Where to find New Zealand's best ice creams

Sunny Nelson business owner, Josh King creates a 'slide Thru' system for delivering contactless ice cream to his customers

Nothing says Kiwi summer like a giant ice cream.

But with countless dairies and parlours offering cones in every flavour under the sun, it’s easy to become frozen with indecision.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of our favourite ice cream spots. Whether you’re after the wackiest flavours, the best plant-based alternatives, or the biggest scoops, here are some top shops to seek out on your travels.

Best flavour variety: Duck Island, Hamilton, Auckland and Wellington

Supplied For experimental ice cream flavours, you can’t go past Duck Island.

Since launching in an old underwear factory in 2015, these Hamilton-based ice cream makers have become known for their Willy Wonka-like creativity when it comes to flavours, whether they’re taking inspiration from childhood favourites like fairy bread and lolly cake, or experimenting with unconventional ingredients and combinations – think black sticky rice, and roasted white chocolate miso.

Price for a single scoop: $6

One to try: Toasted marshmallow

Best plant-based: Little Liberty Creamery, Inglewood

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Little Liberty Creamery’s plant-based “ice creams” are so good you’ll think they’re the real deal.

If you want an ice cream without the belly ache, Little Liberty Creamery could have the frozen treat for you. This Taranaki scoop shop uses a special recipe consisting of cashew nuts, cacao butter and coconut milk, which becomes a base for beloved flavours like caramel swirl, double espresso, and raspberry ripple. Even the most diehard dairy fans have been tricked into thinking these “ice creams” are the real deal.

Price for a single scoop: $5

One to try: Almond Mocha

Best gelato: Little ‘Lato, Auckland

Supplied Little ‘Lato serves up traditional Italian-style gelato.

Little ‘Lato founder Hannah Wood studied at the famed Carpigiani Gelato University in Bologna, Italy, before returning to Aotearoa to share her newfound skills with Kiwis – so you can be assured this ‘lato is legit. Whether you opt for a trusty favourite like salted butterscotch, or branch out on something a little more unexpected like massaman curry, you’ll find every cone filled with rich, velvety goodness. It’s truly *Italian chef kiss*.

Price for a single scoop: $6

One to try: Speculoos

Best real fruit: Toad Hall, Motueka

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Toad Hall is a one-stop shop for delicious treats, including real fruit ice creams.

There’s something about being surrounded by orchards that just makes a real fruit ice cream taste better, which is why Motueka – the “fruit bowl” of the Nelson Tasman region – is the perfect destination for those craving a fruity hit. Toad Hall is a go-to spot, twirling ice creams (or frozen yoghurt) filled with every fruit you can think of, with berries sourced locally. Pop by for a quick cone, or make a leisurely afternoon out of it – there’s also a cafe, juicery, brewery and taproom on site.

Price for a single scoop: $5.50

One to try: Mixed berry

Best classic: Rush Munro’s, Hastings

Supplied Rush Munro's historic ice cream gardens in Hastings.

Slurp up some history on a visit to New Zealand’s oldest ice cream producer. To this day, the iconic Hawke’s Bay ice cream makers use the same basic recipe pioneered by Rush Munro himself back in 1926. Flavours are dependable favourites – hokey pokey, boysenberry, cookies & cream – and made using the finest ingredients. They even have a pretty little garden area where you can enjoy them.

Price for a single scoop: $6.65

One to try: Maple & Walnut

Best truck: Patti’s & Cream, Dunedin

DunedinNZ You’ll find Patti’s & Cream parked up at St Clair Beach on the weekends.

Whatever the weather, most weekends you’ll find hardy Dunedinites queuing up for handmade ice creams from Patti’s & Cream at St Clair Beach. While the retro Bedford truck might hark back to an old-school Mr Whippy experience, the flavours are anything but traditional – think plum balsamic, olive oil, and pumpkin dulce de leche. If you miss the truck, you can head to their scoop shop in Mornington.

Price for a single scoop: $6

One to try: Donut Raspberry Ripple

Best value: Darfield Dairy, Darfield

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Darfield Dairy owner Errol Barnes and his version of a “single scoop”.

Size matters when it comes to ice creams. And while many dairies offer multi-scoop monstrosities in an attempt to lure in ice cream lovers, Darfield Dairy in Canterbury knows the real generosity test comes down to the single scoop. They really have to be seen in person (ideally using a small child for scale) to be believed, but they're at least twice the size of other dairies. All flavours on offer come from the Kiwi brands Tip Top and Chateau – when they’re that big, you want something tried and true.

Price for a single scoop: $5 (or $3 for a “small” one)

One to try: Gold Rush

Do you have a favourite ice cream shop? Email us at travel@stuff.co.nz or let us know in the comments.