The humble Malaysian restaurant that's been put on the world map

The roti at Sri Pinang restaurant on Karangahape Road in Auckland has been named one of the best in the world by Conde Nast Traveler.

A humble but popular Auckland restaurant has been named among the best in the world in a new global interactive map by Conde Nast Traveller.

The travel media outlet has produced a map of the world’s best restaurants as determined by the people who eat for a living.

The only New Zealand mention was Sri Pinang, a Malaysian restaurant on Karangahape Road known for its simple decor, cheap BYO corkage but surprisingly outstanding food and extremely generous servings. Often rated as the best Malaysian restaurant in Auckland, if not in all of New Zealand, the eatery has a loyal following of regular diners.

Run by Angie Siew and her husband Kun Kaw, local favourites on the menu which consistently make diner reviews include the beef rendang, nasi lemak and the homemade roti.

Pim Techamuanvivit, chef/owner of Nari and Kin Khao in San Francisco, and executive chef of Nahm Bangkok, was full of praise for the restaurant in a blurb, writing on CNTraveler:

“Sri Pinang is the oldest of old school Malaysian restaurants on K Road in Auckland. Auntie Angie rules the kitchen and the dining room. The food is simple, homey, and very more-ish–think sambal prawn (in the shells), roti curry, beef rendang, char kuey tiew, and stir-fried beans in black olives,.

“And I’ll let you in on a regular’s secret: While they don’t have much in terms of wine selections, their corkage is super cheap, so bring your favorite rieslings to pair with the delicious food!”

Conveniently, there’s a bottle store across the road.

The foodie map includes a wide range of eateries across the world from Michelin-starred restaurants to roadside stalls, as chosen by celebrity chefs, cookbook authors and food show hosts.

Other restaurants to make the cut in the Oceania region include five restaurants in Sydney and three eateries in Fiji, including the iconic boat-turned-restaurant Tiko’s Floating Restaurant in Suva.

No other New Zealand restaurants were included in the map, which is designed to be a snapshot of the best, rather than an exhaustive list.