Travel bites: The Samoan raw fish dish even better than ceviche

I probably ate my own body weight in coconut cream on a recent trip to Samoa.

The addictively decadent ingredient was in just about every local dish I tried, from oka (a ceviche-style raw fish dish) to sweet treats such as koko alaisa (an Island-style rice pudding) and panikeke (round pancakes).

I ordered oka so many times my travel buddies began to tease me about it, announcing what I would order before I’d spoken it out loud. Light yet satiatingly rich, it’s a perfect dish for a sweaty summer’s day.

Eating it now (it’s easy to make your own version) mentally transports me back to one of the ultra-chilled Pacific isle’s palm-fringed sandy beaches. Below are five coconut cream-filled dishes every visitor to Samoa – or a Samoan café or restaurant – should try.

Oka

Determined to make the most of Samoa’s famous fresh fish, I ordered oka for dinner on my first night in Samoa. Like most local dishes, the Taumeasina Island Resort version was generously proportioned with big chunks of lemon juice-marinated tuna floating in a sea of rich coconut cream. Smaller chunks of cucumber and tomato, spring onions and thick accompanying slabs of coconut cream-soaked taro turned it into a balanced meal.

Nourish Café in Apia, which emphasises local, organic ingredients, also did an excellent version, while Amoa Resort on the island of Savai’i presented its fresh catch in three ways: Samoan, Hawaiian and Japanese style. The coconut cream-heavy Samoan version was by far my favourite (and the most filling).

Lorna Thornber/Stuff The Oka at Apia’s Nourish Cafe was generous with the tuna chunks and accompanied by moreish taro wedges.

Palusami

This green dream of a dish is traditionally cooked on an umu (above-ground earthen oven similar to a Māori hangi).

At Apia’s Samoa Cultural Village, we were led to a smoking umu, where a lavalava-clad man was preparing the palusami by filling balls of baby taro leaves with onion-spiked coconut cream.

Half an hour later we were handed lunch boxes containing the palusami and smoky breadfruit, green bananas and taro to mop it up with. It was so good that, despite knowing we had lunch straight afterwards, I did an Oliver Twist and asked for more.

123rf Palusami is sometimes made with chunks of corned beef.

Koko alaisa

Reminiscent of cocoa pops or rice pudding, koko alaisa is a thick, body- and soul-warming concoction of rice, locally grown cacao and coconut cream, sometimes with added orange or lemon zest. It’s basically a bear hug in a bowl.

Panikeke

A cross between a pancake and a donut, these fried, sugar-sweetened balls are at their best when mashed banana is added to the batter. They’re sometimes made with cow’s milk, but are even better with coconut cream.

Sua fa’i

If you like banana bread, you’re going to love this thick, creamy, banana-flavoured sago pudding. Eaten for breakfast or dessert, it’s made with mashed bananas, tapioca pearls and that all-important coconut cream. Like all these dishes, it’s best served with fresh coconut juice. Ideally you’ll drink it from a real coconut so you can scoop out the creamy meat afterwards and either eat it as is or turn it into homemade coconut cream and have a go at making some of these dishes yourself.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Preparing palusami for the umu at the Samoa Cultural Village in Apia.

The writer travelled to Samoa courtesy of Samoa Tourism Authority.