Desert island dishes: The international restaurants I would love to revisit

Once international travel again becomes possible, here are a few of the dishes and restaurants Auckland-based travel and food writer Brett Atkinson would love the opportunity to revisit.

Pujol, Mexico

When my wife Carol and I had Pujol's famous 'mole madre' in March 2018, it was already almost more than four years in the making – 1540 days from first inception – and by the end of 2021, it will be approaching its eighth anniversary.

Chef Enrique Olvera's refined version of the classic Oaxacan savoury sauce – pronounced 'mo-lay' and featuring chocolate and an entire continent of different spices – is blended each day with a fresh mole – 'mole nuevo' – made of seasonal ingredients.

It's one of the world's most surprising dishes, and the smokey and complex centrepiece of tasting menus at Mexico City's best restaurant. Check out episode four of season two of Chef's Table on Netflix to see what the fuss is all about. See: pujol.com.mx

Kebaya, Malaysia

George Town's street food scene is renowned as South-East Asia's best – it's not unknown for Singapore or Kuala Lumpur residents to fly to Penang solely for a weekend of eating char kway teow noodles or assam laksa soup – but there's also more refined dining on offer.

Located amidst restored colonial shophouses, Kebaya is an elegant showcase of Nyonya cuisine inspired by the Straits Chinese community of Singapore and Malaysia.

One day, I'd love to get back for their soft shell crab with mango, shrimp paste and spicy sambal. See: kebaya.com.my

Brett Atkinson/Stuff Getting to this clifftop restaurant is an adventure.

Al Trabucco Da Mimi, Italy

Even getting to this clifftop restaurant is an adventure, negotiating a rental car around a serried coastline to the forested Gargano Peninsula north of Bari on Italy's Adriatic coast.

Built around a rustic frame of sun-bleached driftwood, Da Mimi's been owned by the same fishing family since 1975, ensuring dishes like prawns and wild chicory and grilled octopus with pomegranate are always super-fresh.

Common along Italy's southeastern coast, a trabucco is a traditional Puglian fishing platform. See: altrabucco.it

Mechoui Alley, Morocco

Morocco's World Heritage-listed Djemma el-Fna Square is an eclectic combination of snake charmers, acrobats, musicians and street food, but my favourite Marrakech destination is this smoke-filled laneway at the northeastern edge of the square.

Virtually falling off the bone, slow-roasted lamb (mechoui) is served simply with flatbreads, olives and a sprinkling of salt and cumin.

Nearby, other stalls dish up tangia, fragrant lamb stews that have been slow-cooked in earthenware pots in the embers of the city's wood-fired bathhouses.

Sutcu Kahvalti Cafe, Turkey

The first meal of the day is a big deal in Turkey, especially in the specialist kahvalti salonu (breakfast restaurants) of the eastern city of Van.

There's a whole street dedicated to breakfast in central Van – Kahvalti Sokak – but my favourite place is Sutcu's lakeside garden location south of the airport.

Warm flatbreads, fresh honeycomb, and cheeses from the Kars region near Georgia all feature along with sucuklu menemen, Turkish scrambled eggs made with spicy sucuk sausage. See: sutcu.com.tr

Brett Atkinson/Stuff The first meal of the day is a big deal in Turkey.

The Pit Room, Texas

Thinking back to when Air New Zealand was flying direct to Houston, The Pit Room remains a favourite jet-lagged memory for hitting the ground running after journeying across the Pacific.

Brisket cooked 'low and slow', a few links of venison and garlic sausage, and side dishes including mac 'n' cheese and grilled Mexican-style 'street corn' definitely hit the spot after 14 hours watching back to back episodes of Veep and Flight of the Conchords. See: thepitroombbq.com

Saimin Dojo, Hawaii

Los Angeles Times restaurant critic, the late Jonathan Gold, reckoned some of America's best food is served at nondescript strip malls, and it's definitely a recipe for culinary success on Hawaii's outer islands.

Combining Kauai's multicultural blend of Hawaiian, Korean, Japanese and Filipino influences, this relaxed roadside spot decorated with vintage surfboards specialises in saimin, a uniquely Hawaiian spin on Japanese ramen noodles.

When and if I'm ever back on Kauai, my first stop will be Saimin Dojo for their overflowing bowl packed with chilli, pork and garlic-infused shrimp. See: saimindojo.com

Brett Atkinson/Stuff Saimin is a uniquely Hawaiian spin on Japanese ramen noodles.

Rumah Makan Selemat, Indonesia

Taking shelter from an impetuous tropical storm, this simple eatery in the hilltown of Bukittinggi is my best memory of nasi Padang, the spicy cuisine of the western region of Sumatra.

Slow-cooked with coconut cream and spices, beef rendang is the Padang dish that's known around the world, but my favourites from the 50 plus dishes available that day were the telur balado (spicy sambal-laced eggs), and sotong hitam (squid cooked with lemongrass, tamarind juice and squid ink). See: rm-selamat-diner.business.site

Noni, Malta

Based in the Maltese capital of Valletta for a few weeks for Lonely Planet, one of my favourite meals was in Noni's centuries-old stone-lined dining room.

Given the country's proximity to Italy – Sicily is just a ferry ride away – Italian influences co-exist with Maltese ingredients on the Michelin-starred menu.

Slow-cooked octopus with Israeli couscous and confit rabbit with poached figs were both highlights. See: noni.com.mt

Long Chim, Australia

Renowned for his knowledge of Thai cuisine, the culinary CV of Australian chef David Thompson includes the influential cook book, Thai Street Food, and this restaurant located in Perth's restored State Buildings.

There's no tradeoff in flavour with dishes like Long Chim's sour fish curry and green papaya salad both featuring authentic Thai heat.

Luckily, there's the best of West Australian craft beers and artisan gin available upstairs at Petition Beer Corner. See: longchimperth.com

