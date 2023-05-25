Where to go to have a classic Kiwi tearoom experience

In the tiny town of Reefton on the West Coast, you can still have a traditional tearoom experience.

In the days before cold brew coffee and designer doughnuts, New Zealand had tearooms.

Often found in small towns, where they served as pit stops for hungry travellers, these humble establishments were places where you could sit down for a cuppa and tuck into some simple yet delicious fare – usually sandwiches (egg featured prominently), or something out of the pie warmer.

Over the years, traditional tearooms have mostly been replaced by their trendier cousins – cafes. But you’ll still find a few dotted around the country where you can have the classic experience.

Here are the best old-school tearooms to visit on your travels.

The Broadway Tearooms and Bakery, Reefton

123rf The Broadway Tearooms & Bakery, now operated by The Future Dough Co, was established in 1874.

This heritage establishment on the main street of Reefton looks unchanged from when it was established in 1874 – though the coffee has likely improved somewhat (they use an organic, fair trade blend by Hummingbird). Operated by The Future Dough Co, they say everything on the menu, in the cabinet or on the shelf has been handmade “with love and butter”, based on recipes passed down through generations – crowd-pleasing treats include pies, cakes, scones, as well as their speciality, home-style shortbread.

Teviot Tearooms, Roxburgh

Central Otago NZ This little gem is a must-stop when passing through Roxburgh, Central Otago.

The small town of Roxburgh is a popular pitstop for those travelling from Dunedin to Central Otago. And for more than 90 years, travellers have been able to call into Teviot Tearooms for refreshments. This bright and cheerful little gem has something to suit every appetite, from milkshakes and ice creams to fish and chips and their much-loved burgers.

Lagonda Tearooms, Ōamaru

Google Ōamaru’s Lagonda Tearooms is more than just a bus stop – it’s a trip down memory lane.

Tearoom experiences don’t get much more nostalgic than this Ōamaru institution, which still serves as a stop for bus passengers travelling between Dunedin and Christchurch. Cutting a grand figure on the corner of the town’s main drag, the decor inside is delightfully old-school – think booth-seating and help-yourself trays. As well as a huge selection of food, there’s also an in-house milk bar and ice cream parlour serving up neon-coloured slushies, traditional milkshakes, and ice creams.

Teapot Inn, Temuka

Facebook You can’t beat a good old-fashioned cup of tea from the Teapot Inn.

If you’re after a proper cup of tea, you can’t go past this little State Highway 1 spot, just north of Timaru. They offer a selection of South Island delicacies – including whitebait patties and cheese rolls – as well as weekly specials in addition to their breakfast and lunch menus. You’ll find it hard to resist their chocolate-dipped ice creams, too.

Cheviot Tearooms

Cheviot NZ Cheviot Tearooms is the perfect spot, whatever the weather.

A stop at this bustling community hub is a must when passing through the North Canterbury town of Cheviot. In the cooler months, you can sit inside and enjoy a hearty cooked breakfast or toasted sandwich with soup, or in the summer, make the most of the lovely outdoor seating, with a takeaway ice cream or milkshake.

Viv’s Kitchen, Sanson

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Viv's Kitchen, home of the famous cream horn.

This Sanson spot might be done up to look like a 1950s American diner, with its checkerboard floors and pictures of Elvis on the walls – but don’t be fooled, the experience is quintessentially Kiwi. Promising “food the way it used to be”, Viv’s offers breakfasts, pies, burgers, toasted sandwiches, and cabinets stocked with treats. One thing you have to try is their famous cream horns – a horn-shaped pastry, filled with cream and jam.

