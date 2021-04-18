My top 10 global food memories - and where you can indulge them in Auckland

Trying local flavours has given travel and food writer Brett Atkinson great memories, so while our international borders are closed, he's been exploring Auckland's diverse food scene to recreate special experiences from earlier journeys.

Here are his recommendations on where to eat, both around the world, and in New Zealand's most cosmopolitan city.

FaceBook Mr. Taco can give you taste of Mexico City from a hole-in-the-wall on Federal Street.

Brett Atkinson The Master & Margherita's chilli prawn pizza evokes the tastes and smells of Napoli.

ITALY

Pizza in Naples

Waiting for pizza has never been so entertaining. Huddled in an expectant tangle of diners outside Sorbillo's blue-and-white-striped awning, I was entertained by a local singing from their balcony in Naples' Centro Storico. The line moved quickly though and I was soon devouring pizza Margherita, topped with a scarlet smudge of rich tomato sauce, scorched bubbles of mozzarella and a shower of basil leaves.

The Master & Margherita, Grey Lynn

The Master & Margherita's yellow signage is hard to miss along Surrey Crescent, and inside, their bright yellow wood-fired pizza oven is equally striking. Like Italy, seating is restricted to a few stools at the counter, the ideal spot to watch the pizza chef in action. The chilli prawn pizza is also a winner.

themasterandmargherita.co.nz

GETTY IMAGES With banh mi, it's all about the bread.

VIETNAM

Banh mi in Hoi An

If it's good enough for the late Anthony Bourdain, it's good enough for me. Amid the yellow-hued laneways of Hoi An's Old Town, Banh Mi Phuong serves up the ultimate portable mash-up of Vietnamese and French flavours. Crispy baguettes are smeared with rustic pâté, crammed with lemongrass-infused chargrilled pork and then enlivened with Southeast Asian herbs.

Mrs 3 Banh Mi, Newmarket

With banh mi, it's all about the bread, and Mrs 3 gets it right, with their baguettes combining a crunchy crust and a fluffy inside texture perfect for soaking up all the flavour. And just like Vietnam, there's an easygoing vibe here, with the family owners chatting to each other in Vietnamese. The ca phe sua da (iced coffee) is also good.

mrs3banhmi.business.site

Brett Atkinson During the day, El Vilsito in the Narvarte Poniente neighbourhood is a good place to get your car repaired, but after dark, the garage becomes one of Mexico City's best spots for tacos al pastor.

MEXICO

Tacos al pastor in Mexico City

During the day, El Vilsito in the Narvarte Poniente neighbourhood is a good place to get your car repaired, but after dark, the garage becomes one of Mexico City's best spots for tacos al pastor. Introduced by Lebanese immigrants in the 1920s, marinated pork is cooked on a vertical spit, wrapped in warmed pita bread and then topped with chilli, lime juice and coriander, before a final accent of grilled pineapple is added. Look for the neon Carnitas-Tacos sign – and you're in the right place.

Mr Taco, Auckland CBD

Tucked way on Federal St, Manuel Moreno Gonzalez serves up an authentic slice of Mexico City. Seven different taco fillings usually include birria (braised beef), or pork carnitas and the al pastor has a spicy zing. Around the corner, sister eatery Miss Torta offers traditional Mexican sandwiches.

Find Mr Taco on Facebook

St Anthony's Food/Facebook St Anthony's Food's vada are crispy, savoury ,fried doughnuts created with a house-made lentil batter.

SRI LANKA

Kottu roti and “short eats” in Kandy

The rhythmic chop-chop-chop of kottu roti vendors is one of Sri Lanka's defining sounds, and the streetside chefs at Kandy's Muslim Hotel serve up deliciously spicy flash-fried combos of roti, meat and vegetables. Picking up a few “short eats”, including curry puffs and sambal-laced egg rolls, is also a good idea before a train journey through Sri Lanka's Hill Country.

St Anthony's Food, Sandringham

In the heart of Sandringham's restaurant strip, St Anthony's serves excellent “short eats”, and an ever-changing selection of meals to eat in or take away. Kottu roti is usually on offer and combining godamba roti (grilled flatbread) with the prawn curry is worth crossing town for.

stanthony.co.nz

Smokin Cole BBQ /Facebook Smokin' Cole BBQ is Auckland's best US-style barbecue.

TEXAS

Barbecue in Houston

It's true. Everything is bigger in Texas, especially the servings at The Pit Room in Houston's bohemian neighbourhood of Montrose. Everything's made from scratch, and the combination of slow-cooked brisket and a brace of pepper and garlic venison sausages were an ideal first-night meal after a long Air New Zealand flight across the Pacific. Don't forget a creamy side of mac 'n' cheese.

Smokin' Cole BBQ, Grey Lynn

Owner Croydon Cole's experience includes cooking for Sir Richard Branson and now the savvy chef is serving up Auckland's best US-style barbecue. Try the salt and pepper Texas-style short ribs with sides of truffled mac 'n' cheese and smoked cream corn.

smokincolebbq.co.nz

Brett Atkinson When it comes to Poke, my non-negotiables are the earthy purple rice and a few healthy scoops of tuna and prawn.

HAWAI'I

Poke on Kauai'i

Located in one of the island's last family-owned Mom and Pop grocery stores, Kauai'i's Makai Sushi serves up poke bowls made to order. Across a trio of visits in late 2019, my go-to was the Gorilla Bowl, combining super-fresh ahi tuna, salmon and ono (wahoo). At the back of the shop, 'Anakē's Juice Bar dispenses kombucha, juices and smoothies.

Poke Poke, Newmarket, Takapuna and Karangahape Rd

There are certainly plenty of options when ordering at one of Poke Poke's three locations around Auckland. My non-negotiables are the earthy purple rice and a few healthy scoops of tuna and prawn. Don't forget the zing of kimchi – and definitely the wasabi mayo.

pokepoketakapuna.business.site

Gemmayze Street/Facebook Named after Beirut's most famous nightlife precinct, Gemmayze Street brings the tastes of Lebanon to Auckland.

LEBANON

Mezze and man'oushe in Beirut

Showcasing chefs and vendors from all of Lebanon's diverse religious and ethnic communities, Beirut's Souk el Tayeb farmers' market is a unique destination. A freshly-made man'oushe flatbread and a Turkish coffee made for a perfect Levantine breakfast, while the diverse lunch mezze from Tawlet restaurant – also initiated by Beiruti Slow Food champion, Kamal Mouzawak – could have been the best Middle Eastern food I'll ever eat.

Gemmayze Street, Karangahape Rd

Named after Beirut's most famous nightlife precinct, Gemmayze Street enlivens St Kevins Arcade with an energetic after-dark buzz. Menu standouts include the smoky baba ganoush eggplant dip, the grilled chicken shish with saffron rice and a date and walnut gremolata. Definitely leave room for dessert.

gemmayzestreet.co.nz

Brett Atkinson Specialist kahvalti (breakfast) restaurants line Van's pedestrians-only Kahvalti Sokak.

TURKEY

Kahvalti in Van

Ask “What's for breakfast?” in the Turkish city of Van, and you'll get a very detailed answer. Specialist kahvalti (breakfast) restaurants line Van's pedestrians-only Kahvalti Sokak, and the city's table-covering array of flatbread, cheese, jams, and egg dishes, including menemen (Turkish scrambled eggs), may be my favourite meal in the world. An essential combination is creamy kaymak (clotted cream) with fresh honeycomb.

Deco Eatery, Titirangi

Housed in the1930-vintage Lopdell House, Deco Eatery's sunny interior is ideal for a leisurely Anatolian brunch. Spiked with red pepper, tomato, and chilli, Deco's menemen is served with warm pita bread, while bracing Turkish coffee is partnered with delicate rosewater-infused cubes of lokum (Turkish delight).

decoeatery.co.nz

El Humero/Facebook Located along Takapuna's Fortieth & Hurstmere laneway, El Humero is best visited with a few amigos.

CHILE

Asado and empanadas in Patagonia

Expertly-cooked meat is always a winner for me, especially when it's devoured after a horse-riding adventure with Chilean gauchos. After a morning riding through softly-falling snow, arriving to a feast of barbecued lamb and grilled chinook salmon was a singular moment when staying at explora's Hotel Salto Chico. Teaming a few empanadas with a local beer is also recommended.

El Humero, Takapuna

Located along Takapuna's Fortieth & Hurstmere laneway, El Humero is best visited with a few amigos. Especially recommended for groups of friends is the El Humero Experience, incorporating empanadas, chorizo, carne empalada (beef knuckle) and costillas (slow-cooked beef ribs).

elhumero.co.nz

Madame George/Facebook Peruvian-born Pablo Arrasco Paz is the mastermind behind Karangahape Rd's Madame George.

PERU

Ceviche in Lima

A food-focused visit to the Peruvian capital was scheduled for mid-2020, so my memory of Lima's signature blend of seafood cured by lime juice lingers from a brief one-night stopover two decades ago. With the background of sea fog rolling in from the Pacific, I recall a hole-in-the-wall cebichería dispensing plates combining the sweetness of the raw fish with a citric tang.

Madame George, Karangahape Rd

Peruvian-born Pablo Arrasco Paz is a convivial host at this hip combination of restaurant and bar along K' Rd. Madame George's take on ceviche is definitely authentic, with hearty cubes of fish teamed with radish and crunchy house-made tostada chips. There's also an octopus ceviche and Madame George's pisco sour cocktails are super-refreshing.

madamegeorge.co.nz