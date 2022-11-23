Marlborough Wine and Food Festival goes 'cashless'

New Zealand's longest-running wine festival is to roll out electronic wristbands for people to pay for food and tastings next year.

The Marlborough Wine and Food Festival is going “completely cashless”.

For the first time ever, festival-goers will be able to preload money onto wristbands that have electronic chips inside them, so they can scan them at the stalls.

Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens said the new system should be way quicker and more convenient for punters and stallholders.

“Not everyone is walking around with cash and people forget, so we thought a better way to do it is make it completely cashless. We really wanted to relieve that pressure on people, so we go cashless, that solves their problem,” Pickens said.

“People are dealing with quite large volumes of cash, so that cash security has been another level of hassle.

“Food providers or wine companies are turning over significant amounts of cash, and we used to provide onsite banking through the day, that people could literally go and deposit money into a security company, but even that became an administrative burden, so we removed that.”

People could load their wristbands online before the event, Pickens said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff New Zealand's longest-running wine festival can attract up to 8000 people.

Organisers, Wine Marlborough, said they were delighted to see the return of New Zealand’s longest-running food and wine festival after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. This would be the 36th Wine and Food Festival.

“We are excited about our new offerings in 2023, such as The Lounge experience and a convenient cashless system. We are also rapt with our new, bigger venue at Renwick Domain, with its onsite parking and easy access.”

Pickens explained the “Lounge” experience, where “you are looked after for the day”, provided a bit of VIP while not going full VIP.

“You get your own access to that lounge, you can sit in the shade, you get a couple of glasses of sparkling and appetisers, and a really good position on the festival site.”

Pickens encouraged people to secure their tickets before they sold out, and to get any travel and accommodation booked.

“Our early-bird and locals-only tickets were snapped up quickly in October. These early bird tickets are our way of thanking our amazing local attendees who return year after year and who we now see bringing their adult children – the new generation of wine and food lovers, for a special day.”

Up to 8000 people had attended the festival in previous years, with about half being Marlborough residents, while 10 per cent were usually from Auckland, 11 per cent from Wellington and 11 per cent from Christchurch.

Newcomers such as Rimapere Vineyard and The Uncommon Wine of New Zealand would be amongst the 34 wine stalls in 2023.

Festival facts

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Renwick Domain on Uxbridge Street in Renwick

Strictly R18

There is on-site parking and the site and facilities are mobility-friendly

Festival bus transport between the venue and Blenheim CBD can be booked closer to the date

General admission, $65. The Lounge admission, $145 (only 150 tickets available) and VIP admission, $330.