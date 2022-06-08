Air New Zealand's new, restaurant-style menu made me nostalgic for the plane food of yore

Emily Brookes is Stuff’s food editor.

OPINION: When I was growing up my family flew long-haul every two or three years, to visit my extended family in the US.

I have fond memories of those flights of the 1980s and 90s: Forcing myself to stay awake to watch Honey, I Shrunk the Kids at the designated time it was shown on the single big screen in economy, the entertainment pack handed out to child flyers, and the tiny toothbrush-and-toothpaste sets, packaged up with a pair of warm socks, spring to mind.

Long flights were pretty boring back then. Luckily, there was always food to break up the monotony.

The food wasn’t intended to do much more than that, in those days. We always flew Economy, so I can’t speak for what was happening up in Business or First Class, but back in Cattle it was casseroles or stews that bled into the rice or mash, drinks in plastic pottles covered with foil, spongy wedges of cake in individual plastic containers, and white bread rolls with little packets of butter, both of which were always, always freezing cold.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand vs Qantas: Mystery test reveals who is best across the Tasman

* What it's like to fly on Qantas' non-stop flight from Sydney to London

* How my first post-Covid overseas trip was almost ruined at the check-in counter

* Air New Zealand is changing up its inflight snacks: Here's our wishlist



It definitely wasn’t restaurant quality food, and neither was it expected or intended to be. You could eat nice food whenever you got wherever you were going; flying was a means to an end, but at the same time its own, unique experience.

Today, one of the many things that has changed about flying is what and how we eat. Airlines are in a competitive market today, and part of how they distinguish themselves from one another is through the food they serve. National carriers, like our own Air New Zealand, are an important extension of their country’s tourism economy and are, for many visitors, the first experience of that country they will have.

Air New Zealand has been considering this as it begins to rise from the ashes of Covid, and has been hard at work preparing a new menu. It will be officially rolled out in October, but last week was trialled in Business Premier class for a few passengers, of which I was one.

Supplied The “koha” options include Southland lamb proscuitto. Of course, there’s champagne, too.

The new menu is intended to showcase New Zealand produce, like Taupō beef, Hawke’s Bay olive oil, or chicken from the Waikato.

It’s also devised, in fancy-pants class at least, to mimic the experience of restaurant dining. The breakfast menu looks like one you might find in an upmarket cafe – there’s scrambled eggs on kūmara rosti with shaved pastrami, balsamic mushrooms on gluten-free toast, and cinnamon and buckwheat pancakes.

The main meal offering, meanwhile, is a fully a la carte extravaganza of three courses plus bread and what Air New Zealand is calling a “koha” – interesting term since the cost of the meal is fixed and built into the price of your tickets – or what the sort of restaurant on which they’re basing this style of service might call an amuse bouche.

This could see a Business Premier passenger eat Southland lamb proscuitto, followed by marinated bocconcini, then eye fillet with an ancient grains roll to mop up their horseradish jus, and to finish, a nectarine and raspberry tart.

They could even add a salad, some vegetables, or an extra protein if they desired (and at breakfast, you can add bacon to anything).

Eventually, I was told, planes will be equipped with espresso machines so you can have a flat white instead of coffee from an urn.

Supplied Eventually, Air New Zealand planes will be equipped with espresso machines.

It all sounds wildly impressive. On paper, it’s nothing like the aeroplane food of yore, and it isn’t on the plate either – yes, in Business Premier, food is served on lightweight round plates with stainless steel cutlery.

But a plane is a plane. Air New Zealand might be serving a la carte, but it can’t cook a la minute.

My breakfast bagel, filled with crispy free-range bacon, caramelised onion, fried egg and cheese, was pretty rubbery, which is to be expected of a bread product that was toasted, at a modest estimate, several hours before consuming and kept warm. Likewise the cheese, long-since fresh grilled, was a bit congealed, and the egg yolk cooked through.

Emily Brookes My bagel was, understandably and necessarily, not at the quality of a cafe breakfast.

In the main meal, my bocconcini was freezing cold.

I can't fault Air New Zealand any of this. There isn’t a full kitchen and a team of chefs behind that curtain and nor should there be. The food is certainly better than it was when I flew as a child, but it’s still missing the mark of what it wants to be.

Strangely, the imperfect facsimile of restaurant food I was served last week made me nostalgic for the airline food I was served a few decades ago. Planes had their limitations and they knew it; if your meat was a bit tough and your vegetables a bit soft, well, what else would you expect? The flight was the journey, not the destination. You were on a plane, not in a cafe.

On my lunch flight, I ordered Turkish loaf. It was nicely warmed through, but the butter that came with it – in a ceramic dish – was rock hard.

It’s nice to know some things never change.

Emily Brookes flew Business Premier as a guest of Air New Zealand.

What are your thoughts on plane food? Let us know in the comments.