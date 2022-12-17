Travel bites: This $120 crayfish tail in Kaikōura is finger licking good

If you want to feast on fresh crayfish, there’s really only one place in New Zealand you need to know - Kaikōura.

After all, the name says it all - ‘kōura’ is the te reo Māori word for crayfish, and kai being food.

Technically, calling the ocean-dwelling crustaceans crayfish is incorrect. Internationally, crayfish actually refers to freshwater crays, or in North America, crawfish. Rock lobster is what you find in the sea, which is why New Zealand crays are marketed overseas as rock lobster. For the sake of this article, I’ll refer to the tasty crustacean as what we all tend to call them in Aotearoa: crayfish.

I remember the first time I ever tasted it - my sister had travelled back from Kaikōura to our family home in Christchurch, bringing a cooked cray home with her. Back then I rarely ate fish, let alone any other seafood, but was pleasantly surprised by the ever so slightly sweet meat pulled out of the shell.

Since then, thanks to a friendship circle of scuba divers, I’ve feasted on tasty kōura many times over my adult life, but I still get excited when I see it served up in front of me, or signposted on a coastal takeaway caravan, frequently seen along the Kaikōura coastline.

Crayfish stocks are carefully monitored in New Zealand and therefore prices fluctuate quite a bit. There are two types that we see in New Zealand that are fished commercially and recreationally, red or spiny rock lobster and the packhorse rock lobster.

Supplied Kōura, or crayfish, is an iconic delicacy for visitors to purchase on their trip to Kaikōura.

There are strict rules about how many you can take from the sea, and what you must put back, such as any that are undersized, females ‘in berry’ (meaning they are carrying external eggs under the tail), crays that can’t be measured to damage, or any in the soft shell stage.

Therefore, crays are not cheap and unless you’re fortunate to be friends with a diver, then chances are you’ll be digging deep into the wallet for a locally caught cray.

But there are a few iconic places to get your crayfish fix in Kaikōura – although this is not exhaustive list by any means.

Nins Bin is a seafood caravan about 20 minutes north of the township, serving up whole and half crayfish, as well as other super fresh locally caught seafood, to residents and visitors alike for 50 years. Expect a garlic butter crayfish tail and chips for around $55.

There’s also the Kaikōura Seafood BBQ, another family-run business famous for serving up fresh crays; prices are dependent on weight but you’ll pay upwards of $45 for a whole.

But if you want to go gourmet, there’s a $120 crayfish tail on the menu at the new restaurant Hiku at the recently opened Sudima Kaikōura, served with your choice of two sides. As per usual when it comes to crays, prices do vary. And full disclaimer - I was being hosted by the hotel at the time of consumption.

But this one is a thing of beauty - the meatiest crayfish tail I’ve ever eaten, drowning in melted butter, beautifully presented on a bed of smooth stones. Decadent, delicious, buttery and substantial.

Once the meat was gone, the shell was still filled with melted butter and I had to restrain myself from not slurping up it all up straight from the shell. One bite of this and you’ll understand why crayfish are such a delicacy.

The writer was hosted by Sudima Kaikōura.