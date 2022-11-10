What is a 'snot block' and where can you find the best in New Zealand?

PLATE UP

We have to address something straight away: the nickname. Australia's vanilla slice, or custard square in New Zealand, a cherished local creation central to bakery culture and popular at school tuckshops and rural eateries across both nations, is also known as a "snot block". Australia, eh?

The Aussies don't do reverence. They do, however, do apt description, because it doesn't take a whole lot of imagination to understand why a baked treat of flaky pastry sandwiched around a large lump of gelatinous vanilla-flavoured custard would earn such a moniker.

This isn't entirely our own creation. The vanilla slice is based on the French classic mille-feuille, a delicious pastry I have absolutely no hope of ever pronouncing correctly. A mille-feuille usually contains three or four layers of pastry with creme patissiere in between.

In Australasia, local bakers in the 20th century gradually phased out the extra layers of pastry and traded the creme patissiere for heavily set vanilla custard, settling on what we now know as the snot block.

Though the exact origins of the Australian vanilla slice are murky, it's fair to say that this is a particularly Victorian obsession, and so "there", in this case, is Victoria. To eat the best vanilla slice in situ, go straight to the winner of this year's Great Vanilla Slice Triumph: Sharp's Bakery in Birchip, about 3.5 hours north-west of Melbourne.

Look no further than your local bakery. According to travel writer Brett Atkinson, New Zealand's most famous custard squares can be found in Timaru via Denheath Desserts. The original vanilla topped with shredded coconut, as well as passionfruit and espresso variants, can be picked up in supermarkets and cafes across the country.

Plenty of countries have developed their own version of the mille-feuille. In Belgium and the Netherlands, the "tompouce" has only two layers of pastry and a thick dollop of whipped cream. Hong Kong's "Napoleon" has buttercream and walnuts, and Poland's "Napoleonka" is very similar to Australia's two-layered, custardy iteration.

