This heart-shaped dessert is perfection on a cold day

The dish

Hjertevafler, Norway.

Plate up

It’s almost impossible to find a dish that is as enjoyable to say as it is to eat, but in the case of hjertevafler, we might just have one. Hjertevafler. Hjertevafler. It rolls off the tongue so nicely.

This dish is a classic Norwegian treat, and those with a working knowledge of the language – which is all of you, right? – will know that the name translates as “heart waffles”. That’s because for a Norwegian waffle to be a Norwegian waffle it has to be heart-shaped. Typically, you will find these waffles pressed in an iron shaped like six hearts wedged together into a circle. Hjertevafler are thin and airy, quick to cook and just as quick to devour, particularly as they are usually served with whipped cream, fresh fruit, fruit compote or Norwegian brown cheese (more on that later).

First serve

Let’s go back to the beginning, to the invention of waffles, which were baked on simple flat plates in ancient Greece. By the 14th century, the French had begun to perfect the recipe we now know, though the real game-changer came in the 15th century, when the first waffle irons were developed. It took the Norwegians a while to catch on: it wasn’t until the early 1700s that waffle recipes began to appear in the country’s cooking texts. Many of these recipes featured warm spices such as cloves, cardamom and mace, ingredients still used today.

Order there

Cruise-goers, you’re in luck: aboard the Norwegian cruise line Viking (viking.com), Mamsen’s serves classic hjertevafler, topped with brown cheese. This typical accompaniment is a Norwegian goats’ cheese with a creamy texture and a sweet taste. Perfection on a cold day.

Order here

In New Zealand, you can buy a Norwegian waffle iron to create hjertevafler at home, and make your versions using ingredients from Safka Continental Goodies, specialising in food from Scandinavia and Central Europe (safka.co.nz).

One more thing

The word “waffle” has its origins in the Old High German language, which was spoken up until about the 11th century. Waffle is thought to be derived from “waba”, meaning honeycomb.

- traveller.com.au