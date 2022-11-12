Travel bites: The floating restaurant in Cairns that serves up nothing but fresh seafood

Prawn Star is a floating seafood restaurant in Cairns run across three fishing boats docked in the marina.

This one’s for seafood lovers, and no one else.

Fancy feasting on jumbo tiger prawns? A platter of sashimi all to yourself?

Situated in the Cairns marina, Prawn Star is a must-visit floating restaurant across three old wooden fishing boats, serving up fresh, locally caught seafood.

Don’t expect a side of fries - it’s all about fresh sashimi, prawns, crayfish, bugs, oysters and nothing else. Not a single vegetable in sight, let alone any other meat, and definitely no deep-fried anything.

Prawn Star (be sure to enunciate when telling people where you’re off to for dinner) is easily one of the best places to feast on fresh seafood in Cairns. While other restaurants will showcase fancy ways to prepare fruits of the sea – Dundee's Waterfront Dining is glorious – Prawn Star keeps it real and keeps it simple. Be prepared to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in.

You can choose to feast on just a giant plate of sashimi for AU$35 (NZ$38), a plate of tiger prawns for $45, or order a mix of everything with a large platter for two for $80.

I had a platter for one and my eyes nearly popped out of my head when it was presented in front of me - it came with oysters, bugs, a large pile of sashimi and at least a dozen prawns ready to be shelled, sauces, wasabi, lime wedges and a big metal bowl for the leftover shells.

Juliette Sivertsen Expect nothing but freshly caught seafood on the menu.

As the sky darkened, the lights of the marina started to twinkle on the calm waters, and with it came a steady flow of solo diners, couples and small groups keen to get stuck into their prawns.

The first boat doubles as the kitchen and till where you can see the chefs preparing your platters and shucking oysters, while the other boats have the tables. One boat is also home to the bar, where every hour is happy hour, every day; quench your thirst with $7 beer, wine or cider, with any seafood ordered.

Juliette Sivertsen A platter for one consists of fresh oysters, bugs, prawns and sashimi.

The shared tables were perfect for solo diners like me, making it easy to befriend others who were also stopping in for a bite. I started chatting to a retired Australian couple seated across from me who'd travelled all over the world - the poor husband was tasked with peeling all the prawns for him and his wife - but we had a good giggle over our meals. They eyed up my extraordinarily large ‘platter for one’ wondering how on earth I was going to get through it all.

In case you're wondering - I polished up every single tasty morsel. It’s not often I get to indulge on a giant plate of fresh seafood and not have to share it with anyone else and I was adamant not one bit would go to waste.

Juliette Sivertsen Every hour is happy hour at Prawn Star.

Essentials:

Getting there: Air New Zealand flies a seasonal direct service to Cairns. See: airnewzealand.co.nz

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

Staying there: Crystalbrook Riley is a sustainable five-star luxury hotel on the Esplanade in Cairns City. From $385 per night. See: crystalbrookcollection.com/riley

Eating there: Prawn Star is located at Dockside Marina, Cairns. See: prawnstarcairns.com

The writer was hosted by Tourism and Events Queensland