in the eastern part of Bali. To get to this natural gem, you have to walk down a series of steep stairs – which makes for a bit of huffing and puffing in the humid heat on the way back up.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Dining at a warung in the trees in Bali.

The little warung was perched at the top of the steps, waiting to reward weary tourists with a home-cooked meal, washed down with fresh coconut juice. Or, if you prefer, a Bintang, the famous local beer.

While some warung have menus, others are buffet-style, where you either help yourself or point at what you like, until your plate is piled high.

Many warung appear quite basic – think chalkboard menus, plastic chairs and rickety tables. But what they lack in decor, they make up for with their delicious, filling food. You’ll see the word “goreng”, which means fried, a lot (as in nasi goreng, fried rice, and mie goreng, fried noodles).

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Sate ayam, or chicken satay, is a warung staple.

If you’re concerned about the dreaded Bali belly, there are some well-established warungs that are a good option for first-time visitors to try.

Made’s Warung, established in 1969, is one example. This eatery started life like many other warungs, as a small roadside stall in Kuta – which at that time was still a quiet fishing village.

When the waves of tourists started arriving on Bali’s shores, they decided to make the warung more foreigner-friendly, expanding the venue and adding international dishes. These days, it’s one of Bali’s most iconic restaurants, with several locations.

Supplied A plate of nasi goreng at Made's Warung.

I visited the Seminyak branch, a sprawling establishment with a leafy courtyard and walls packed with photographs and mementos. As it's a tourist favourite, you’ll pay a bit more to dine here – but it’s still very reasonable.

It has an extensive menu, with everything from Caesar salad to pizza, but I recommend you go straight to Made’s classics – nasi campur (rice served with assorted meats and vegetables), sate ayam (chicken satay), and everyone’s favourite, nasi goreng (fried rice). Try the banana pancakes for dessert, too.

There’s even a Made’s Warung outlet at the airport – so there’s no excuse not to have a true taste of Indonesia before you leave Bali.

Fact file:

Made’s Warung: madeswarung.com

Getting there: Air New Zealand offers three non-stop services a week between Auckland and Bali, increasing to five times a week between June 26 and July 30. See airnewzealand.co.nz

The writer travelled courtesy of Air New Zealand and was hosted by Wonderful Indonesia.