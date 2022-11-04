How to avoid getting sick when eating street food

Street food markets are one of the highlights of travel in many destinations around the world.

It’s impossible to not be tempted by the intoxicating aromas and flavours when wandering through a bustling street food market.

Sizzling meats of varying levels of familiarity, spices and fragrant herbs wafting across stalls and all that tempting sliced fruit just waiting for you to quench your thirst on its sweet juice.

And then it happens.

That dreaded feeling when the tummy rumbles in that strange way, those tweaks of pain of your insides cramping, a sweaty brow developing and an urgent need to escape the situation to find the nearest bathroom.

READ MORE:

* 20 things that might surprise first-time visitors to Japan

* Travel bites: Soul Shack’s hot chicken packs plenty of heat

* Travel bites: Satya's dahi puri is the most delicious cracker you’ll ever eat



Eating street food is one of the greatest joys of travel, connecting you to a culture through its cuisine and interactions with locals, while soaking up the spirited atmosphere of a new destination. But it can come with a health risk.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Shaka Tacoz sell street food from an old bus on the side of the road.

So how can you enjoy those succulent tasty treats without succumbing to ill health? Here’s how to enjoy street food while keeping your gut happy.

Choose hot foods cooked in front of you

Hot temperatures can kill off most food-borne bacteria and illnesses. Watch it being cooked in front of you, so you know that it’s freshly made, rather than being left out to cool with a side of visiting flies. A good of rule of thumb is ‘Boil it, cook it, peel it or forget it’.

If you can’t drink the water, watch out for salads and ice

The humble lettuce can end up in a gut-twisting experience over a squat toilet - and that’s because the lettuce might have been washed in the local water.

If you’re advised against drinking tap water at your destination, then be aware of all the ways water can still end up in your food - such as on rinsed salad ingredients, or in ice in drinks.

Whole fruits only, with the skin on

You might find yourself eyeing up some cut mango or papaya slices for a refreshing snack, but it’s best to choose whole fruits where there’s no risk of contamination on the inside flesh, or fruits with a thick skin or rind you can peel.

Be realistic about your spice tolerance

We all have that one friend who likes to brag about their spice tolerance and chooses the hottest foods, even against the advice of locals. But it’s always best to play it safe. Your version of spice could be very different to the stallholder. Also, spicy food, even when you can ‘handle’ it, can still play havoc with your gut, which is not fun when you’re travelling. Don’t be a hero.

Ehrin Macksey/Stuff Choose hot foods cooked in front of you, so the heat kills off any food-borne bugs.

Carry supplies

Accept the fact that your system won’t be used to another culture’s cuisine, if it’s not what you eat regularly back home. Be prepared for upset tummies - even the mildest case of cramping can put a damper on your holiday. You can get antibiotics from your doctor before you leave, and carry some imodium and anti-nausea tablets with you for those worst-case scenarios.

Five of the Stuff Travel Team’s favourite street foods

Bhel Puri, India

It's worth risking Delhi belly for this delicious street snack. There are several varieties but essentially it’s a spicy, tangy, sweet and salty mix of puffed rice, vegetables, chaat masala and tangy tamarind sauce, served in a newspaper cone. Eat it at your own risk. - Trupti Biradar, travel editor

Langos, Hungary

During a pre-pandemic trip to Budapest I shamefully stopped by a run-down subway station three times, in just as many days, to savour the city’s best langos. The dish consists of puffy flatbread, deep-fried and topped with everything from pesto to Nutella. For an authentic experience, get the combo of sour cream and grated cheese. - Stephen Heard, travel publishing coordinator

Peter IRMAN Langos is a traditional Hungarian fried bread with an array of toppings.

Takoyaki, Japan

You’ll most likely want to pop these tantalising little balls of octopus-filled batter, topped with tangy sauce, mayonnaise and dancing bonito flakes, straight into your mouth, but resist the urge - they’re piping hot. Poke a hole in one with the wooden skewer provided to let the steam escape, then enjoy. - Siobhan Downes, senior travel writer

Crêpes, France

I cannot wander through the streets of Paris without stopping by for a crêpe. These flimsy thin pancakes cooked on a hot plate, smothered with your favourite toppings, are a delightful sweet treat when in France. For some reason, the French love smearing Nutella on their crêpes and I can 100% get behind this. Merci beaucoup. - Juliette Sivertsen, travel news director

Zucchini flowers, Spain

You’d expect the country that gave us tapas to over perform in the snack department, and on a long ago trip to Barcelona, it definitely didn’t disappoint. It’s hard to pick a favourite when you’ve feasted on the likes of squid ink croquettes, gambas al ajillo (prawns swimming in garlic-infused olive oil) and chorizo al vino (Spanish sausage cooked in wine) but, for me, the fried zucchini flowers were a stand-out. Crunch through the lightly beer-battered exterior and you reach the molten centre which, the first time I tried the dish, was made from lemony goat’s cheese, ricotta and honey. Also popular in Italy, the flowers can be found with a variety of cheesy fillings. But, in my view, that sweetly creamy combo was the best. – Lorna Thornber, travel writer

What are your favourite street foods? Let us know in the comments.