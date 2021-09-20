Travel Bites: Lick your way through the country’s best ice cream at Duck Island

Duck Island scoop shops have as many as 25 intriguing flavours at any one time.

Natural wonders, human-made monuments and cultural experiences typically serve as the headline points of interest when venturing beyond borders and hopping over oceans. For some, it’s local delicacies that rise up like Michaelangelo’s David and make the journey entirely worth it.

France has its fries, Belgium has its biscuits and Australia has dark brown yeast spread, but in this series we’ll be highlighting food worth travelling around New Zealand for. Stamp these culinary delights in your passport – just don’t expect pineapple-flavoured lumps.

Long gone are the days when rum and raisin was the most thrilling ice cream flavour you could stuff into a waffle cone. The latest series of MasterChef Australia taught us that even pungent ingredients like brie and black garlic now have their place in your frozen summery treat.

Last year’s NZ Ice Cream Awards saw a notable increase in savoury entrants, too. While none of them took out top honours, unlikely flavours like almond mocca and lemon and gin botanicals placed in the top tier of the 316 products on show. But before you call the sorbet police, please understand that vanilla still won the supreme gong.

At Hamilton’s Duck Island Ice Cream, cookies and cream is the closest you’ll get to any of the Kiwi ice cream staples. The scoop shop, which restaurateurs Morgan Glass, Kimberley Higgison and Cameron Farmilo launched in an old underwear factory in 2015, specialises in weird but absolutely wonderful creations.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff There are five Duck Island locations in NZ.

Here, flavours like roasted white chocolate miso sit next to honeycomb smoked almond, and the icy black sticky rice can be scooped on top of the best-selling fairy bread – this one is infused with brioche and hundreds and thousands to capture the buttery childhood party staple.

The company’s pastel-pink parlours scoop as many as 25 intriguing flavours (out of around 40) at any one time. Boysenberry cheesecake is one particular favourite.

You can already purchase tubs of Duck Island's ice cream at supermarkets across the country, but there's nothing like licking the product right at its source. There are now five Duck Island locations in NZ, including two in Hamilton, two in Auckland and one in Wellington.

Making the trip to one of Duck Island’s scoop shops also means that you can be the annoying person who samples every single flavour before making a decision.

So what makes the ice cream worth travelling for? For a start, the base of half milk and half cream creates an incredibly rich and creamy mouthfeel. The flavours also come from the actual listed ingredients.

The scoops of peanut butter cookie dough, blackberry sage honey, and white chocolate pomegranate macadamia are all exactly what they say they are. Stabilisers, colourings, syrups and additives have no place here.

Vegans and those with dietary restrictions are well looked after – and the likes of coconut vanilla and coconut chocolate easily stand up to the dairy range.

Once you’ve eventually made a decision, then all you need to determine is whether it’s going to be a cone, cup or ice cream sandwich. For the indecisive, the best way to experience Duck Island is by ordering an ice cream flight of eight small scoops for $13. Toppings, including sprinkles, whipped cream and doughnut crumbs, can then be added for 50c–$1.

A visit to Duck Island will likely involve a wait (no matter the season), but this is some of the country's best ice cream, after all.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Duck Island's fairy bread ice cream was named People’s Choice at the 2020 NZ Ice Cream Awards.

Fact file

Where to eat: Find Duck Island Ice Cream at 300a Grey Street and 5/298 Victoria Street, Hamilton; 168 Cuba Street, Wellington; 182 Ponsonby Road and 2-8 Osborne Lane, Auckland (currently closed under alert level 4). Pick up one or two flavours in a cone or cup from $6. See: duckislandicecream.co.nz

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. For the latest travel rules see covid19.govt.nz.

Do you have a favourite snack worth travelling for? Email us at travel@stuff.co.nz or let us know in the comments.