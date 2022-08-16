Can you actually get a decent airport meal in New Zealand?

Airport meals may have been few and far between lately - not necessarily for a lack of travel since the borders reopened, but for a lack of open outlets due to the pandemic’s impact on staffing.

But I love nothing more than being able to have a little over-priced treat at the gate before my flight. A coffee before a morning journey, lunch with a loved one landside before their flight - I’ve eaten my fair share of airport food, and while it’s never Michelin star level, the anticipation of a flight makes it feel a little more luxe than what it is.

So I asked the Stuff Travel team for their favourite or most memorable food in New Zealand’s airports.

Turns out, it was quite a struggle to come up with a list. My request in our team meeting was met with side shuffles and an avoidance of eye contact.

Really? No one had a memorable airport meal or snack? What about The Remarkables Lolly Shop in Queenstown for sweet fudgy treats? Family farewell coffees at Underground Coffee in Christchurch? Orleans Chicken & Waffles in Auckland?

I know airport food wears considerable mark-ups, but sure they aren’t all completely forgettable. Or are they overshadowed by the trip itself? Good meals before a flight shouldn’t be only available to those who can afford premium lounge access.

Supplied Best Ugly Bagels in Auckland's international terminal is the go-to spot for travel news director Juliette Sivertsen.

I eventually managed to collect a few submissions which you can read below - mostly from Auckland, apart from two for Invercargill Airport’s cheese rolls - but I’d love to hear from our readers: What are your most memorable airport meals in New Zealand? Comment below or email us at travel@stuff.co.nz

Best Ugly Bagels, Auckland Airport (international terminal)

I’m an absolute sucker for cream cheese on a bagel. I could easily whip this together at home myself, but when I’m travelling, Best Ugly Bagels is the one place I always stop if I need to fuel up before a flight.

Supplied A 'White Rabbit' from Best Ugly Bagels, which consists of a bagel with cream cheese, tomato, basil and a drizzle of lemon fennel oil.

The domestic terminal outlet can be a bit hit and miss, but I’ve never had a bad bagel from Auckland’s international terminal. I always get a White Rabbit - that delicious thick smear of cream cheese, topped with sliced tomatoes, freshly torn basil and drizzle of lemon fennel oil - it is *chef’s kiss* - Juliette Sivertsen, travel news director

Glamp Grounds Bar & Kitchens, Auckland Airport (international terminal)

The beach campground-style setting feels a little incongruous in Auckland Airport’s artificially lit and temperature-controlled international terminal, but Glamp Grounds did some pretty good grub. The kind you might actually seek out if you weren’t stuck in post-security limbo with limited eating options.

Ahead of a trip to Iran, which would see me forgo alcohol for a fortnight, I enjoyed a glass of untrendily big, buttery Hawke’s Bay chardonnay with a meal I hoped was healthy enough to balance it out: kūmara, greens and a portion of sticky pork belly so generous I didn’t need dinner on the plane (but greedily ate it anyway). The place is temporarily closed, but hopefully not for much longer. - Lorna Thornber, travel reporter

Supplied You can’t beat a Macca’s McNuggets combo before a flight, says Siobhan Downes.

McDonald’s, Auckland Airport (international and domestic terminals)

Look, I’m not proud of this, but the time for culinary experimentation is not before stepping onto a 12-hour flight. You want something tried and true, and for me the only airport meal that will do is McDonald’s.

For a weary traveller, the sight of those golden arches in the airport is a source of comfort and relief, knowing that no matter where you are in the world, the nuggets will be the same four shapes; the fries that perfect pale yellow. If I’m flying out of Auckland’s international terminal, I’ll get a McNuggets combo before heading through security, and if I’m arriving back early in the morning and have enough time before my connecting flight, I’ll head to the domestic terminal Macca’s for some hotcakes with whipped butter - a welcome treat after an average aeroplane breakfast. - Siobhan Downes, senior travel reporter

Wishbone, Auckland Airport

Ten or so years ago, you couldn't walk a block in central Auckland without passing a Wishbone shop. At the time I was a fledgling corporate girly who had zero financial acumen and thought popping down to Vulcan Lane to spend $7 on a takeout sandwich was the height of grown up glamour.

Times have changed and there are only two Wishbone locations left in Auckland, one being the domestic airport. Air travel has a way of heightening the appeal of a simple snack and I'm often still tempted by those roast beef cheese and fruit chutney sarnies on my way through the terminal. – Tyson Beckett, style reporter

Supplied The Gipsy Moth in Auckland is a great place to offload the carry-on luggage and pass time over some kids snacks, according to Stephen Heard.

The Gipsy Moth, Auckland Airport (domestic terminal)

With young children in tow we usually arrive at the airport hours before departure - an annoying routine which only recently paid off following a comedy of travel errors. The Gipsy Moth in Auckland Airport's domestic terminal is one of the best places to offload carry-on baggage and chew through some time.

We try to grab one of the tables in the corner with the soft bench seating. There are plenty of food options for little travellers, which include a drink and scoop of ice cream, but I can't vouch for the adults menu. For some reason, though, the beer tastes sweeter here when poured straight from the tap. - Stephen Heard, travel publishing coordinator

ALAN GRANVILLE/Stuff The cheese rolls from Wayfarer Cafe in Invercargill Airport are joined by a sausage roll interloper.

The Wayfarer Cafe, Invercargill Airport

I had quite a few things to check off my bucket list for my trip to the Deep South and Rakiura/Stewart Island. Search for kiwis, grab a beer or six at the South Sea Hotel, and sample the culinary experience that is the cheese roll.

With a bit of time to wait for the transfer to the ferry, I perused the food options at the Wayfarer Cafe at Invercargill Airport and there it was, in all its crisp beige glory. Having nothing to compare it to, my initial taste of Southland sushi was sublime and moreish. It was love at first bite. I tried several other cheese rolls on my trip, but you always remember your first, and it was a banger. - Alan Granville, travel reporter

Supplied The cheese rolls from Invercargill Airport appear to be a favourite for southern travellers.

A second vote for Invercargill Airport

I've always wanted to try a Southland cheese roll and was disappointed I hadn't managed to find one on our travels through the southern south and Rakiura/Stewart Island in October 2020. When we arrived at Invercargill Airport to catch our flight home, the one cafe they had there had an amazing cabinet of delicious baked goods including - yay - said rolls. They were so good we went back for seconds (and, I believe, thirds). There must've been someone trapped out the back rolling them because every time we thought we'd eaten the cabinet bare, more would magically appear. The perfect end to a pretty great trip. - Rebecca Wadey, Ensemble

What are your most memorable airport meals in New Zealand? Comment below or email us at travel@stuff.co.nz