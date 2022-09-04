Travel bites: The dish that's better than pizza

Tarte flambée from the Alsace region of Europe is worth a try.

I discovered tarte flambée (translating to mean “cooked in the flames”), also known as flammekueche as they say in Alsation, on a river cruise that took me through the picturesque Alsace region of Europe. It's basically like bacon and onion flatbread... not unlike pizza. Only better… way, way better.

THE DISH

The original recipe consists of thinly rolled dough, smothered with crème fraîche and cheese, sliced onions and lardons (or bacon).

It’s cooked in a blazingly hot, old-fashioned, wood-burning oven… an oven that is too hot to bake bread, but cooks tarte flambée to perfection in under a minute. The edges are blistered, the cream and cheese bubbling… the onions and lardons golden and perfect. It’s so simple and beyond delicious.

Many variations exist today with the addition of different types of cheese, mushrooms or sweet versions.

TRY IT OVERSEAS

The recipe originates from the Bas Rhin peasants, so Strasbourg, located at the border of France and Germany, is the place to try it. But you could also try it anywhere in the Alsace region which stretches from north of Strasbourg to Basel in Switzerland.

I encountered this dream combo of meat, carbs and cheese at the Académie de la Biere, a pub on the main tourist drag in Strasbourg. I’m not a beer drinker, but a pint of cold lager paired with this dish was the best way to spend an afternoon.

Variations on offer here include mushrooms, gruyère, munster, goat cheese, roquefort, paprika, and salmon. In my opinion, traditional with fromage blanc, crème fraîche, onions and bacon bits is the way to go.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Tarte flambee from Gin Garden in Queenstown.

TRY IT AT HOME

It’s easy to make at home and you’ll find plenty of recipes online, but you can also sample this hearty countryside fare at Gin Garden in Queenstown. Their version includes sour cream, onion and pancetta, with the option to swap out for salmon.

Joerg Henkenhaf, owner of the Queenstown establishment, is from Karlsruhe in Germany and reckons tarte flambée is a quick and easy light meal that's also delicious.

"It's a 200 year old dish and came from old wood-fired ovens and the need to see if they were at the correct temperature. Cooks would roll out a very thin piece of dough and if it cooked with a charred/burnt edge then meant the oven was hot enough."

"Growing up in Germany, this is a dish that is widely available at restaurants, often served to a table before any drinks or food have been ordered," he said.

CRUISING THERE

