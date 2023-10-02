Dough-licious - 8 of the best bakeries in the upper North Island

German baker Patrick Welzenbach pictured outside his. Business, The Daily Bread, in Belmont, Auckland. Patrick and his team have just won first prize for the best hot cross bun in New Zealand.

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Who doesn’t love the smell of fresh bread in the morning? Or the ritual of a trip to the bakery for the really good stuff straight from the oven.

At Neat Places, we love our sourdough. Something about the slow traditional process and culture speaks to us, as it does to most of the world! This got us thinking, let’s create a guide to our favourite bakers and makers throughout Aotearoa New Zealand so you can visit them too.

Here’s our guide to those doing it the best in the upper North Island.

Rollers Bakery, Auckland

Spearheaded by three hospitality veterans, Rollers Bakery in Northcote in Auckland sets itself apart with a made-from-scratch ethos and an open-plan layout that lets you check out all the baking action. Alongside their phenomenal sourdough, you’ll also spy some mighty fine pastries, pies, toasties, and pretty epic cream-filled doughnuts, all served up with a good yarn.

The team at Rollers loves baking bread because it’s such a classic household staple that it goes on to knead its own stories once it leaves the bakery. Their top pick? The white tin sourdough with its nostalgic vibes. It makes for a perfect sammie.

Daily Bread, Auckland

Hand-crafting long-fermented, high-hydration sourdough and buttery rustic pastries across six central Auckland locations, Daily Bread is no ordinary bakery. In late 2017, Josh Helm and Tom Hishon of Orphans Kitchen joined forces with master baker Patrick Welzenbach and his 600-year-old sourdough starter. Baking with wild yeast strains collected over 22 generations brings a depth of flavour to Daily Bread’s loaves that you simply can’t find anywhere else.

Their bread holds its moisture for days and makes a legendary toastie or sammie. The Pioneer loaf is their most popular and is pretty excellent toasted, untoasted, buttered, filled, dipped and pretty much any way you can think of.

Florets, Auckland

The lovely team at Florets excel at baking highly nutritious bread using whole grains and slow fermentation techniques. Their process starts with organic, stone milled, whole grain flour grown down south in Canterbury. What do they love most about bread making? The ability to be creative within defined parameters. There’s also that need to tune into subtle shifts of temperature and humidity throughout the day, which helps to keep you present.

The crowd favourite is their Oat Porridge Cob loaf, it's slightly kibbled yet springy texture makes the best morning toast, served with fresh butter and local Doris plum jam.

Neat Places Amano has an emphasis on sustainable, seasonal, locally-sourced food.

Amano, Auckland

Amano has a real humble, relaxed and cosy feel to it. The emphasis on sustainable, seasonal, locally-sourced food means they produce almost everything on-site. Sourdoughs, ciabattas and miche loaves all sit alongside their mouth-watering (and Auckland famous) pastries, tarts, slices and seasonal cakes.

The team at Amano love to challenge and inspire each other to create the highest-quality product using only the finest ingredients from around Aotearoa. Every loaf they craft is made by hand and freshly prepared each day. Their favourite slice? The Olive and Rosemary Sourdough Loaf.

Fort Greene, Auckland

Specialising in Sourdough making and viennoiserie, the bakers at Fort Greene love the tactile and organic process of bread making that requires an intimate understanding of smells, tastes, and feels relating to the maturity of the dough and what it needs. Their sourdough baguettes are the last thing out of the oven every morning and are usually still warm when they open their doors.

Wild Wheat, Auckland

Wild Wheat has been producing artisan sourdough breads since 1999 using a natural slow fermentation process that gives their breads a unique texture and taste. Their focus is on making quality products that not only taste good but are also good for you. Simplicity is a big part of their ethos, and they simply love making great tasting bread.

The Head Baker at Wild Wheat recommends opting for a couple slices of their award-winning Kumara bread fried up in a pan with some bacon and tomatoes. And you can’t beat a toastie made with their ever popular White Sourdough.

Neat Places Volare use quality ingredients and skilled craftsmanship.

Volare, Hamilton

School friends turned sourdough extraordinaires, Ed and Ryan, love the time that it takes to make a truly delicious loaf of bread. So much thought and skill goes into the process – from mixing and kneading, through the long fermentation process, to shaping and baking it off – it's a real labour of love. As a fourth generation baker, taking a traditional approach has always been a priority for Ryan – using quality ingredients and skilled craftsmanship to create the very best bread and pastries.

The versatile San Francisco Sourdough is Volare’s most popular loaf. It’s a delicious base for any egg breakfast, making fresh sandwiches, or simply toasted with butter and jam.

Neat Places Rüdi's is an artisan microbakery.

Rüdi's Bakehouse, Hamilton

Run by husband and wife duo Stefan and Fern, Rüdi's is an artisan microbakery offering handcrafted sourdough breads and pastries alongside banging brews from boutique roastery, Eighthirty. Their offerings are inspired by the pair’s favourite tastes from travels around the globe and are baked in small batches to bring joy to your day.

Stefan’s favourite way to enjoy Rüdi's premium goods is a thick slice of the Original sourdough, toasted with lashings of salted butter. Meanwhile, Fern’s breakfast staple is a slice of their Spelt & Sprouted Rye sourdough bread, toasted and topped with raw coconut oil, peanut butter, banana and cinnamon.