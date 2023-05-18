There is only one problem with these beautiful boxed meals

The choice is crippling. You stare through the display case at this incredible smorgasbord of meticulously prepared cuisine, at this seemingly limitless spectacle of tiny portions in perfect squares, salivating over every delicious morsel… And you have to whittle all these options down to one?

There’s not much time either, as other shoppers wait patiently behind you, and the city crowds surge to and fro. It feels like you just have to make a call here: the chicken karaage with rice and sides? The yakiniku-style wagyu? The pork katsu sandwiches? The grilled mackerel? The tempura? The sushi?

This is a good problem to have, obviously. A Japanese bento box is a thing of rare beauty, both aesthetically pleasing and gastronomically gorgeous. You know you’re in for a good time when you’re buying one of these boxed meals.

But the choice! The choice is crippling.

Let’s wind things back a little. Bento boxes may seem to first-time visitors to Japan as if they will be ubiquitous, but the truth is there are only certain situations in which you will be able to buy and consume one.

There are three main places to find these meals for sale: in “konbini”, the Japanese convenience stores; in “depachika”, the sprawling food halls that can be found in the basement levels of major department stores; and at inter-city train stations, where there are always numerous stalls selling “eki-ben” (eki meaning train, and ben meaning bento).

You also, however, need somewhere to eat your bento, because eating meals on the run, in public, in Japan tends to be frowned upon.

If you’re travelling on a long-distance train, you’re all set: dine on board. If you’re staying at a hotel or apartment nearby, great, head back there to devour your prize. If there’s a park or garden in the vicinity, you can find a comfy patch of grass upon which to consume.

Once you have all of that solved there’s still that problem left: which bento to select. Though there’s no set style or price or even shape to bento boxes, you can reasonably expect that they will consist of one main dish (usually meat-based, because this is Japan), plus rice and a selection of sides.

Sometimes those sides will be modest: just a slice of “tamagoyaki”, or Japanese-style omelette, and a few pickled vegetables to pair with any leftover rice at the end. Sometimes the sides will almost be the meal itself, with a vast array of local, seasonal goodies, each in its own pretty wrapper or sectioned off from the other elements by the box’s frames.

Regardless, it will all be so beautiful and so delectable.

And the good news about that crippling choice is that there is no bad selection.

