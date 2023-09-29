Dough-licious - 6 of the best bakeries in the South Island

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Who doesn’t love the smell of fresh bread in the morning? Or the ritual of a trip to the bakery for the really good stuff straight from the oven.

At Neat Places, we love our sourdough. Something about the slow traditional process and culture speaks to us, as it does to most of the world! This got us thinking, let’s create a guide to our favourite bakers and makers throughout Aotearoa New Zealand so you can visit them too. Here’s our guide to those doing it the best in the South Island.

Bacca Bakery, Golden Bay

With the long-term goal of creating an infrastructure, market and industry for grains, pulses, and legumes in Golden Bay, Bacca Bakery works with local farmers to grow a variety of grain that gets stone-milled in-house. Gregor and Chris, owner-operators of the small fully organic sourdough bakery in Golden Bay, love producing wholesome food for people in their region using a combination of both traditional and modern methods.

Chris highly recommends their sourdough croissants, eaten straight up with no adornment necessary. Gregor is a sucker for their ‘Bastard’ loaf (a motley collection of leftover dough all rolled into one deliciously nourishing loaf) and recommends enjoying nice thick slices of it alongside a great bowl of veggie soup.

Grizzly Baked Goods, Christchurch

Family-owned Grizzly Baked Goods is all about pushing the bar higher for their community by the standards they set with their handmade sourdough loaves. Motivated by love and curiosity, they are constantly innovating while still respecting the ancient traditions of bread baking that rely on wild yeasts for leavening loaves with extraordinary flavour and texture.

For the small team at Grizzly, slow-process fermentation and bringing out the complex flavours in high-quality wheat is a rich and storied endeavour worth perfecting. A simple slice of their Country Sourdough (made from a wonderfully balanced blend of white, wholemeal, and rye flours) toasted with butter is just about as good as it gets.

Bohemian Bakery, Christchurch

The crew at Bohemian Bakery make their sourdough breads the old-fashioned way and won’t use any ingredients that don't have a name your grandma would recognise. Aiming for the vibe of a village bakery, the folk at Bohemian strive to create a sense of community by bringing food production closer to consumers so they can get to know the people who make their food.

Bohemian Sourdough is their top pick! European countrymen visit the bakery especially to get this loaf as it reminds them of home. Take it toasted or fresh with simple ingredients like butter and salt, it goes well with anything, especially a good shaved ham with cheddar and mustard.

Bellbird Bakery, Christchurch

Specialising in sourdough bread and French pastries, artisan bakery Bellbird has been serving up high-quality baked goods to Christchurch locals since 2010. Using traditional techniques and a long fermentation process, they produce some of the most delicious baked goods in town.

For the crew at Bellbird, the smell of crusty sourdough just out of the oven makes it worth getting up early every day. They’re particularly fond of their rye sourdough, made with 100% organic rye flour from North Canterbury. It has a dark crust, a very moist crumb and keeps for days - a very good loaf to take tramping as it is compact and nutritionally dense.

Pembroke Patisserie, Wānaka

World famous in Wānaka for their fresh breads and baked goods, a visit to Pembroke Patisserie is a must! At Pembroke, it’s all about the science, art, experience, skill, and love that gets rolled into every loaf. Truly good bread is both nourishment and pleasure, and that’s why they love what they do.

The Pembroke team love a classic sourdough. What could be better than a freshly baked, still warm out of the oven springy, doughy sourdough loaf with crunchy, crusty crusts generously slathered with salted butter? Nothing. Nothing at all. Except perhaps another loaf tomorrow.

Side-On, Dunedin

A café and bakery on the sunny side of Moray Place in Ōtepoti Dunedin. Side-On offers a range of sourdough breads, laminated pastries, a full cafe menu, and specialty coffee from Grey Roasting. Their favourite aspect of baking is that every day is different, and with so many variables at play, making a product of consistently high quality is a continuous challenge.

Lately, they've been exploring whole grain rye to make a rich and satisfying rugbrød, but their 50% rye makes a great Reuben.