The one meal in New Zealand that takes these travel writers back overseas

The smells and tastes of food here that evokes memories of travelling afar from our Stuff Travel team.

Ceviche/Kokoda

Many nations have a version of a raw fish dish marinated in lime juice and coconut milk. Most of us know it as ceviche, and different countries and cultures have their own unique take on it.

In Fiji, it’s known as kokoda (pronounced ko-kon-da). And should I ever be in a position to request one final meal before my untimely demise, it will be kokoda.

I spent eight months living in Fiji in 2016 and learnt to make coconut milk from scratch. Scraping the meat out of coconuts is a time-consuming process, but absolutely worth it for the fresh milk that results from your efforts. The best kokoda was always made with freshly made coconut milk. Once you go fresh, you’ll never go back to a tin.

Whenever I see ceviche on the menu in New Zealand, I’m instantly taken back to a simpler time of my life, sitting on a coconut scraper, shreds of coconut falling to the bowl between my feet, bits of coconut meat occasionally flying when picked up by the wind from the ceiling fan in my apartment.

I haven’t found a place that makes an exact replica of Fijian kokoda in New Zealand, but ceviche will always remind me of my life in Fiji. – Juliette Sivertsen, acting chief news director - travel

123rf A pie is a comforting nod to the home turf.

Guinness Beef pie

Beef pies are rarely something I ate back home in Ireland, less so with a couple of cups of Guinness thrown in for good measure. But all these kilometres away from the Emerald Isle it is a food which evokes my upbringing, a comforting nod to the home turf.

Sometimes I just need to get my Paddy fix, and thankfully this country has plenty of Irish pubs still standing, each pumping out mass carb loads of warming fare.

And I can't go beyond a pie to really bring me back home. The crust, the fist fulls of drowned meat, the obligatory chunky chips, the memories it brings back. – Alan Granville, travel reporter

WellingtonNZ Dragons in Wellington offers the ultimate yum cha experience.

Yum cha

I spent a couple of months living in Hong Kong, and during that time sampled everything from silk-stocking milk tea (named for the pantyhose-like strainer it’s brewed in), to snake soup.

I can’t say I’ve been able to find equivalents to those specialties here in Aotearoa. But one authentic experience you can have in New Zealand is yum cha - where you sit down for tea and a range of small dishes known as dim sum.

One of my favourite dim sum restaurants was Tim Ho Wan, located in the Sham Shui Po neighbourhood. There are branches all over the world, but Sham Shui Po was one of the locations famous for being awarded a Michelin star - making it one of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world. I couldn’t get enough of the baked BBQ pork buns.

Here in Wellington, my favourite yum cha spot is Dragons - it has a huge range of dumplings and buns, and I love how you get to pick your dim sum straight off the trolley. – Siobhan Downes, senior travel reporter

123rf Traditional taquerias use corn, rather than flour.

Tacos

Many of my happiest moments on a trip to Mexico about seven years ago took place in taquerias.

Being gluten-free, I often have to forgo fast food, so it was a novelty to be able to wander into the taco joints you find everywhere in the Central American country and order pretty much anything on the menu.

Unlike so-called Mexican restaurants outside of Mexico, traditional taquerias use corn, rather than flour, tortillas, often double stacked, and contain just two or three fillings.

Travelling through Jalisco, I developed a deep appreciation for regional speciality the taco de birria, which is filled with beef or goat that’s been slowly simmered in a spicy broth until the meat is ultra tender.

I didn’t get a bad version anywhere, but one of my favourites was at a beachside restaurant in the fishing village of Yelapa. Lying on a lounger outside the restaurant as I washed down my fat triplet tacos with a margarita, I was so relaxed I didn’t move until it was time for dinner. At which point, I ordered another round of both.

I’ve struggled to find authentic Mexican food since, so was particularly excited when I took my first bite into a cactus taco on the grass outside Waiheke food truck Waixican. Filled with smoked peppers and onions, topped with a spicy homemade salsa, and wrapped in that all-important corn tortilla, it transported me straight back to that beautiful mountain-backed Yelapa beach. Not bad for a $9 snack. – Lorna Thornber, travel reporter

Lángos

123rf Langos with sour cream and grated cheese.

While it might resemble a dry pizza with uncooked toppings, Hungary's deep-fried lángos is mouthwatering comfort food that'll take you right to the backstreets of Budapest.

The street food is relatively simple: take a hunk of disc-shaped of dough, throw it in the deep fryer and then load the puffy end product with all manner of ingredients - from a touch of garlic oil and salt to Hungarian kolbász sausage, or Nutella. The combination of sour cream and grated cheese is one of the most popular and delicious.

Lángos can be found all across Central Europe. I had my first encounter at a tiny food stall beside an old subway station in the Hungarian capital. Said hole-in-the-wall, Retro Lángos, is now one of the most popular places in the city to enjoy lángos where a plain garlic flat bread starts from €2.50 (NZ$4.50).

I've had lángos multiple times in Auckland from street food vendor, Langos Fried Bread Puffs, which serves classic and contemporary takes on the snack, including the combinations of feta and tomato, and watercress and walnut pesto. – Stephen Heard, travel publishing coordinator

What meals in New Zealand take you back to a time overseas? Let us know in the comments.